Gangnam-gu cleaned 510 air conditioners across 426 low-income households before the peak summer heat, recording a service satisfaction rate of 98.7%, the district office announced.

The project was designed to help vulnerable residents — including basic livelihood recipients, near-poverty households, elderly people living alone and households with disabled members — who face financial or physical barriers to maintaining their own cooling units spend the summer safely and comfortably.

The district began identifying eligible households and accepting applications through neighborhood community centers in January. Professional cleaning companies then visited each home over May and June, completing all work before the worst of the heat set in so residents could use their air conditioners right away.

Technicians dismantled each unit, removing dust and mold from filters and heat exchangers before sterilizing and disinfecting them. The work focused on eliminating odors and contaminants to improve indoor air quality and boost cooling efficiency.

A post-project satisfaction survey found that 98.78 percent of participating households were satisfied with the service. Some 99.19 percent said their living environment had become more comfortable after the cleaning, and 99.34 percent said the project should continue for vulnerable residents in the future.

One elderly resident who used the service said she had put off cleaning her air conditioner for years because of the cost and her inability to do it herself. "Thanks to the district office cleaning it like new, I can use it with peace of mind this summer," she said.

Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyeon-gi said extreme heat can pose a serious health risk to vulnerable residents, making it important to look after their living conditions before the hottest weather arrives. "We will continue to provide the close, consistent support our residents need to live safely," he said.