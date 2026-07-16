Police have identified Jeong Jae-hwan, 24, as the suspect in the stabbing death of a friend in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province. He attacked the victim after flying into a rage when the victim brought up Jeong's past history of dating violence.

According to police, Jeong stabbed a friend dozens of times with a bladed weapon at his apartment in Hayang-eup, Gyeongsan, at around 4 a.m. on July 4, killing him. Another friend present was also seriously injured in the attack.

The investigation found that Jeong had been drinking with friends when the victim mentioned his past dating violence, prompting him to fly into a rage and carry out the attack.

Immediately after the killing, Jeong wandered the streets naked and covered in blood, stopping at a nearby convenience store to drink milk. He also drew public outrage after grabbing a phone from the injured friend — who was trying to call for help — and saying, "Aren't I cute?"

It also emerged that Jeong, still naked and bloodied, crossed paths with a police patrol car but was not apprehended on the spot. Officers had responded at around 4:18 a.m. that day after receiving a report of a man walking around naked with blood dripping from his body.

Police said that when officers encountered Jeong, he fled, and they then followed a trail of blood to track him. "At the time, officers did not know he had committed a murder," police said.

Jeong evaded police and returned to the scene, where he took a luxury watch and 20 million won ($13,400) in cash from his home and lay face-down next to the victim's body, reportedly tampering with the scene.

He was subsequently arrested by officers who arrived at the scene.

During the police investigation, Jeong reportedly said he could not remember what had happened because he had been drunk, and did not give a detailed account of the crime.

The Gyeongsan Police Station in North Gyeongsang Province detained Jeong on murder charges on July 7 and transferred him to prosecutors in custody on Tuesday.

The victim's family has filed a complaint with police requesting an additional investigation into Jeong on charges of desecrating a corpse.

Meanwhile, police said Jeong tested negative in a preliminary drug screening and that no evidence of drug use was found at the scene.