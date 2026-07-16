The Korean Studies Multidisciplinary Research Center at Kyung Hee University hosted a special lecture Thursday at Orbis Hall, featuring Ryu Tae-ho, a professor at James Madison University in the United States, on the theme "My Studies and Korean Studies, Korean Language Education," the center said. The center is led by director Jo Hyeon-yong, a professor in the Korean language education program at Kyung Hee University.

Ryu is widely recognized as a scholar of educational technology and future education. In his lecture, he outlined a range of approaches to the future of foreign language education in the age of AI.

The audience included researchers from the center as well as scholars from Japan, China, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Egypt. Experts and members of the public from fields including media, education, economics and engineering took part in lively discussions. The center said it plans to continue inviting specialists from diverse fields to discuss the future of Korean studies and Korean language education.