The US government is considering joining a lawsuit that President Donald Trump filed against the BBC.

According to the Financial Times, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida late last year, alleging that a BBC documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was deceptively edited and damaged his reputation.

The US government told the court it "is considering intervening in this action," citing court filings.

The government cited as grounds for its involvement the BBC's 48 separate document requests directed at US public institutions and other entities.

In its response, the BBC said "the conflict of interest is obvious," adding that while Trump claims to have filed the suit in a personal capacity, "he is the sitting president, and US government agencies make decisions at his direction."

The BBC has publicly apologized to Trump over the documentary's editing but said it will fight the lawsuit. It has also argued that the case should be dismissed, since the documentary was never broadcast in the United States.

In a separate filing, the BBC said Trump is claiming the documentary harmed his brand, assets and business interests while refusing to provide any of the financial information the BBC has requested in return.