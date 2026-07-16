Ryu Hae-ran, who won back-to-back major titles on the LPGA Tour this season, shared her thoughts on the victories and her plans going forward after returning to Korea.

Ryu arrived home Tuesday and appeared at a press conference Thursday at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, where she said, "I can't believe I achieved this in such a short time." She broke into a wide smile, adding that she would now be introduced as a major champion by tournament announcers before every tee-off.

Ryu claimed consecutive major titles, winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month and then the Amundi Evian Championship last week.

"Before the PGA Championship, I felt the pressure of needing to win a major," she said. "But at Evian, I just played without that weight on my shoulders, and that's how I was able to shoot 60 — the lowest score in major championship history."

TaylorMade, Ryu's equipment sponsor, marked the record-breaking round at the press conference by presenting her with a golf ball engraved with the number 60. Ryu thanked the company, saying she would try to produce more strong results with the commemorative ball.

Ryu will skip next week's LPGA Tour Scottish Women's Open to rest before preparing for the AIG Women's British Open — the season's final major — which begins July 30.

Ryu explained that her naturally high ball flight makes links courses in strong winds particularly challenging. "When I play in a lot of wind, my swing tends to change," she said, adding that she decided to sit out the Scottish event for that reason.

For the AIG Women's British Open, Ryu added that she plans to attack the course with the mini driver she began using this season.

Ryu missed five weeks early in the season to have a cyst removed but said she has fully recovered. "There's no need to worry — I'm completely healed and handling my training and tournament schedule without any issues," she said.

Ryu said winning a major had been her career-long goal before retirement, but she achieved it far sooner than expected and is now thinking about new targets. "My short-term goal is to compete under the Korean flag at the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in two years," she said.

She also said she is determined to win the Vare Trophy — the season's lowest scoring average award — this year, having narrowly missed it two years ago.