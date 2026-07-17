The rooftop of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, which commands sweeping views of Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung Palace and Bugaksan, is set to open to the public.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday it had secured a building permit — the first formal step toward transforming the rooftop into a public garden — and would move ahead with the project in earnest.

With the permit in hand for both the rooftop garden and a new external elevator, the city plans to complete detailed design work before breaking ground in September, with the space set to open to residents by year-end. The Sejong Center, designed by the late architect Eom Deok-mun (1919–2012), has served as South Korea's premier performing arts venue since opening in 1978.

The project will convert the largely underused rooftop into a public garden where visitors can take in some of Seoul's most iconic scenery. The city plans to install green spaces, rest areas, an observation deck and a cafe, while the new external elevator will improve accessibility.

The Sejong Center rooftop is one of the flagship projects in the city's broader push to expand public vantage points and return Seoul's scenic landscapes to its residents — an effort that began with the recently opened sky observatory inside City Hall. Residents will soon be able to enjoy the blend of history, culture and nature that defines Seoul's urban landscape as part of their daily lives.

Particularly well-positioned for panoramic views, the rooftop overlooks Gyeongbokgung Palace, Gwanghwamun Square, the Garden of Gratitude and Bugaksan, making it a natural candidate for a new urban retreat.

Beyond a simple facility upgrade, the project aims to create a new public cultural space where residents can experience Seoul's history, culture and nature together in everyday life. The rooftop is also expected to serve as a new urban landmark linking Gwanghwamun Square, the Sejong Center and Gyeongbokgung Palace into a single cultural axis.

The city said it would maintain strict safety management throughout construction and carefully develop landscaping, rest facilities and cafe operating plans to ensure a comfortable experience for visitors.

"Through this project, we will create a premier public vantage point for Seoul — a new civic landmark where everyday rest and culture coexist — and make it a destination that every resident will want to visit," said Ahn Dae-hee, the city's director of future space planning.