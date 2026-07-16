The year 2030 will mark the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus Christ's baptism in the Jordan River, and Israel is stepping up government-level preparations for the milestone in cooperation with churches and Christian leaders around the world. Millions of pilgrims are expected to visit the holy sites.

According to the Israeli Embassy in Seoul, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has directed the formation of a dedicated task force (TF) to strengthen cooperation with churches and religious leaders worldwide and to systematically prepare for the influx of pilgrims.

The TF will be led by George Deek, Israel's Special Envoy to the Christian World at the Foreign Ministry.

Sa'ar issued a statement saying: "2030 will be a special milestone for Christians around the world, and Israel is beginning its preparations now. Strengthening our ties with Christian communities worldwide and ensuring access to the holy sites for the millions of believers who will come is one of Israel's top priorities. Israel will continue to uphold freedom of worship and access to holy sites for people of all faiths. We believe 2030 will be an opportunity for Christians everywhere to visit the Holy Land, connect with the roots of their faith, and experience the very places where Christian history began."

The newly established TF will maintain ongoing communication with churches, Christian communities and religious leaders around the world, while coordinating with relevant government ministries to prepare for the expected arrival of millions of pilgrims. The Israeli Embassy in Seoul and the country's tourism authority also plan to run a public marketing campaign targeting South Korea's large Christian population, sharing the significance of the 2,000th anniversary and building awareness of holy land pilgrimages.