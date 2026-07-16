Actor Lee Ha-nui has received a final suspended indictment from prosecutors on charges of operating a one-person talent agency without the required registration.

According to legal sources Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office recently decided to suspend indictment against Lee, her husband and chief executive Peter Jang, and their company Hope Project on charges of violating the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act.

A suspended indictment means prosecutors acknowledge that a crime was committed but choose not to indict, taking various circumstances into account.

Lee founded Hope Project Co. as a one-person agency in 2015 and served as its chief executive and inside director until January 2023, after which Jang took over as chief executive while Lee remained an inside director.

Under the relevant law, businesses engaged in talent management must register with the competent authorities.

After questions were raised about Hope Project's unregistered status, the company completed the registration process in October last year.

Earlier, the Gangnam Police Station referred Lee, Jang and Hope Project to prosecutors without detention in December last year.

At the time, the agency said it "was not sufficiently aware of the registration obligation" and added that "all relevant procedures have now been completed and we will faithfully comply with any future proceedings."

Hope Project is also the company at the center of a separate controversy involving a 6 billion won ($4.03 million) tax assessment against Lee.

The Seoul Regional Tax Service conducted an unscheduled tax audit of Lee and Hope Project in 2024 and levied an additional 6 billion won in taxes. Tax authorities determined that entertainment income Lee had reported as corporate revenue should be classified as personal income and imposed additional income taxes accordingly.