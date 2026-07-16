Amid ongoing calls to overhaul the Korea Football Association following South Korea's group-stage exit at the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, Seo Gang-il, chairman of the North Jeolla Province Football Association, sharply criticized the K-Football Innovation Committee co-chaired by Park Ji-sung and Lee Young-pyo. He also drew attention by defending former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu, asking, "What did he do so wrong? He sacrificed 13 years," Seo said.

In a recent KBS interview, Seo responded to the wave of criticism directed at Chung by saying, "Everyone makes mistakes in life — except God," adding, "I don't think he deserves to be criticized to this extent."

"People call Chung Mong-gyu's tenure a '13-year reign,' but I see it as '13 years of sacrifice,'" Seo said, offering his assessment of the former president's time in office.

Seo also expressed strong displeasure with the K-Football Innovation Committee, which is leading the push to reform the KFA.

"What do Park Ji-sung and Lee Young-pyo know about running a committee like this? They were national team players, but how much life experience do they have? How much do they know about law or society?" he said. "They should just run for KFA president themselves. Instead of only criticizing, they should enter the election directly."

Seo also came out against the committee's push to introduce a direct election system for the KFA presidency.

"Under the current bylaws, a by-election must be held within 60 days — why are they trying to rewrite the bylaws?" he said. "Without a president, the KFA's administration grinds to a halt. We have the Asian Games and A-matches coming up — how are we supposed to appoint a head coach with no president in place?"

The remarks came as debate over reforming the KFA continues in the wake of the national team's group-stage elimination at the 2026 World Cup. After the team's exit, criticism of the KFA's overall management intensified, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the K-Football Innovation Committee.

Culture Minister Choi Hwi-young initially served as co-chair, but the committee's composition was later adjusted to include football figures such as Park Ji-sung and Lee Young-pyo. The committee is discussing reform measures including improvements to the KFA's governance structure and changes to the way its president is elected.

However, voices within the existing football establishment have pushed back against the proposed reforms, including the shift to a direct election for the KFA presidency.

Meanwhile, Seo has led the North Jeolla Province Football Association since January last year and previously served as vice chairman of the Jeonju City Football Association and vice chairman of the Wanju-gun Sports Council.

Earlier, Baek Hyeon-sik, chairman of the Busan Football Association, also defended Chung in a KBS interview, saying, "What exactly did President Chung Mong-gyu do so wrong?" and adding that "his efforts to develop football over 13 years must also be recognized."