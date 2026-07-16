Uniholiday, a company specializing in Korean distribution and marketing for overseas resorts, is launching sales of Risonare Guam in South Korea. The company aims to tap into growing demand for diversified travel by offering resort packages that combine accommodation with local cultural activities.

Uniholiday announced Thursday that it began Korean sales of Hoshino Resorts Risonare Guam — the first overseas property under the Japanese hotel brand Hoshino Resorts — on July 1. Working with Hoshino Resorts Korea S&M, the company plans to develop packages tailored to a range of travelers, including independent travelers, families, honeymooners, corporate incentive groups and golf tourists. The strategy is to broaden its product lineup by travel purpose and expand its sales footprint in the Korean market.

Risonare Guam is the first overseas resort under Hoshino Resorts' Risonare brand, positioned as an immersive stay destination rather than a conventional hotel. Located on the shores of Hagåtña Bay, the property is about a 10-minute drive from Guam International Airport and operates 429 rooms. Its water park features a wave pool, a 360-meter lazy river and Manta — a waterslide that drops 12 meters — along with an indoor pool, a kids' pool and a sunset pool.

The resort also runs a program called "Gupot Kanton Tasi," through which guests can experience Chamorro traditional food and dance. An all-day dining restaurant called CHOCHO, reinterpreting Chamorro traditions and Spanish cuisine, is set to open in August, and Guam's first beach club is slated to debut in November.

"Hoshino Resorts applies its brand philosophy of weaving local nature, culture and lifestyle into travel experiences at Risonare Guam as well," a Uniholiday official said. "We expect the resort to offer Korean travelers a service that stands apart from a typical Guam trip, grounded in nature and Chamorro cultural experiences."