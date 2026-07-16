A man believed to be in his 60s was found dead after a fire broke out in a bamboo grove in Changnyeong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province.

According to the South Gyeongsang Province Fire Department, the fire started at around 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in a bamboo grove in Seongsan-myeon, Changnyeong-gun.

The man was found at the scene with severe burns across his body.

Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze at around 9:06 p.m., about an hour after it broke out.

The fire burned approximately 500 square meters of the bamboo grove and caused an estimated 50,000 won ($34) in property damage.

Police and fire officials believe the man was burning trash near the bamboo grove when the flames grew out of control, and that he was fatally burned while trying to put the fire out on his own.

Police have requested an autopsy to confirm the victim's identity and are investigating the exact cause of the fire and the circumstances of his death.