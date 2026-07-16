Yeong-suk (real name Baek), a cast member from Season 16 of the ENA and SBS Plus dating show Naneun Solo (I Am Solo), has been found guilty by the Supreme Court of defaming and insulting fellow Season 16 cast member Sang-cheol (real name Kang).

The Supreme Court dismissed Baek's final appeal against charges of defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, as well as insult, legal sources said Thursday.

The ruling upholds a 2 million won ($1,340) fine handed down by the Daegu District Court in July last year and affirmed on appeal in April this year.

Kang filed a defamation complaint against Baek under the information and communications network law in November 2023. An insult charge was added after Baek directed profanity at Kang during a live broadcast in May 2024, and prosecutors indicted Baek on both counts.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, Kang said: "Three years was no short time. As false stories spread repeatedly, not only I but also my family and those around me suffered deeply. Thursday's ruling cannot give back those years, but I believe it is a meaningful decision — one that confirms that truth will ultimately come to light no matter how long it takes, and that those who damage another person's reputation must be held accountable."

Kang added that he hoped the ruling would serve as a reminder that unverified exposés and personal attacks in online spaces cannot be shielded under the name of freedom of expression.

Kang is also expected to pursue a civil damages claim against Baek.