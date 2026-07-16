Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Yang Bu-nam, representing Gwangju's Seo-gu, said Thursday that the development of a Honam-region semiconductor complex and the long-sought relocation of the Mareuk-dong air force ammunition depot in Seo-gu should be pursued together.

In a press release issued that day, Yang said the Mareuk-dong ammunition depot relocation "must not be pushed aside, as it is a project that has been ongoing for more than 20 years," and called on the Ministry of National Defense to take an active role in advancing it alongside the semiconductor complex. "I will actively work to ensure that residents' inconveniences are addressed in tandem with the successful development of the semiconductor complex," he said.

Relocation construction for the air force ammunition depot, which sits adjacent to Gwangju's military airport, had been set to begin in earnest toward the end of this year.

The path forward became uncertain, however, after an idle site within the military airport — the designated relocation destination — was selected as the location for the semiconductor complex.

Residents near the military facility protection zone have continued to face property rights restrictions and other inconveniences as the surrounding urban area has expanded.