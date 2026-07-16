Sports brands at home and abroad are expanding their performance lineups for runners who head outdoors even in the peak summer heat.

Pro-Specs has launched its Ultralight Mesh series, designed to help runners maintain peak performance in sweltering conditions. The line uses a highly breathable mesh fabric that rapidly wicks away sweat and heat, and incorporates retroreflective details for nighttime visibility and safety. The Ultralight Laser-Cut Short-Sleeve T-Shirt and Sleeveless T-Shirt round out the series, both featuring non-see-through designs built around ventilation-focused materials.

Le Coq Sportif has released its cooling performance line, the LE: ICE collection, organized into three packs — Thin Flex, Air Sucker and Air Cool. The Air Sucker pack uses a fabric with micro-ventilation perforations that quickly expel body heat and moisture.

Dynafit has introduced its ICE SKIN series, which combines cooling properties with antibacterial function. The line uses a high-density, lightweight material woven from nylon to suppress body-temperature spikes and minimize the sticky feeling caused by sweat.

With summer rain frequently leaving road surfaces wet, high-grip running shoes are equally important. Adidas has unveiled the Adizero Evo SL EXO, pairing a stable support system with a rubber outsole engineered for strong traction.

Puma has released the Deviate Nitro Pure, featuring a Pumagrip outsole for enhanced grip. Pro-Specs, meanwhile, offers the collaborative running shoe SWNA SEAM 26, which uses a special EMC outsole co-developed with Hankook Tire to deliver stable performance across a variety of surfaces.

"Strategic gear selection that accounts for the runner's physical condition and the external environment is essential for outdoor running in summer," an industry official said. "With professional equipment offering breathability, nighttime visibility and ground traction, runners can enjoy a comfortable run."