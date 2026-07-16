The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee signed an MOU with the Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education on Thursday at the committee's main conference room on the 13th floor of Olympic Hall in Seoul, committing both organizations to gender-sensitive sports administration.

The signing ceremony was attended by Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min, Korean Institute for Gender Equality Promotion and Education President Kim Sam-hwa and other officials. Under the agreement, the two organizations will promote exchanges to advance a culture of gender equality in sports, jointly develop gender-sensitive educational content tailored to the sports sector, and cooperate on spreading awareness of gender equality and violence prevention.

The MOU is expected to raise gender equality awareness in sports settings and strengthen sexual violence prevention, contributing to a healthier sports culture in which athletes, coaches and officials are all treated with respect.

"Gender equality and respect for human rights must underpin the sustainable development of Korean sports," Yoo said. "Through this agreement, we will work to deepen gender sensitivity across the sports sector and build a more transparent environment where everyone can participate with confidence."