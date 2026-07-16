Yoo Jae-hwan, a 36-year-old composer and broadcaster charged with groping a woman, has been handed a fine on appeal as well.

Seoul Southern District Court's Criminal Appeals Division 3-1, presided over by judges Jang Yun-seon, Jo Gyu-seol and Yu Hwan-u, rejected Yoo's appeal Thursday and upheld the lower court's sentence of a 5 million won ($3,360) fine and 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program.

"The victim's testimony appears credible, and the first-instance court appears to have determined the sentence after weighing all evidence against the defendant," the panel said. "We see no special grounds for a reduction and therefore cannot accept the defendant's argument that the sentencing was unjust."

Yoo is accused of groping a victim he met after posting on social media in June 2023, offering to compose songs free of charge.

At the first hearing of his appeal on June 11, Yoo said in his closing statement that he was "deeply remorseful," but added that he was "struggling financially because finding work has become difficult" and that it was "hard to even go outside for fear of being recognized."

He also appealed for leniency, saying, "If the victim's testimony is considered consistent evidence, please know that I have also been giving consistent statements."

Beyond the groping case, Yoo has also been embroiled in fraud allegations over claims that he swindled money in connection with a songwriting project.