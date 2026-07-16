CJ CheilJedang announced Thursday it will raise prices on 27 products across eight categories — including Hetbahn, mandu and grilled fish — by an average of 8%.

The company attributed the adjustment to sustained cost pressures from rising raw material prices and packaging costs, including naphtha. Price increases vary by product, ranging from 4 to 12 percent: Hetbahn will rise 12 percent, mandu 4.6 percent and grilled fish 8.4 percent. The new prices take effect at hypermarkets on July 30 and at convenience stores on Aug. 1.

CJ CheilJedang said Hetbahn cup rice and dessert products — popular convenience store items — are excluded from the price hike. The company will also absorb cost increases on its own for fermented paste products such as gochujang, doenjang and ssamjang, as well as chilled and frozen noodle products.

Meanwhile, CJ CheilJedang plans to run major discount promotions starting in August, focusing on peak summer season products, to help ease the burden on consumers.