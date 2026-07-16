Donghae Mayor Lee Jeong-hak said Thursday that 34 citizen proposals submitted through a public suggestion campaign titled "Wishes for the Mayor-elect," run ahead of the launch of the ninth directly elected administration, will be actively incorporated into city governance.

Proposals related to tourism and future industries drew particularly strong interest. Submissions covered a wide range of policy ideas aimed at securing new growth engines for Donghae — including AI data center development to be carried out by GS Group and global big-tech companies, tourism resource development, expansion of extended-stay tourism, and development of the Mangsang district. City officials said these proposals are expected to be highly useful in shaping policy under the new administration.

Among the most prominent suggestions were plans for the redevelopment of Mukho Port, revitalization of the Mangsang Free Economic Zone, development of Hanseom, AI data center-linked strategies, youth employment and asset-building support, reconstruction of aging apartment complexes, and improvements to the pedestrian environment.

Residents also submitted numerous proposals tied directly to daily life — including the opening of urban planning roads, pedestrian environment improvements and reconstruction support — reflecting strong public demand for resolving everyday inconveniences and expanding urban infrastructure.

"Every proposal from every citizen is a precious policy asset that helps us build Donghae's future together," Lee said. "We will actively reflect not only the tasks that address everyday inconveniences but also the policy proposals for the city's future, and we will build a ninth directly elected administration that grows alongside its citizens."

The proposals were submitted through the city's official website from June 12 to June 19 over eight days and reviewed by relevant city departments and the mayoral transition committee.

The submissions went beyond routine complaints, encompassing a broad range of policy ideas spanning tourism, future industries, urban development, youth policy, welfare and traffic safety.

The city categorized the proposals into tasks that can be linked to ongoing projects, items requiring medium- to long-term review, and matters that need legislative or regulatory changes.

Proposals closely tied to daily life — such as road and pedestrian environment improvements and sewer line maintenance — will be pursued in connection with existing projects. Proposals on tourism revitalization, future industry development, youth policy and administrative innovation will be incorporated in phases alongside the new administration's core policies.

Matters requiring legislative amendments or national government support will be addressed through ongoing consultations with relevant agencies.

Donghae plans to treat the citizen proposals not as routine complaints to be processed but as active inputs into the ninth directly elected administration's campaign pledges and major policy development, with the goal of realizing participatory governance that citizens can tangibly feel.