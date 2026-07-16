The Korea Securities Depository KSD Nanum Foundation announced Thursday that it has donated 100 million won ($67,200) to support the Ministry of Justice's restorative justice program.

Working alongside the Ministry of Justice, the foundation has backed the restorative justice program since 2018, when it began at the Seoul Probation Office with the goal of preventing juvenile crime and reducing recidivism. The scope of support has since expanded — to court-ordered education for juveniles on probation in 2019, probation youth panel meetings in 2021, and protective-disposition youth panel meetings in 2022.

This year, the program — piloted last year at juvenile delinquency prevention centers, known as Youth Dream Development Centers — is set to expand to 18 institutions nationwide.

The foundation's sustained support has earned it formal recognition: it received a ministerial commendation from the Ministry of Justice in 2020 and a prime minister's citation in 2024 for its contributions to reducing recidivism among juvenile offenders and promoting public safety.

"We hope the restorative justice program will serve as a practical alternative for preventing juvenile crime," said Lee Yun-su, chairman of the KSD Nanum Foundation. "We also hope that through systematic program operations, we can help keep our young people safe from crime."

Song Jung-il, director general of the Ministry of Justice's Crime Prevention Policy Bureau, thanked the foundation for its continued support. "We will help our youth grow up bright and on the right path through programs tailored to the characteristics of each institution," he said.

The KSD Nanum Foundation supports children and youth through scholarship programs, financial education initiatives, and assistance for socially vulnerable groups. Korea Securities Depository established the foundation in 2009 with the aim of returning the company's gains from the capital markets to society.