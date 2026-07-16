Mirae Asset Global Investments announced Thursday that the net assets of its TIGER US Dividend Dow Jones ETF have surpassed 4 trillion won ($2.69 billion).

According to Korea Exchange, the fund's net assets stood at 4.02 trillion won as of Wednesday, making it the first US dividend ETF listed in South Korea to cross the 4 trillion won threshold. Net assets have grown by 1.78 trillion won since the start of the year.

The ETF tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, offering diversified exposure to high-quality US dividend-paying companies and distributing dividends monthly.

The fund has returned 21.6 percent year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500 over the same period. Its one-year return stands at 30.33 percent.

Demand from long-term pension account investors has remained strong, as the fund's focus on financially sound companies with solid earnings and dividend growth potential offers a stable cash flow profile suited to retirement savings.

"Surpassing 4 trillion won in net assets means the TIGER US Dividend Dow Jones ETF has established itself as a core holding in domestic investors' portfolios," said Kim Sang-yul, head of the global ETF management division at Mirae Asset Global Investments. "We will continue to support long-term and pension investors who seek stable cash flow and diversified exposure to high-quality US companies in building their assets."