Nowon-gu District Chief Seo Jun-o attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Kkuljam Water Park on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Nowon Train Village area of Hwarangdae Railroad Park, marking the start of full operations.

The water park was established to give residents a nearby spot to cool off and enjoy water activities during the summer heat. This year, construction at Seoul National University of Science and Technology's athletic field prompted a venue change to Nowon Train Village at Hwarangdae Railroad Park (622 Hwarang-ro), allowing visitors to combine water park fun with the railroad park's range of cultural and hands-on attractions.

The facility runs through Aug. 16 and features a 50-meter inflatable water slide, swimming pools for adults, teenagers and children, a lazy river, an air slide, a spinning water sled and a climbing pool. Rest areas with deck platforms, parasols and cooling zones are also available, and on weekends the park runs interactive family programs including water games.

About 100 people attended the opening ceremony, including Seo, National Assembly members, Seoul city and district council members, and local residents. The group marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting and a walkthrough of the newly built facility.

After the ceremony, children and families enjoyed the water attractions to beat the summer heat, while attendees toured the facilities and checked on operational readiness.

"I hope the Kkuljam Water Park, which has found a new home at Nowon Train Village this year, becomes a special place where visitors can enjoy not only water activities but also the many attractions the railroad park has to offer," Seo said. "We will do our best to ensure that many residents can spend a safe and enjoyable summer with their families."