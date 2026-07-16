Gwangjin-gu is launching its 2026 Eco-Friendly Agricultural Products Support Program for Pregnant Women to promote healthy eating among expectant and new mothers and boost consumption of environmentally friendly produce.

The program is open to mothers who gave birth on or after Jan. 1, 2025, and to women who are pregnant as of the application date. Applications are accepted online through the integrated shopping mall "Ecoymall" from Wednesday through July 28. Recipients will be selected through an eligibility check and lottery, with 840 participants chosen along with 168 alternates. Pregnant women in households already receiving agricultural food voucher support, and those participating in the Nutrition Plus program, are not eligible for duplicate benefits.

Selected participants will receive 240,000 won ($161) worth of eco-friendly agricultural products per person annually through Dec. 15, 2026. The district covers 80 percent of the total purchase amount — 192,000 won — as a subsidy, with beneficiaries responsible for the remaining 20 percent, or 48,000 won.

The program covers more than 130 items across five categories: organic and pesticide-free produce, organic processed foods, organic aquatic and livestock products, processed foods made with pesticide-free ingredients, and antibiotic-free livestock products. Antibiotic-free livestock products include Korean beef, pork and fertile eggs. Selected participants can register with a participating supplier's shopping mall and order the items they want directly.

Further details are available on the Ecoymall website. Those who have difficulty applying online may contact the Gwangjin-gu Office's Local Economy Division for assistance.

"This program was designed to help pregnant women access fresh, safe and eco-friendly agricultural products with less financial burden," district mayor Kim Kyong-ho said. "We expect it will support healthy eating habits for pregnant women while also helping expand eco-friendly produce consumption and build a more sustainable food environment."