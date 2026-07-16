Seodaemun-gu held its first party-government council of the ninth elected term Tuesday at the district office's planning situation room, bringing together the Democratic Party of Korea's Seodaemun (Gap) constituency committee to launch full-scale cooperation on local development.

About 20 people attended, including Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park Un-gi, National Assembly lawmaker Kim Dong-a, city and district council members, and district civil servants. The gathering focused on sharing key local issues, exploring solutions and discussing strategies to secure national and city funding.

The district office requested active support for several initiatives, including construction of a new Sinchon-dong community center and a multipurpose center in Cheonnae-dong, development of an ecological network, and creation of forest experience facilities for young children and reading rest spaces.

The constituency committee conveyed residents' on-the-ground concerns to the district, calling for joint solutions on issues such as expanding parking, undergrounding utility lines along school commute routes and improving road traffic systems.

The committee also underscored the importance of actively identifying projects to improve local development and lifestyle infrastructure, maintaining close communication among the National Assembly, the central government, the city and the district, and sustaining cooperation to secure funding.

"I will continue to engage actively so that the party-government council can serve as a platform for communication that drives local development," District Mayor Park said. "Securing external funding requires multifaceted review and administrative backing, so we will make full use of close cooperation between the party and the administration."