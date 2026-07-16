Seodaemun-gu said Wednesday it approved and officially gazetted the establishment of a Moa Town street housing improvement cooperative for the area around 1-5 Hyeonjeo-dong, covering 15,142.4 square meters.

The site sits adjacent to Dongnimmun Station and between Ansan Urban Natural Park and Seodaemun Independence Park, giving it strong transport links and a good living environment. It is also close to Ansan Elementary School and Hansung Science High School, making the surrounding education environment favorable.

Despite those advantages, the area's residential conditions are severely deteriorated — 100 percent of its buildings are aged and 85 percent of its housing is unauthorized. Its infrastructure is equally dilapidated, leading to its designation as a residential environment improvement zone in 2005.

Development stalled after residents failed to reach a consensus, leaving the area neglected for more than two decades. More than half of all units in the zone now sit vacant.

Amid the pressing need for redevelopment, the district processed the cooperative establishment application — filed June 25 — in just over 20 days, expediting approval to keep the project on track.

The approval clears the way for follow-on procedures, including an integrated review. Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park Un-gi said the district would "continue proactive administration — including swift approval processing — throughout the entire project."