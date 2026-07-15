Extract from chestnut inner skin — known in Korean as yulpi — has been found to exhibit antifungal activity on the scalp, raising the possibility of developing it into a functional ingredient for scalp care products.

Biolutics said Wednesday that a study analyzing the bioactivity of yulpi extract has been published in the Asian Journal of Beauty and Cosmetology, Vol. 24, No. 2, 2026.

The research was conducted jointly by Sung Young-hwan, a professor in the Department of Beauty Health Design at Korea Open Cyber University; Kim Jin-woo, research director at Biolutics; Kim Ji-an, chief executive of Biolutics; Park Sae-rom of Choi Lab; and Choi Yong-geun.

The study found that yulpi extract demonstrated antioxidant activity under test conditions, and polyphenol compounds including gallic acid and quercetin were identified. Under specific extraction conditions, antifungal activity against dandruff-causing fungal strains was observed, and cell-based tests showed changes in inflammatory markers.

The research team said the findings could serve as foundational data supporting further study of yulpi extract as a functional ingredient. Biolutics said it plans to develop products using the extract to help address dandruff, scalp itching and seborrheic scalp conditions.

"This research is foundational data that can lead to further work on mechanisms of action, formulation compatibility, and additional safety and efficacy reviews," said Kim Jin-woo, research director at Biolutics. "We will continue research that validates natural resources and connects them to industrial applications."

Sung Young-hwan, a professor at Korea Open Cyber University, said the study represents a case of reinterpreting a previously discarded resource from a new perspective. "It can serve as a starting point for follow-up research into functional ingredients in the scalp care field," he said.