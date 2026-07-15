The Basic Society Committee, a presidential advisory body, held the inaugural ceremony of its 2026 Citizen Reporter Corps on Wednesday at its main conference room in Sejong.

The corps, launched for the first time this year, comprises 30 members selected from five regions across the country.

Over the next six months, corps members will cover the committee's major policies and projects as well as policy sites in their respective regions. They will produce content in various formats — including written articles and card news — to serve as a communication channel connecting the public with government policy.

The ceremony included the presentation of appointment certificates to corps members, an orientation on their activities, an introduction to the Basic Society Committee, and training on content production.

Kang Nam-hun, vice chairman of the Basic Society Committee, said communication is paramount for basic society policies to bring about real change in people's lives. "I hope the citizen reporter corps will serve as a bridge connecting communities and policies, and help broaden public understanding of and empathy for the basic society vision," he said.