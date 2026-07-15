The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee passed a bill Wednesday to extend the mandate of the omnibus special prosecutor — which investigates remaining allegations following three earlier special prosecutor probes into insurrection, first lady Kim Keon Hee and the death of a Marine — with the Democratic Party of Korea driving the vote.

The committee held a plenary session and approved an amendment to the law governing the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate insurrection, foreign interference and abuse of power by Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon Hee. The People Power Party, which has been boycotting sessions in protest over the Assembly's committee composition, did not attend.

The core of the amendment is a 30-day extension of the omnibus special prosecutor's investigative period. The probe, which launched in February, has already been extended twice. If the amendment takes effect, the deadline will move from July 24 to Aug. 23.

The amendment also adds "obstruction of audits" by civil servants related to cases under investigation as a new offense. It includes the Ministry of National Defense among the agencies from which the special prosecutor may request seconded civil servants, and raises the cap on such secondments from 130 to 150.

Up to 10 special investigators with at least five years of legal experience may be designated to handle prosecution maintenance for cases indicted by the special prosecutor.

A new provision also requires the omnibus special prosecutor to consult with the earlier special prosecutors if its decisions would overturn their rulings or affect ongoing prosecution. The three earlier special prosecutors must allow the omnibus team to view or copy case records and investigative files upon request.

The committee also passed amendments to the Probation Act and the Public Interest Foundation Establishment and Operation Act. The Probation Act amendment calls for a separate institution to handle juvenile delinquency prevention and to keep adult and juvenile cases apart. The Public Interest Foundation amendment lowers the minimum age requirement for foundation officers from 19 to 18.