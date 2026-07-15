The Korea Securities Depository's KSD Nanum Foundation announced Wednesday that it delivered 60 million won ($40,200) worth of donated goods to 400 energy-vulnerable households at the Eungam Senior Welfare Center in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday.

The donation drew on the results of the foundation's green campaign "Woori, Hamkke Georeo Bom," a walking donation campaign that ran for about four weeks from April 22 to May 22.

The campaign was conducted through the walking donation platform app Bigwalk, drawing 7,605 participants, including Korea Securities Depository employees and members of the general public. Together, they logged 383.79 million steps, surpassing the campaign's goal of 100 million steps by 383 percent.

Channeling the spirit of its walking donors through the Milal Welfare Foundation, KSD Nanum Foundation provided eco-friendly, high-efficiency cooling appliances and grocery subsidies to 400 energy-vulnerable households nationwide — including families with disabilities, low-income elderly people and youth aging out of the foster care system — to help improve their living conditions and ease household finances.

The total steps donated through the campaign translate to a distance of roughly 268,656 kilometers, an amount the foundation estimates carries the same carbon-reduction effect as planting 5,321 thirty-year-old pine trees.

Lee Yun-su, chairman of the KSD Nanum Foundation, said he hoped "our small but precious steps will become a great act of practice — one that protects the environment, brings hope to energy-vulnerable people, and passes on a healthy, green planet to future generations."

The KSD Nanum Foundation supports children and youth through scholarship programs, financial education initiatives and assistance for socially disadvantaged groups. Korea Securities Depository established the foundation in 2009 with the aim of returning the company's gains from the capital markets to society.