Lee Ha-jeong (47), broadcaster and wife of actor Jeong Jun-ho, shared on social media that her car was door-dinged in a parking lot, calling on drivers to "please mind their driving manners."

Lee posted Tuesday on her social media account saying that a driver in an adjacent parking space had swung open their car door and struck her vehicle while getting out — then walked away without a word of apology.

"Just as I was getting out after parking, the driver next to me door-dinged my car while talking on the phone," she wrote. "They just left without even saying sorry."

She then offered a note of gratitude, writing that she was thankful for the grace to let it go quietly without frowning, before adding, "Please mind your driving manners."

Despite the measured tone, Lee appeared intent on more than simply venting — by posting the incident along with a photo of the offending vehicle, she seemed to invite public criticism of the driver while also raising awareness about parking lot etiquette.

Lee is a former MBC announcer who married actor Jeong in 2011. The couple have a son and a daughter.