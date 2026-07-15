A woman in the United States who posted online asking for help finding a man she had fallen for at first sight on a plane has finally reunited with him, thanks to internet users and airport staff.

Local Ohio outlet WKYC and other media reported Monday that a "missed connection" story that began on Reddit ended in a heartwarming reunion at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The story started when a woman named Grace posted on Reddit saying she was looking for a "handsome mechanic" she had spotted while boarding a Frontier Airlines flight at Cleveland Hopkins Airport on July 7.

Grace wrote that she had wanted to give him her number as he stood near her seat, noting he was not wearing a ring — but said she held back because he looked very busy.

She then added that he was "really good-looking" and that, as an aviation enthusiast herself, she hoped to get in touch if he was open to it. She also asked anyone who worked at the airport or recognized the person she was describing to show him the post.

The post spread quickly on Reddit, racking up more than 1,600 upvotes, and soon became a talking point among Cleveland Hopkins Airport staff as well. One user said maintenance workers had printed out Grace's post and pinned it up in their office.

Cleveland Hopkins Airport also joined the search, sharing Grace's story on social media. Less than a day later, on Thursday, the airport announced: "We found him."

The airport said someone who saw its Instagram post passed Grace's account along to the mechanic, and he sent her a message. "He has been confirmed to be single," the airport added. It said it was glad to share in the common goal of finding a missed connection "during a time when there is so much bad news."

The two met in person Sunday night at the airport. The mechanic, Simon, waited at the arrivals gate to greet Grace as she returned to Cleveland from a trip to Florida.

Grace burst out laughing when she saw Simon holding a sign that read: "Grace, welcome home! From boarding planes to sharing feelings, Cleveland is happy to help you make your missed connection."

After the reunion, Grace told People magazine she was "overwhelmed" that her post had become national news. "I never thought any of this would happen," she said. "Everything that has happened since Tuesday morning has been a whirlwind, but still happy."

Simon said he was glad to meet her in person and that he had enjoyed talking and texting with Grace throughout the weekend. Grace said she was "so grateful for the help of the internet," adding that it was "really touching to see the people of Cleveland come together as one. It was so great and surreal to see that."