The government will extend the maximum support period for youth in self-sufficiency programs to build basic employment and entrepreneurship skills — from six months to 12 months — as part of a broader push to tailor assistance to each participant's pace and level of readiness.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Self-Sufficiency Development Institute announced Wednesday that they would revamp operations of the youth-focused self-sufficiency project, known as the Youth Independence Challenge Self-Sufficiency Unit.

The program helps young participants in the self-sufficiency system who wish to strengthen foundational skills, gain work experience, pursue employment or start businesses, and receive psychological and emotional support.

The number of units operating under the program rose 23 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, while the number of participating youth climbed by 189, from 823 to 1,012.

To ensure young participants build sufficient foundational skills before advancing to the next stage, the ministry will extend the empowerment phase — known as Empowerment I — from a maximum of six months to a maximum of one year within the program's total three-year participation period.

To broaden work experience opportunities, the Korea Self-Sufficiency Development Institute and regional self-sufficiency centers will actively identify internship host organizations. The ministry also plans to build a nationwide internship database for local self-sufficiency centers by linking information from a social contribution platform and the Ministry of Employment and Labor's youth work experience portal.

The ministry will also pursue MOUs between regional self-sufficiency centers and youth future centers to better identify young people who need additional support, including those who are isolated or in seclusion and those caring for family members.

"We will faithfully reflect the voices from the field in our policy, expand support tailored to the pace and circumstances of each young person's path to independence, and provide diverse work experience and growth opportunities," Minister Jeong said.