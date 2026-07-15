Paik's Coffee, The Born Korea's coffee brand, said it operated a coffee truck for about 1,400 Navy service members at a military base in Incheon on Thursday.

The brand visited the Navy's Incheon Sea Defense Command that day, running a coffee truck on the base and serving 800 drinks to troops who could use it on-site. An additional 2,800 baked goods were delivered separately to service members unable to visit the truck.

"It was meaningful to be able to express our gratitude and support to the Navy service members who dedicate themselves to national security and public safety," a Paik's Coffee official said. "We will continue to reach out to military personnel and others throughout our society who are fulfilling their roles, and share our encouragement with them."