Seoul's Seocho-gu, led by District Mayor Jeon Sung-su, is building a comprehensive response system to protect restaurant owners from so-called "black consumers" — abusive customers who disrupt normal business operations — and to foster a healthier dining culture across the district.

Cases have been rising in which some customers go beyond their legitimate rights to make excessive refund or compensation demands, or repeatedly file threatening complaints, causing tangible harm to restaurant businesses.

In response, the district is rolling out a comprehensive package covering everything from complaint handling to legal and psychological support, so restaurant owners can focus on running their businesses without fear. The measures include: introducing a complaint screening regime and a self-exoneration system; providing subsidies for hygiene CCTV installation in kitchens; distributing an abusive-customer response manual and offering related education; connecting affected owners with legal counsel; and providing mental wellness support services.

First, the district will introduce a "safe complaint screening" regime under which, when a complaint is filed, staff will request and verify supporting documentation needed to establish the facts, and systematically manage complaint histories and outcomes.

The district will also roll out a "safe self-exoneration" system targeting establishments with no history of administrative sanctions and a strong hygiene rating. Before any on-site inspection, restaurants will be guided to submit self-inspection results, photographs of cooking and storage conditions, and hygiene management records as pre-emptive documentation — a measure designed to shield owners from indiscriminate false or retaliatory reports.

The district also plans to subsidize hygiene CCTV installation in kitchen areas for restaurants that want it, heading off hygiene-related complaints before they arise and creating a dining environment that customers can trust.

To strengthen on-the-ground response capabilities, the district will produce and distribute a practical guide for restaurant owners that includes an abusive-customer response manual. Working with Baemin Academy — a partner in the jointly operated restaurant management academy — the district will also run a special lecture on handling abusive customers in August.

Support for swift action when harm does occur is also being put in place. The district will establish an emergency hotline with the Seocho-gu chapter of the Korea Restaurant Industry Association to build a joint response framework. When legal action is needed, owners will be connected with legal counsel through partnerships with the Asia-Pacific Justice Hub and the Seocho OK Lifestyle Advisory Group.

For owners suffering psychological distress from repeated malicious complaints, the district will provide counseling through a mental wellness support service linked to the public health center's Mental Health Center.

The district said it will actively uphold consumers' legitimate rights while providing strong support to restaurant owners when malicious conduct — such as threats or repeated demands for compensation — crosses accepted social norms and causes harm. Through these measures, the district aims to establish a fair and trustworthy commercial order that both consumers and business owners can rely on.

"I hope this response system will ease the burden and reduce the harm that restaurant owners face," District Mayor Jeon said. "We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights of those working in the food service industry and to build a healthy dining culture grounded in mutual trust."