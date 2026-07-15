Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu announced Wednesday that it has conducted on-site inspections to protect vulnerable residents at heightened risk of flood damage ahead of the approaching monsoon season and heavy rainfall.

District Mayor Choi Dong-min personally visited flood-vulnerable sites in Jeonong 1-dong on Wednesday morning, accompanied by the head of the water management division, the Jeonong 1-dong community administrator and the welfare team leader.

The inspections aimed to assess the living conditions of single-person households and elderly residents living alone — groups considered particularly susceptible to flood damage — and to establish thorough preparedness before the rainy season begins.

Choi and district officials visited the single-room rental unit of an elderly resident living alone in Jeonong 1-dong, carefully checking for potential leaks and flood hazards that could arise during heavy downpours. They also checked on the resident's well-being and listened to concerns about daily inconveniences during the summer months.

"As climate change brings increasingly unpredictable localized downpours, pre-emptive on-site inspections are more important than ever to protect residents' lives and property," Choi said. "I urge all staff to spare no effort in preventing flood damage, so that vulnerable groups — especially elderly residents living alone — can get through the summer with peace of mind."

The district said it will continue pre-emptive inspections of flood-prone areas and vulnerable households across Dongdaemun-gu, building on Wednesday's visit to Jeonong 1-dong, as part of a district-wide effort to minimize damage from flooding and heavy rain.