Hyundai Card announced Wednesday that it will host a series of arts and performance events at its cultural venues in Itaewon.

Hyundai Card Understage will present "Hyundai Card Curated 105 BadBadNotGood" on July 24. BadBadNotGood is a Canadian jazz trio that has built its own musical world by blurring the line between hip-hop and jazz. The group, known for collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Tyler the Creator, returns to Understage for the first time in seven years.

Then on July 28, the venue will host "Hyundai Card Curated 107 Geordie Greep." British singer-songwriter Geordie Greep, formerly the frontman of post-punk band Black Midi, has drawn wide critical acclaim for his solo album, which ranges across rock, jazz and bossa nova. He will perform with a seven-piece band featuring saxophone, percussion and keyboard.

Hyundai Card Art Library will run "The Best Dutch Book Designs" exhibition from July through September. Launched in 1926, The Best Dutch Book Designs is a leading book award that selects the year's finest publications based on originality of design and the quality of printing and binding. Thirty-three titles chosen from among the many entries will be on display at the Art Library.

Art talks tied to the exhibition are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday. Graphic designer Joost Grootens, a professor at the Royal Danish Academy who has led the field of data-driven visual design, and photographer Kim Boske, who has drawn steady attention in Europe for experimental projects emphasizing the materiality of media and typography, will speak at the events. The two will share their perspectives on the book-design process, design thinking and the book as a medium that brings together multiple senses, with a focus on The Best Dutch Book Designs award winners. Registration is available through the DIVE app on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone who is a Hyundai Card or DIVE member can access Hyundai Card's various cultural venues. Details on how to use each space and full schedules are available on the Hyundai Card DIVE Instagram account and the DIVE app.

Hyundai Card Understage is a multipurpose cultural venue and live performance hall in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Its name evokes the experimentalism and diversity of the underground, with a mission to generate and gather new music and culture unlike anything that has come before.