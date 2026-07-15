Mapo-gu (district mayor Yu Dong-gyun) is accepting nominations through Sunday for commendation candidates ahead of the 27th Social Welfare Day ceremony, seeking to recognize individuals who have contributed to community welfare development.

Behind the scenes of social welfare work stand not only frontline workers caring for vulnerable residents, but also countless unsung contributors who support the community through sustained volunteering and donations. To honor their efforts and spread a culture of sharing, the district annually recognizes outstanding welfare contributors at its Social Welfare Day ceremony.

This year, 27 people will be selected for district mayor commendations — 25 from the private sector, including institutions and organizations, and 2 civil servants.

The private-sector awards are divided by career length into three categories: the Newcomer Award (5 recipients) for workers with one to fewer than three years of experience at a social welfare facility; the Excellence Award (17 recipients) for those with three or more years; and the Institution and Organization Award (3 recipients).

Eligible nominees include workers at social welfare facilities, institutions and organizations who have contributed to local welfare development, as well as volunteers, donors, participants in public-private partnership projects, and institutions or organizations that have helped build community welfare networks.

Nominations may be submitted by heads of social welfare facilities, institutions or organizations. All nominees will undergo a verification and review process before final selections are made.

Submissions are due by 6 p.m. Sunday, either in person at the Welfare Policy Division of Mapo-gu Office or by email as directed in the official notice. Results will be announced individually in August.

Further details on required documents are available on the Mapo-gu Office website and the Mapo-gu Community Social Security Council website.

"I am deeply grateful to the social welfare workers, volunteers and donors who dedicate themselves to their neighbors out of the spotlight," district mayor Yu said. "I hope this commendation serves as a meaningful occasion to widely recognize the contributions of these unsung heroes and honor their hard work."

The 27th Social Welfare Day ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 1 and will feature commendations for welfare contributors alongside a range of programs, including celebratory performances, a commemorative event and a healing talk concert.