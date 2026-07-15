Lotteria, operated by Lotte GRS, said it will launch two new products featuring a thick, chunky shrimp patty on Thursday.

The two items — the "Ria Dudum Shrimp" and the "Ria Dudum Shrimp Spicy Tomato" — were developed to offer a more filling version of the chain's signature "Ria Shrimp" burger.

The "Ria Dudum Shrimp" is a premium shrimp burger built around a plump, thick shrimp patty that draws out the natural flavor of shrimp, with a horseradish sauce adding a sharp, tangy kick. The "Ria Dudum Shrimp Spicy Tomato" layers a spicy tomato sauce with mantis shrimp extract to deepen the crustacean flavor and add savory richness.

Lotteria has tapped singer AKMU as the face of the new products. A new advertisement will be released Thursday on the chain's YouTube channel, "Ria Burger Shop."