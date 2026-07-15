Josun Hotels & Resorts said Wednesday it conducted a community sharing campaign to mark the first dog day of summer, distributing "Josun Hotel Samgyetang" and "Josun Hotel Kimchi" in partnership with local volunteer centers.

Employees from the company's Seoul and Gyeonggi Province properties — including Josun Palace, The Westin Josun Seoul, L'Escape, Gravity Josun Seoul Pangyo and Jayu Country Club — visited nearby senior centers and welfare facilities from July 8 through Wednesday to hand out the health foods.

The donated items comprised 684 portions of "Josun Hotel Samgyetang" and 70 units of "Josun Hotel Kimchi," totaling 10 million won ($6,700) in value. Deliveries were made to Neunghyeon 2-dong Senior Center in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province; Sutgol Senior Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province; Sindang Day Care Center in Jung-gu, Seoul; Suseo 1 complex in Gangnam-gu; and Ttaseuhan Chaeum-teo in Yongsan-gu. At Ttaseuhan Chaeum-teo, the company provided meals to people experiencing homelessness near Seoul Station and held a formal delivery ceremony.

Choi Hun-hak, chief executive of Josun Hotels & Resorts, said the company would "continue to practice the value of mutual growth through sharing activities that provide real, tangible help to local communities."