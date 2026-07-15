Gwangjin-gu is accepting applications through July 24 from businesses wishing to participate in its 2026 "Gwangjin-style" urban manufacturing workplace improvement support project.

The initiative marks the first time the district has used its own budget to run a workplace improvement program for urban manufacturers, separate from a Seoul Metropolitan Government grant program. It was designed to extend support to businesses that missed out on the city program due to limited funding, allowing more manufacturers to work in safe and comfortable conditions.

Eligible applicants are small manufacturers registered in Gwangjin-gu with fewer than 10 full-time employees, covering five urban manufacturing sectors: garment sewing, handmade footwear, machinery and metalwork, printing, and jewelry. Selected businesses will receive up to 1 million won ($670) each, with participants required to cover only 10 percent of the project cost themselves.

Support covers 34 categories of items, ranging from fire-prevention safety equipment — including fire extinguishers, fire detectors, circuit breakers and wiring panels — to workplace improvement devices such as air purifiers, heating and cooling units, and dehumidifiers, as well as productivity-enhancing equipment including vacuum dies and workbenches.

The specific items provided to each business will be finalized after on-site inspections and expert consultations tailored to individual circumstances. However, to ensure that benefits reach as many businesses as possible, companies that have already received support through previous workplace improvement programs are excluded from this round.

Businesses wishing to apply must submit relevant documents — including a business registration certificate and a list of employees enrolled in the four major social insurance programs — in person at the Industry Promotion Team of the Gwangjin-gu Office's Local Economy Division (Room 201, Kium Hall, Gwangjin Economic Hub Center), or by mail or email.

"Urban manufacturing is a vital foundation that underpins the local economy, so expanding support that businesses can feel on the ground is of the utmost importance," district mayor Kim Kyung-ho said. "We will continue to provide practical support for improving working conditions and strengthening the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, building a foundation for small manufacturers to grow on stable footing."

Gwangjin-gu has been achieving strong results in urban manufacturing competitiveness and workplace improvement, earning the top S rating in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's urban manufacturing workplace improvement program evaluation for 2026. Through the "Gwangjin-style" initiative, the district plans to build a tightly integrated support system in conjunction with city programs and continue expanding assistance to help manufacturers create safer working environments and sharpen their competitive edge.