"What exactly is in the blood pressure pill I take every day — and which one should I be taking?" These are questions that naturally arise for patients diagnosed with hypertension. Doctors rarely explain the ingredients in the medications they prescribe, leaving many patients in the dark about what they are taking.

Hypertension is one of the most common chronic conditions in South Korea, affecting one in three adults, yet simply taking medication is not enough. Patients must understand and follow the precautions that come with blood pressure drugs to manage the condition safely and effectively.

Blood pressure medications come in many varieties, classified by their mechanism of action. The reason so many types exist is that they lower blood pressure through different pathways and act on different parts of the body. Blood pressure is regulated by the heart, blood vessels, and the body's fluid and salt levels, and each drug targets a different part of that system. When a single medication fails to keep pressure under control, doctors may prescribe two or more drugs in combination.

Blood pressure drugs fall into five broad categories based on their mechanism: diuretics, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers (CCBs), ACE inhibitors and ARB blockers. Each class carries its own side effects and characteristics. If a prescribed drug is not working or causes adverse effects, the doctor should switch to a medication from a different class.

The choice of blood pressure medication depends on a patient's medical history. Beta-blockers are commonly used for young, physically active men; calcium channel blockers for women and those with high peripheral vascular resistance; ACE inhibitors and ARBs for patients with diabetes or kidney disease; a combination of beta-blockers and ACE inhibitors for those with a history of heart disease or angina; and diuretics primarily for elderly patients or those with edema.

Researchers have increasingly been working to combine these different drug classes into a single compound pill. Against that backdrop, a study — the first of its kind in the world — has found that for patients newly starting hypertension treatment, a single pill combining three active ingredients at ultra-low doses is significantly more effective and safer than the conventional approach of starting with a single full-dose drug.

The standard approach to treating hypertension has long been to begin with a single-ingredient drug and, if blood pressure remains uncontrolled, to either increase the dose or add another medication. But higher doses raise the risk of side effects, and the burden of taking multiple pills has been a key reason many patients struggle to maintain consistent adherence.

A research team led by Seong Ki-chul, a cardiology professor at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, combined three of the most commonly used hypertension drugs — amlodipine, losartan and chlorthalidone — each reduced to roughly one-third of their standard doses, into a single pill.

The team then conducted an eight-week trial at more than 20 hospitals across South Korea, enrolling patients with mild to moderate hypertension whose systolic blood pressure ranged from 140 to 180 mmHg. The results showed that the ultra-low-dose triple combination pill produced significantly better blood pressure control than a standard single dose of losartan, one of the most widely used hypertension drugs, and performed on par with a standard single dose of amlodipine.

The drug also demonstrated a strong safety profile. Fewer than 1 percent of patients experienced serious adverse effects, and not a single case of leg edema — one of the most common side effects associated with hypertension drugs — was reported.

"This is the first Phase 3 trial to demonstrate that an ultra-low-dose triple combination pill is not only more effective than a conventional standard single-drug regimen but also safe to use without causing side effects," said Seong Ki-chul, a cardiology professor at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital. "By reducing the number of pills a patient needs to take, we hope to improve convenience, simplify the complex treatment steps for both doctors and patients, and ultimately raise the stagnant rate of blood pressure control." The findings were published in the latest issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), the world's leading cardiology journal.