Modi 3.0: Emerging Economic Policy [Narendra Jadhav - HIC]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a historic third five-year term, a feat that was achieved earlier only by India‘s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Contrary to the pre-poll predictions, however, the mandate to PM Modi in the third round is much weaker. This could invariably be expected to affect economic policies of the newly formed government. In this article, the attention is focused on India’s fiscal policy.

In India, the Central Government‘s budget, which in a typical year, is presented on February 28, is the most important economic event of the year. Every budget provides for the ensuing financial year (April 1 to March 31), estimates of income for and expenditure of the Central Government. For the ease of comparison, Budget Estimates (BE) and Revised Estimates (RE) for the previous financial year are also provided.

Notably, the budget document comprises not only financial accounts. The Central Government takes this opportunity to indicate the Government‘s economic policy, vision, and priorities for the next financial year. That is why everybody in India looks forward to budget announcements.

Modi government‘s first budget in the almost unprecedented third term was presented on July 23, 2024. The usual date, February 28 for the full budget was missed on account of General Elections and on that day, only Provisional Estimates (PE) were presented to the Indian Parliament. The Budget FY 24-25 was widely expected to be metamorphic, if not revolutionary - like the historic budget presented by Dr Manmohan Singh in 1991 as the then Finance Minister. This was a splendid opportunity for the Modi government to signal its vision for the next five years at least, towards the larger national vision of ’Vikasit Bharat‘ (Developed India) by 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of Independence), that has been articulated by Mr. Modi himself, time and again.

All such expectations were belied. Not that the Budget FY 2024-25 is bad, but it certainly doesn‘t qualify to be historic or even path breaking. The Budget is good, but on no counts, it is great. Yes, it is a lacklustre budget, but it is solid and steady one. It is an Accountant’s budget with all the right things in the right place. Yet, it is almost completely bereft of economic policy vision over a medium term, leading to ‘Vikasit Bharat.’

1.The biggest strength of the Union Budget FY 25 is said to be that it strikes a prudent balance between fiscal consolidation and supporting economic growth. Let‘s look at the fiscal consolidation first.

Figure 1 depicts the two deficit indicators - Fiscal Deficit and Revenue Deficit, over the period FY 2013-14 to FY 2024-25 (BE). It is clearly evident from Figure 1 that both Fiscal Deficit and Revenue Deficit as percentage of GDP have been consistently brought down from their respective peak of the COVID year, FY2020 -21. This is impressive, indeed, and augurs well for India‘s ratings by global financial institutions. Notably, this fiscal prudence has not come at the expense of capital expenditure, which has steadily increased, at least in absolute terms, as depicted in Figure 2.

That said, look at the quality of fiscal correction: from Preliminary Estimate (PE) of Fiscal Deficit in FY 23-24 at 5.6 percent of GDP, the Budget Estimate (BE) is slated to come down to 4.9 percent of GDP- i.e. a correction of as much as 0.7 percent of GDP. This actually turns out to be much less impressive when it is noted that during the FY 2024-25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paid a record dividend to the Central Government amounting to as much as 0.64 percent of India‘s GDP.

2. Figure 3 shows two pie charts, resources, and their allocation in the Budget

FY 25. Two things stand out:

(i)In resources, the share of GST is about 18 percent - which is significant and is on the rise as compared to the last few years.

(ii)In allocation, the share of capital expenditure (excluding defence) is estimated to be around 24 percent (16 percent on Central Sector Schemes plus 8 percent on Centrally Sponsored Schemes) which is somewhat smaller than the corresponding shares of last year( i.e. 17 percent plus 9 percent).

Looking at it somewhat differently, while there has been a notable increase in capital expenditure, especially in the post COVID period(in absolute terms), the increase is actually far less spectacular in relative terms, i.e., when couched in terms of percentage of GDP.

3.The Budget FY 25, finally, recognises that there is a serious unemployment problem - good jobs are hard to come by while the pool of job-seekers is rising rapidly, many of whom do not have the requisite skills needed in the fast changing labour market.

The Budget FY25 announces that “the 500 biggest companies will provide internships to one crore (10 million) youth”. Truly impressive. But note that this is going to be over five years. As such, hardly any funds are allotted this year. Employment-linked incentives have been proposed that are meant for incentivizing the private corporate sector to hire more workers and train them. As has been pointed out by several experts, this is a welcome start, but it is hardly likely to be effective. Why would a corporate employer - who has set up his enterprise largely on contract labour, take the ‘risk’ of hiring permanent labour in return for a measly Rs 3000/- monthly subsidy in its Employees Provident Fund contribution and that too for barely two years?

4.Mr Subbarao, former Governor of the RBI while commenting on the weaker mandate for Modi 3.0 wrote before the budget day (RSIS commentary, June 10, 2024) that “a dominant view is that the BJP‘s campaign platform of the Hindu-Muslim divide and other polarising issues did not resonate with the public. Instead, the message from voters to the government is to focus on bread-and-butter issues like jobs and prices. It is imperative, therefore, for the third term Modi government to leave the campaign rhetoric behind and apply itself to the task of accelerating growth and ensuring that the benefits of growth are widely shared.”

나렌드라 모디(왼쪽) 인도 총리가 지난 3일 브루나이를 방문해 현지 거주 인도 동포의 열렬한 환영을 받고 있다. 인도 외무부에 따르면 모디 총리의 브루나이 방문은 하지 하사날 볼키아 국왕의 초청으로 이뤄졌다. [EPA] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) being welcomed by the Indian Community in Brunei upon his arrival in Brunei, 03 September 2024. According to the press statement by the Indian ministry of external affairs, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is traveling to Brunei at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and this is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Brunei. [EPA]

Has that process begun with this first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 Government? Regrettably, not.

A detailed analysis of expenditure on key heads reveals the following:

(i)Agriculture has been claimed as the first area of focus. Yet the allocation under the head, ‘Agriculture and Allied Activities’ in the Budget FY 25 is only 5.3 percent higher than the allocation in the last year‘s budget. This increase is barely covering the ongoing inflation and is not befitting the first area of focus.

(ii)Expenditure on the social sector i.e. education and health leaves much to be desired:

The importance of education needs, no emphasis. Yet the Central Government‘s expenditure on education (primary and secondary) as a percentage of GDP has declined further to only 0.22 percent of GDP from the low level of 0.25 percent last year. It is disconcerting to note that expenditure on education as a percentage of GDP has steadily fallen over the 10-year period, from 0.37 percent in FY 15 to 0.22 in FY 25. Similarly, the budget allocation for health, despite the peak in the COVID year, has increased only marginally over the 10-year period, FY 15 to FY 25, from 0.25 percent of GDP to 0.28 percent. This marginal increase from already low levels is hardly commendable.

(iii)Key welfare schemes continue to remain underfunded:

(a)the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNERGA) which guarantees every rural household hundred days of employment, witnessed this year a shrinking of its budget allocation - from 0.29 percent of GDP to 0.26 percent of GDP.

(b)The National Food Security Act (NFSA) under which food subsidy is given also showed a decline in allocation from 0.72 percent of GDP last year to 0.63 percent this year.

As a matter of fact, for these two flagship programs of the previous regime, the budget allocation has cumulatively fallen by 0.25 percent of the GDP over the last 10 years. Consequently, the rural distress has been on the rise.

(iv)For the National Social Assistance Programme, which provides financial support to vulnerable strata of the society - i.e. widows, the elderly, the disabled and the families who have lost their breadwinner, the budget allocation as percent of GDP remained stagnant this year, and in fact, over the last 10-year period, it has been halved from 0.06 percent to 0.03 percent.

(v)Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 is another laudable welfare scheme aimed at addressing hunger and child malnutrition. But over the last 10 years, budget allocation for these schemes has declined from 0.13 percent of GDP to 0.06 percent of GDP.

(vi)One of the most ambitious ongoing programs (initiated by the previous regime) is the Midday Meal Program under which as many as 120 million school-going children are fed nutritious midday meals. Here again, funds allotted in the successive budgets have come down by 50 percent as a percentage of GDP over the last 10 years i.e. from FY 15 to FY 25.

An obvious question then is where the money has gone? Apparently, when corporate tax rates were brought down significantly in 2019, tax revenue foregone in the process has been estimated to be over Rs. 8 trillion.

With such a big dent on the revenue side of the budget (incidentally, without any favourable outcome in terms of increased private investment or larger corporate tax revenues), the priority accorded to the fiscal prudence i.e. keeping the overall fiscal deficit (as a ratio of GDP) stable, or falling, the axe of expenditure cut had to fall somewhere else. Regrettably, it seems to have fallen on the poor and vulnerable.

This ‘historically placed’ Budget should have articulated a clear vision and identified priorities for India‘s sustained and inclusive growth and development. This Budget has not. A re-prioritisation seems to be imperatively needed, before it is too late.

Hopefully in the next budget?

모디 3.0 : 떠오르는 경제 정책

나렌드라 모디 총리는 세 번째 5년 임기를 연임하며 역사적인 성과를 거뒀다. 이는 인도의 첫 번째 총리였던 자와할랄 네루 이후 유일한 사례다. 그러나 선거 전 예측과 달리 모디 총리가 이번에 받은 지지는 훨씬 약화된 상태다. 새로 출범한 정부의 경제 정책에도 영향을 미칠 수밖에 없다. 이번 글에서는 인도의 재정 정책에 초점을 맞추고자 한다.

인도에서 중앙 정부의 예산은 통상적으로 매년 2월 28일에 발표되며, 이는 그 해의 가장 중요한 경제 이벤트로 여겨진다. 매년 발표되는 예산은 다음 회계연도(4월 1일~3월 31일)에 대한 중앙 정부의 수입과 지출 추정치를 포함한다. 또한 전년도 예산안과 수정 추정치도 함께 제공돼 비교가 용이하게 된다.

특히 예산 문서는 단순한 재무 자료에 그치지 않는다. 중앙 정부는 이를 통해 다음 회계연도의 경제 정책, 비전, 그리고 우선순위를 제시한다. 그래서 인도 국민들은 예산 발표를 매우 주목하게 된다.

모디 정부는 거의 전례 없는 세 번째 임기 동안 첫 번째 예산을 2024년 7월 23일에 발표했다. 총선으로 인해 2월 28일의 통상적인 발표 날짜를 놓쳤고, 그날은 인도 의회에 잠정 추정치만 제출됐다. 2024-2025 회계연도 예산은 혁명적이지 않더라도 대대적인 변화를 예고한 예산으로 기대를 모았다. 1991년 만모한 싱 당시 재무부 장관이 발표했던 역사적인 예산과 비교될 정도였다. 이는 모디 정부가 최소한 향후 5년 동안의 비전을 제시하고, 모디 총리가 여러 차례 강조해온 2047년 인도 독립 100주년을 맞아 ‘비카시트 바라트(선진 인도)’라는 더 큰 국가 비전을 향해 나아갈 수 있는 절호의 기회였다.

이런 모든 기대는 빗나갔다. 2024-25 회계연도 예산이 나쁘다는 건 아니지만, 역사적이거나 획기적이라고 하기는 어렵다. 예산은 괜찮지만, 결코 위대하지는 않다. 그렇다. 이 예산은 눈에 띄지 않지만, 견고하고 안정적이다. 필요한 요소들이 제자리에 있는 ‘회계사적’ 예산이다. 그러나 중기적 경제 정책 비전, 즉 ‘비카시트 바라트’로 나아가는 비전은 거의 완전히 결여돼 있다.

1. 2025 회계연도 연방 예산의 가장 큰 강점은 재정 건전성 확보와 경제 성장 지원 사이에서 신중한 균형을 이뤘다는 점이다. 먼저 재정 건전성부터 살펴보자.

그림 1은 2013-14 회계연도부터 2024-25 회계연도 예산안(BE)까지의 두 가지 적자 지표, 즉 재정 적자와 수입 적자의 추이를 보여준다. 그림 1에서 분명히 알 수 있듯, 코로나19 대유행이 있었던 2020-21 회계연도 이후로 재정 적자와 수입 적자는 GDP 대비 비율로 꾸준히 감소해왔다. 이는 매우 인상적이며, 인도가 글로벌 금융 기관들로부터 좋은 평가를 받을 만한 긍정적인 신호다. 특히, 이러한 재정 건전성은 자본 지출을 희생하지 않고 이뤄졌으며, 절대적인 수치로 볼 때 자본 지출은 꾸준히 증가하고 있음을 그림 2에서 확인할 수 있다.

그러나 재정 조정의 질을 살펴보면, 2023-24 회계연도의 재정 적자 잠정 추정치(PE)는 GDP 대비 5.6%였으나, 2024-25 회계연도 예산안 추정치(BE)는 4.9%로, GDP 대비 0.7%만큼 줄어들었다. 사실 2024-25 회계연도 동안 인도 준비은행(RBI)이 중앙 정부에 인도 GDP의 0.64%에 달하는 사상 최대 배당금을 지급했다는 점을 감안하면, 이는 그다지 인상적이지 않다.

2. 그림 3은 2025 회계연도 예산의 재원과 그 배분을 나타내는 두 개의 원형 차트를 보여준다. 두 가지가 특히 눈에 띈다:

(1)재원 측면에서 GST(물품·용역소비세)의 비중은 약 18%로, 이는 중요한 비율이며 지난 몇 년에 비해 증가하고 있다.

(2)배분 측면에서, 방위비를 제외한 자본 지출의 비중은 약 24%로 추정되며, 이는 중앙정부 사업 16%, 중앙 후원 사업 8%로 구성된다. 작년의 각각 17%와 9%에 비해 다소 줄어든 수치이다.

다시 보자면, 자본 지출이 절대적인 수치로는, 특히 코로나 이후 눈에 띄게 증가했지만, 상대적인 측면, 즉 GDP 대비 비율로 보면 그 증가가 사실 그다지 두드러지지 않는다.

3. 2025 회계연도 예산은 마침내 심각한 실업 문제를 인식하고 있다. 양질의 일자리는 구하기 어렵고, 구직자의 수는 급격히 증가하고 있으며, 이들 중 상당수는 급변하는 노동 시장에서 필요한 기술을 갖추지 못한 상태다.

2025 회계연도 예산안에서는 “500대 기업이 1000만명의 청년에게 인턴십을 제공할 것”이라고 발표했다. 매우 인상적인 계획이지만, 이는 향후 5년에 걸쳐 이루어질 예정이다. 따라서 올해는 거의 예산이 배정되지 않았다. 민간 기업이 더 많은 노동자를 고용하고 훈련하도록 장려하기 위한 고용 연계 인센티브가 제안됐으나, 여러 전문가들이 지적했듯 이는 환영할 만한 출발일 뿐, 실질적인 효과를 기대하기는 어렵다. 주로 계약직 노동에 의존하는 기업들이 겨우 매달 3000루피의 직원 공적연금 기여금 보조금을 받기 위해 상시 고용 노동자를 고용하는 위험을 감수할 이유가 있을까? 그것도 겨우 2년 동안 말이다.

4. 인도준비은행 전 총재인 수바라오는 2024년 6월 10일 예산 발표 전 RSIS 논평에서 모디 3기 정부의 약해진 지지에 대해 언급하며 이렇게 말했다. “대다수의 의견은 BJP의 힌두-무슬림 분열과 같은 선거 캠페인과 다른 분열적 이슈들이 대중에게 먹히지 않았다는 것이다. 대신, 유권자들이 정부에 보내는 메시지는 일자리와 물가와 같은 생계 문제에 집중하라는 것이었다. 따라서 모디 3기 정부는 선거 유세에서 사용한 수사를 뒤로하고, 성장 가속화와 그 혜택이 널리 공유될 수 있도록 하는 데 집중해야 한다”

모디 3기 정부의 첫 번째 완전한 예산안에서 그러한 과정이 시작되었는가? 유감스럽게도, 그렇지 않다. 주요 항목별 지출에 대한 상세 분석은 다음과 같다.

(1)농업이 첫 번째 중점 분야로 언급되었지만, 2025 회계 연도 예산에서 ‘농업 및 관련 활동’ 항목에 할당된 예산은 지난해 예산보다 겨우 5.3% 증가했다. 이 증가는 현재의 인플레이션을 겨우 반영하는 수준이며, 첫 번째 중점 분야에 어울리지 않는 금액이다.

(2)교육과 보건 등 사회 분야에 대한 지출은 많은 아쉬움을 남긴다.

교육의 중요성은 두말할 필요가 없다. 그러나 2025 회계연도 예산에서 중앙정부의 교육(초·중등 교육) 지출이 GDP의 0.22%로, 작년 0.25%에서 더 감소했다. 지난 10년간 GDP 대비 교육 지출이 2015 회계연도의 0.37%에서 2025 회계연도의 0.22%로 지속적으로 감소한 것은 우려스러운 일이다. 마찬가지로, 보건 예산 역시 코로나 시기의 정점을 제외하면 2015 회계연도에서 2025 회계연도까지 0.25%에서 0.28%로 근소하게 증가했을 뿐이다. 이미 낮은 수준에서의 이런 미미한 증가는 그다지 칭찬할 만한 성과가 아니다.

(3)주요 복지 프로그램들이 계속해서 자금 부족 상태에 있다.

(가)마하트마 간디 국가 농촌 고용 보장법(MGNREGA)은 모든 농촌 가구에 100일의 일자리를 보장하지만, 올해 예산 배정이 GDP의 0.29%에서 0.26%로 축소됐다.

(나)국가 식량 안보법(NFSA) 아래 식량 보조금이 지급되지만, 예산 배정이 지난해 GDP의 0.72%에서 올해 0.63%로 감소했다.

사실, 이전 정부의 이 두 개의 주요 프로그램에 대한 예산 배정은 지난 10년 동안 GDP의 0.25%만큼 줄어들었다. 그 결과, 농촌의 고통이 증가하고 있다.

(4)국가 사회 지원 프로그램은 사회의 취약 계층, 즉 미망인, 노인, 장애인 및 생계부양자를 잃은 가구에 재정 지원을 제공하지만, 예산 배정은 올해 GDP 대비 그대로 유지됐고, 지난 10년 동안 0.06%에서 0.03%로 절반으로 줄어들었다.

(5)사크샴 앙간와디와 포션 2.0은 기아와 아동 영양실조 문제를 해결하기 위한 또 다른 칭찬받을 만한 복지 프로그램이다. 그러나 지난 10년 동안 이 프로그램들에 대한 예산 배정은 GDP의 0.13%에서 0.06%로 감소했다.

(6)가장 야심 찬 지속적인 프로그램 중 하나는 이전 정부가 시작한 중식 프로그램으로, 1억2000만명의 학교에 다니는 아동들에게 영양가 있는 중식을 제공한다. 그러나 여기서도 예산 배정이 지난 10년 동안 GDP 대비 50% 줄어들어, 2015 회계연도에서 2025 회계연도까지 크게 감소했다.

당연히 의문이 드는 부분은 그 돈이 어디로 갔는가 하는 것이다. 2019년에 법인세가 대폭 인하됐을 때, 그로 인해 감소한 세수는 8조 루피를 넘는 것으로 추정된다.

세수 측면에서 이렇게 큰 적자가 발생했음에도 불구하고(참고로 민간 투자 증가나 법인세 수입 증대라는 긍정적인 결과는 없었음), 재정 건전성을 유지하려는 우선순위 즉, GDP 대비 전체 재정 적자를 안정적으로 유지하거나 줄이려는 목표에 따라, 세출 삭감의 대상이 다른 곳으로 옮겨질 수밖에 없었다. 안타깝게도 그 피해는 가난하고 취약한 계층에 집중된 것처럼 보인다.

이 ‘역사적으로 중요한’ 예산은 인도의 지속 가능하고 포용적인 성장과 발전을 위한 명확한 비전과 우선순위를 제시해야 했다. 그러나 이 예산은 그렇지 못했다. 재정의 재조정이 시급히 필요해 보인다.다음 예산에서 희망해본다.

