TRUMP’S CRYPTO OPPORTUNITY-AND AMERICA’S [Arthur Herman-HIC]

The speech former president Donald Trump gave at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville TN on July 27 was a landmark event in American politics. It managed to galvanize America‘s crypto community in ways that shook his Democrat opposition in the Kamala Harris campaign. It may even have changed the odds for the 2024 election in Trump’s favor.

More than that, it could trigger a new era in digital technology and cybersecurity―including (if it‘s done right) a new era in quantum information science.

To understand why, it‘s necessary to go back to Trump’s grand theme in Nashville that evening, which was making the US the “crypto capital of the world.”

This may come as something of a surprise to crypto investors and users in Europe and Asia, including the Republic of Korea. South Korea alone commands a 10% share of all Bitcoin cash tokens and listed futures markets; Asia now represents 26.8% of new crypto startups, while Europe has surpassed both the United States and Canada in new start-ups, with 31.4% of world share in the first half of 2024.

But Trump‘s Nashville speech was crypto manna to his listeners’ ears.

He set forth plans not only to trim back the federal regulatory burdens being put on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and on crypto exchanges, but to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve worth up approximately $14 billion. Trump also vowed to fire SEC Chair Gary Gensler, to end what he described as the “persecution” of the crypto industry.

공화당 대통령 후보로 지명된 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 지난달 27일 내슈빌에서 열린 비트코인 컨퍼런스 2024에서 기조연설을 하고 있다. 트럼프가 비트코인 2024 컨퍼런스에서 연설한 후 비트코인은 거의 7만 달러까지 상승했다. 트럼프는 연설에서 미국이 ‘가상화폐를 수용해야 한다’고 말했다. Former President Donald Trump gave the keynote address at the bitcoin Conference 2024 in Nashville on Saturday, July 27. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, US, July 27, 2024. Bitcoin climbed to almost $70,000 today following a speech by Donald Trump at the Bitcoin 2024 conference. In his appearance, the former US president and Republican party nominee in the upcoming presidential race said the US should ‘embrace crypto’.

Trump‘s embrace of crypto, including Bitcoin, puts the seal on the resurgence of cryptocurrencies in the wake of the 2022 collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX, the biggest Ponzi scheme in history. Conventional opinion had it that the end of FTX would also trigger the demise of the crypto market. Others of us warned that those expecting or even hoping Sam Bankman-Fried would destroy crypto, would be disappointed.

We were right. Crypto investment has surged, up by 30 percent since the FTX collapse. Even while skeptics continue to insist there‘s “no there there” with cryptocurrencies, since there’s no underlying hard asset, Trump has opened the door to a community that politicians have largely ignored, with tens of millions of investors--and thousands of wealthy potential donors.

Today there are more than 23,000 cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin being the largest and most famous, which are traded in more than 500 exchanges around the world. A decade ago, there were only seven. Today the global crypto market value is $2.5 trillion, with 40% of Americans owning some form of crypto. And 70% of those investors are under the age of forty.

Altogether, that adds up to 93 million Americans―a voting bloc as yet untapped by either political party.

The overwhelming positive response Trump got to his sally into the crypto community, set off loud alarm bells in the Kamala Harris camp.

Panicky Harris allies, including billionaire investor Mark Cuban, quickly set up a call for her campaign advisors with crypto investors. By all accounts, it was a disaster. The crypto execs emptied out the vials of their wrath on the hapless Harris surrogates, venting three and a half years of frustration with the Biden-Harris administration‘s disdain and abuse of the crypto community.

Trump‘s crypto coup―urged on by crypto savvy surrogates like Vivek Ramaswami and Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance―was headline election news. But it‘s what Trump didn’t say in Nashville that represents the real cryptocurrency revolution, if a second Trump administration uses his embrace of crypto to mold the future of digital technology―including the power of quantum cryptography.

It‘s important to remember that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin use a special kind of encryption technology, called Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), to secure their transactions. To understand DLT, one should think of a spreadsheet reproduced hundreds of thousands of times across a network of computers. Then suppose the distributed network regularly updates this digital spreadsheet, while sharing and continually reconciling that same database.

Because this database isn‘t stored in any single location, there is no centralized version of this information for a hacker to corrupt. At the same time, since the data is hosted by millions of computers simultaneously, it’s accessible to anyone connected to the network. It‘s also protected because after every transaction within the shared ledger; and once all the ledgers match for every computer in the network; each transaction is encrypted along with the rest in what’s known as a block. The new encryption block is then added to existing previous blocks to form a chain of blocks―hence the term blockchain.

Cryptocurrencies prefer to use blockchain or DLT because it allows all parties to track, verify and agree upon transactions, even as individual participants remain anonymous. But that‘s just one of the uses of blockchain. The same decentralized architecture can protect and authenticate all kinds of data. Microsoft, Walmart and JPMorgan are already starting to deploy their own private blockchain networks in which only partners, suppliers or customers are allowed to participate, while delivering thousands of transactions per second.

Employed in this way, blockchain-based technology will revolutionize the health care industry as well as the financial industry, by protecting patients‘ and clients’ records through a constantly updated but decentralized accounting system. Blockchain is being touted as the solution to the Pentagon‘s vast logistics challenges. As president Donald Trump even signed a bill in 2017 calling for the rest of the federal government to look into the potential benefits of blockchain.

In his book, Life After Google, tech guru George Gilder argues that as blockchain technology replaces older centralized systems for sharing and securing data, the result will be what Gilder calls “the Great Unbundling,” as information and transactions on the Internet become reconnected without the need for companies like Google and other middlemen. The result will be “radically lowering transaction costs, turning [independent] firms into networks, distributing economic power, and enabling both wealth creation and a more prosperous future.”

But there‘s a catch. It’s called quantum.

Tomorrow‘s quantum computers are already in development, which will be more far powerful than today’s classical computers because they are driven by quantum physics. Instead of a binary system of bits like today‘s computers, where each bit is 1 or 0, quantum computers use quantum bits or “qubits” which be a 1 and 0 at the same time. This radically reduces the number of operations needed to do calculations, permitting exponentially greater computing power―including for decrypting the complex algorithms that asymmetric encryption systems use to secure almost all electronic data, including blockchain.

In short, blockchains that use the same cryptographic building blocks as other forms of DLT will be just as much at risk to the quantum computer threat as other digital technologies like secure web browsing, VPNs and the like. More specifically, standard blockchain technologies rely on Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) for authentication, a cryptography that can be broken by Shor‘s algorithm.

How bad could such an attack on cryptocurrencies turn out to be? At the Quantum Alliance Initiative we completed a detailed study in 2022 of the impact of a quantum computer attack on cryptocurrencies relying on DLT. Our research showed that the overall cost of a major hack and devaluation of Bitcoin alone would come to at least $3 trillion, with financial reverberations that would be felt across the world‘s economies.

Therefore, the real danger regarding the future of blockchain is that it‘s used to build critical digital infrastructures before this serious security vulnerability has been fully investigated. Imagine a major insurance company putting at great expense all its customers into a blockchain-based network, and then three years later having to rip it all out to install a quantum-secure network, in its place.

Fortunately, the problem--quantum technology--is also the solution. Quantum random-number generators are already being implemented today by banks, governments, and private cloud carriers. Adding quantum keys to blockchain software, and to all encrypted data, will provide unhackable security against both a classical computer and a quantum computer.

Just as important, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has now released its standards for post-quantum cryptography or quantum-resistant algorithms. These can bolster blockchain security in powerful ways.

Just as asymmetric encryption uses difficult math problems to stump classical computers, post-quantum cryptography uses difficult math problems to stump a quantum computer. The challenge lies in adopting both of these solutions―quantum and post-quantum cryptography―to DLT architecture.

It‘s already started. In the U.K., for example, a company called Quantum

Resistant Ledger led by Dr. Peter Waterland, a medical professional by day and champion of quantum resistant cryptocurrency by night, is developing DLT outfitted with quantum resistance. Another U.K.-based company, Ubiquicoin, has also announced its goal to “become the first blockchain resistant to quantum computing cyberattacks.” Recent articles in scientific journals have laid out several pathways to quantum-resistant blockchain solutions.

지난 2018년 트럼프 대통령이 서명한 국가 양자 이니셔티브 법안을 들고 포즈를 취하고 있다. 그 뒤에 왼쪽부터 크리스토퍼 리델 백악관 정책 조정 부보좌관, 마이클 크라치오스 미국 최고기술책임자, 대통령의 딸이자 STEM 정책 문제에 관여해온 이방카 트럼프 고문. [백악관 제공] President Trump poses with the signed National Quantum Initiative Act. Behind him are, from left, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Christopher Liddell, Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, and the president’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who has been involved with STEM policy issues. (Image credit-White House)

Where does Donald Trump‘s crypto offensive fit into all this?

It was President Trump who signed America‘s first National Quantum Initiative back in 2018, and who signed the bill looking at how the federal government could use blockchain to advance and secure its digital footprint. A second Trump administration could draw all these technologies together―crypto, blockchain, and quantum―to inaugurate a new era in world finance but also in our digital and post-digital future.

It may not be just the 2024 election that was set at stake that day in Nashville. It may have been America‘s future―and the future of the world’s economies.

ARTHUR HERMAN is Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute and Director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative. He is also the author of Freedom‘s Forge: How American Business Produced Victory in World War II.

가상화폐 트럼프와 미국의 기회

지난 7월 27일, 테네시주 내슈빌에서 열린 비트코인 콘퍼런스에서 도널드 트럼프 전 미국 대통령이 했던 연설은 미국 정치의 일대 사건이었다. 이 연설은 미국의 가상화폐 커뮤니티를 들썩이며 그의 경쟁자인 민주당 카멀라 해리스 캠프를 흔들어 놨다. 어쩌면 2024년의 당선 운도 트럼프 쪽으로 기울었는지 모른다.

그뿐이 아니다. 트럼프의 연설은 디지털 기술과 사이버 보안의 새 시대와 (제대로만 된다면) 양자 정보과학의 새 시대를 열 수도 있다.

그 이유를 알고 싶다면, 그날 저녁 트럼프가 내슈빌에서 제시한 웅장한 주제를 되짚어봐야 한다. 그것은 미국을 “지구의 가상화폐 수도”로 만들겠다는 것이었다.

이 발언이 한국을 포함한 아시아와 유럽의 암호 화폐 투자자와 사용자에게는 뜻밖일 수도 있다. 한국은 혼자서 모든 비트코인 캐시 토큰과 상장 선물 시장의 10%를 장악하고 있고, 아시아는 현재 신생 가상화폐 스타트업의 26.8%를 차지하고 있다. 유럽은 신생 스타트업 수에서 2024년 상반기 기준 전 세계 31.4%를 차지해 미국과 캐나다를 모두 제쳤으니 그럴 만하다.

하지만 이 발언은 트럼프의 내슈빌 연설을 듣던 청중들의 귀에 가상화폐의 동앗줄로 들렸다.

그는 비트코인 등 가상화폐와 가상화폐 거래소에 적용되는 연방 규제를 다시 손질하고 약 140억 달러 규모의 비트코인 전략 보유고를 조성하겠다는 구상을 내놨다. 그는 게리 겐슬러 증권거래위원장을 해임하고, 그의 표현대로 가상화폐 산업의 “박해”를 없애겠다고 약속했다.

트럼프의 비트코인을 비롯한 가상화폐 포용은 사상 최대 사기 사건인 2022년 샘 뱅크먼-프리드의 가상화폐 거래소 FTX 파산 이후, 가상화폐가 부활하는 신호탄을 쏘아 올렸다. 당시에는 FTX의 폐지가 가상화폐 시장의 종언을 고할 거라는 의견이 지배적이었다. 반면 오히려 샘 뱅크먼-프리드먼 사건을 계기로 가상화폐가 무너질 것을 예상하거나 심지어 바라는 사람들이 실망하게 될 거라고 경고하는 필자와 같은 무리도 있었다.

우리가 옳았다. 가상화폐 투자는 FTX가 몰락한 후 30%나 급등했다. 가상화폐에는 기초 실물 자산이 없으므로 “특별할 게 없다”라는 회의론이 여전함에도, 트럼프는 수천만의 투자자, 수천의 부유한 잠재 기부자를 등에 업고 지금까지 정계가 대체로 무시하고 있던 커뮤니티에 문을 열어줬다.

가장 규모가 크고 유명한 가상화폐인 비트코인을 비롯해 현재 가상화폐는 2만3000개가 넘으며, 전 세계 500개 이상의 거래소에서 거래되고 있다. 10년 전만 해도 가상화폐는 단 7개뿐 이었다. 현재 세계 가상화폐의 가치는 2.5조 달러로, 미국인의 40%가 어떤 종류든 가상화폐를 보유하고 있고 그중 70%는 40세 미만의 투자자다.

즉, 미국인이 9300만명이라는 계산이 나온다. 아직 양 당 중 어느 쪽도 개척하지 못한 투표 블록(voting bloc)이다.

그의 갑작스러운 함성에 가상화폐 커뮤니티가 보낸 열렬한 화답의 메아리는 카멀라 해리스 캠프에서 울리던 시끄러운 알람 벨을 꺼버렸다.

이에 억만장자 투자자인 마크 큐반을 비롯해 충격에 빠진 해리스의 동맹군들은 서둘러 해리스의 선거 고문과 가상화폐 투자자 간 회의를 마련했다. 회의는 어느 모로 보나 폭망이었다. 가상화폐 경영자들은 불운한 해리스의 대리인들에게 분노를 터뜨리며 지난 3년 반 동안 바이든-해리스 행정부에 당한 멸시와 괴롭힘으로 느꼈던 절망감을 쏟아냈다.

비벡 라마스와미, 트럼프가 부통령 후보로 지명한 밴스 상원의원 등 가상화폐에 밝은 인물들이 힘을 보탠 트럼프의 가상화폐 쿠데타는 선거 뉴스의 헤드라인을 장식했다. 그러나 트럼프 2기 행정부가 그의 가상화폐 포용 전략을 이용해 양자 암호의 위력을 비롯한 디지털 기술의 미래를 구축할 거라고 가정할 때, 가상화폐 혁명의 참모습은 트럼프가 내슈빌에서 언급하지 않은 부분에 숨어 있다.

비트코인 같은 가상화폐는 거래 안전성을 위해 분산원장기술(DLT)이라는 특별한 암호화 기술을 사용한다는 점을 기억하기 바란다. DLT를 이해하려면 컴퓨터 네트워크 전체에 걸쳐 수십만 번씩 복제된 스프레드시트를 떠올려 보라. 그런 다음 분산 네트워크가 이 디지털 스프레드시트를 정기적으로 업데이트하는 한편, 이 동일한 데이터베이스를 공유하고 지속적으로 조정한다고 가정해 보라.

이 데이터베이스는 어느 한 장소에 저장되는 것이 아니므로 이 정보에 대해서는 해커가 손상할 수 있는 중앙화된 버전이 존재하지 않는다. 또한, 수백만 대의 컴퓨터가 동시에 이 데이터를 호스팅하기 때문에 누구나 네트워크에 연결돼 있기만 하면 접근이 가능하다. 공유 원장 안에서 거래가 이루어질 때마다, 그리고 모든 원장이 네트워크 안의 모든 컴퓨터와 매칭되고 나면, 각 거래는 블록으로 알려진 것 속에 다른 거래들과 함께 암호화되기 때문에 데이터는 보호된다. 이렇게 새로 생긴 암호화 블록이 기존 블록들에 추가되어 블록의 체인을 이룬다. 여기서 블록체인이라는 용어가 나온 것이다.

가상화폐는 블록체인이나 DLT를 사용하는 쪽을 선호한다. 개별 참가자는 익명성을 유지하되 모든 당사자가 거래 즉시 이를 추적, 검증 및 합의할 수 있기 때문이다. 그러나 이는 블록체인의 용도 중 하나에 불과하다. 이 탈중앙화된 아키텍처는 온갖 종류의 데이터를 보호하고 인증할 수 있다. 마이크로소프트, 월마트, JP모간은 이미 자체 블록체인 네트워크를 활용하기 시작했다. 이런 독자적 네트워크는 파트너, 협력사 혹은 고객만 참가할 수 있고, 초당 수천 건의 거래를 수행한다.

이런 식으로 활용된 블록체인 기반 기술은 계속 업데이트되는 탈중앙화된 회계 시스템을 통해 환자와 고객의 기록을 보호함으로써 의료 산업과 금융 산업에 혁명을 일으킬 것이다. 블록체인은 지금 미 국방부의 방대한 군수 문제를 풀어낼 해법이라고 홍보되고 있다. 도널드 트럼프는 재임 시절인 2017년, 연방 정부 내 타 기관들이 블록체인의 잠재적 장점을 연구할 것을 촉구하는 내용의 법안에 서명하기도 했다.

기술 분야의 권위자인 조지 길더는 그의 저서 ‘구글의 종말’에서 블록체인 기술이 데이터의 공유와 보안에서 기존의 중앙 집중화 시스템을 대체함에 따라 구글 같은 기업이나 다른 중개자의 도움 없이도 인터넷상의 정보와 거래가 다시 연결되어 그가 “대분산(Great Unbundling)”이라 표현한 현상이 나타날 것이라고 주장했다. 그 결과, “거래 비용이 극단적으로 낮아지고 [독립적인] 회사들이 네트워크로 바뀌며, 경제 권력이 분산되고, 부의 창출과 더 번영하는 미래가 가능”해진다는 것이다.

하지만 거기에는 함정이 있다. 양자라고 불리는 함정이다. 양자 물리학에 기반을 두어 오늘의 고전적 컴퓨터보다 훨씬 강력한 내일의 양자 컴퓨터는 이미 개발 단계에 있다. 비트 값이 0 혹은 1인 현재의 컴퓨터처럼 비트로 된 이진법 대신, 양자 컴퓨터는 0과 1이 동시에 존재하는 양자비트(quantum bit) 또는 “큐비트(qubit)”를 사용한다. 이것은 계산에 필요한 연산 횟수를 급격히 줄여주어, 비대칭 암호 시스템이 블록체인을 포함해 거의 모든 전자 정보의 보안을 유지하는데 사용하는 복잡한 알고리즘을 복호화하는 목적 등에서 기하급수적으로 더 뛰어난 연산 능력을 가능케 한다.

요컨대, 다른 형태의 DLT와 똑같은 암호 구축 블록을 사용하는 블록체인은 보안 웹 브라우징, 가상사설망(VPN) 등 여타 디지털 기술과 마찬가지로 양자 컴퓨터의 위협에 노출될 것이다. 좀 더 구체적으로 말하자면 일반적인 블록체인 기술은 검증 시 쇼어 알고리즘이 분해할 수 있는 암호 방식인 타원곡선 암호(ECC)를 사용한다.

그런 공격이 가상화폐에 얼마나 치명적일 수 있을까? 퀀텀얼라이언스 이니셔티브(Quantum Alliance Initiative)에서는 2022년, 양자 컴퓨터 공격이 DLT 기반의 가상화폐에 미칠 영향에 대한 심도 있는 연구를 끝마쳤다. 우리 연구에 따르면 비트코인에 대한 대규모 해킹과 평가절하만으로도 그 전체 비용은 3조 달러를 넘어설 것이며, 그 경제적 파문은 전 세계 경제에 퍼질 것이라고 한다.

따라서 블록체인의 미래에 대한 진짜 위험은 이런 심각한 보안 취약성이 미처 다 파악되기도 전에 블록체인이 중요 디지털 인프라 구축에 사용되고 있다는 사실이다. 대형 보험회사가 막대한 비용을 들여 모든 고객 데이터를 블록체인 기반의 네트워크에 넣어두었는데, 3년이 지나자 양자 보안 네트워크를 설치하기 위해 모든 걸 다 뜯어 없애야 한다고 상상해 보라.

다행히 양자 기술은 문제기도 하지만 해결책이기도 하다. 이미 은행, 정부, 민간 클라우드 전달자(cloud carrier)는 양자난수생성기를 사용하고 있다. 블록체인 소프트웨어와 모든 암호화 데이터에 양자 암호 키를 넣으면 고전 컴퓨터와 양자 컴퓨터 모두에 대해 해킹 불가한 보안이 가능하다.

이와 마찬가지로 중요한 사실은 미국 국립표준기술연구소가 얼마 전 양자내성암호 알고리즘 표준을 발표했다는 것이다. 이 표준은 강력한 방식으로 블록체인의 보안을 강화할 수 있다.

비대칭 암호화가 어려운 수학 문제를 이용해 고전 컴퓨터를 당황케 만드는 것처럼, 양자내성암호는 어려운 수학 문제를 이용해 양자 컴퓨터를 당황스럽게 한다. 과제는 이 두 해결책, 즉 양자 암호와 양자내성암호 모두를 DLT 아키텍처에 적용하는 것이다.

이는 이미 시작됐다. 가령 영국의 경우, 낮에는 의학 전문가, 밤에는 양자내성암호의 투사로 활동하는 피터 워터랜드 박사가 이끄는 퀀텀 레지스턴트 레저(Quantum Resistant Ledger)라는 회사가 양자내성 DLT를 개발하고 있다. 또 다른 영국 기반의 회사 유비퀴코인(Ubiquicoin) 역시 “양자 컴퓨팅 사이버 공격에 저항할 수 있는 최초의 블록체인이 되겠다”는 목표를 발표했다. 최근 과학 학술지에 실린 여러 논문은 양자내성 블록체인 솔루션을 만들기 위한 여러 가지 방안을 제시하고 있다.

이 모든 이야기에서 도널드 트럼프의 가상화폐 공세는 어디에 들어갈까?

2018년 당시 미국 최초의 국가양자이니셔티브(National Quantum Initiative)에 서명하고, 연방 정부가 자신의 디지털 발자국을 발전시키며 그 안전성을 확보하기 위해 블록체인을 활용할 수 있는 방안을 다룬 법안에 서명한 것이 바로 트럼프 대통령이었다. 트럼프 2기 행정부는 가상화폐, 블록체인, 양자, 이 모든 기술을 한데 모아 세계 금융, 그리고 디지털, 포스트 디지털 미래의 새 시대를 열 수도 있을 것이다.

그날 내슈빌에서 성패의 갈림길에 서 있었던 건 비단 2024년 대선만이 아닐지도 모른다. 미국의 미래, 그리고 세계 경제의 미래 역시 그 갈림길에 있었을지 모른다.