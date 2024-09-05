The Summit of the Future: waiting for renewal of the UN [Angel Alonso Arroba - HIC]

아프리카에선 빈곤선 이하에서 살며 기아에 허덕이는 사람들이 많고, 독일 베를린에선 지난달 16일 가스 시추에 반대하는 시위가 진행됐다. 빈곤과 기후위기를 극복하기도 버거운데 세계는 러시아-우크라이나 전쟁, 중동분쟁으로 심각한 인도주의적 위기에 처해 있다. 산적한 문제를 해결할 국제기구인 유엔의 역할이 주목된다. [AFP·EPA·신화·유엔] In Africa, there are many people living below the poverty line and suffering from hunger, and in Berlin, Germany, a protest against gas drilling was held on the 16th of last month. It is difficult to overcome poverty and the climate crisis, and the world is facing a serious humanitarian crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East. The role of the United Nations, an international organization that will solve numerous problems, is attracting attention. [Source:AFP·EPA·Xinhua·UN]

It is unlikely that you have heard about it, but on 22-23 September world leaders will meet in New York City for what has been named the Summit of the Future. Under the auspices of the United Nations, they will try to forge a new consensus on how to improve multilateral cooperation to better tackle the critical global challenges of our time. This goes beyond the annual gathering at the UN headquarters for the opening of the General Assembly, to which we are accustomed. The Summit was called by UN Secretary-General Guterres in 2021, coinciding with the delayed commemoration of the Organization‘s 75th anniversary and in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. Its stated goal is to infuse the necessary reforms to the international system so it can better respond to today’s challenges and build a viable future for humanity.

In New York, world leaders are expected to adopt a Pact for the Future, a carefully crafted document currently under negotiation. The Pact will include proposals on how to advance the global agenda on five key areas: sustainable development; international peace and security; science, technology and innovation; youth and future generations; and transforming global governance. It will also include two annexes: a Global Digital Compact to make digitalization more open, secure and free, and a Declaration on Future Generations aimed at fostering inter-generational solidarity.

Despite the decisive issues that may be discussed and adopted at the Summit of the Future, I can assure you that in my native Spain there is close to zero awareness about it. Is it different in Korea? After all, it wasn‘t too long ago that the UN Secretary-General was Korean, someone who also championed tacking major global challenges and focused on institutional and managerial reform to make the UN more agile and effective. Among other achievements, Ban-Ki Moon launched the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), brokered the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and pushed significant UN change. Maybe having had a Korean at the helm of the United Nations gives more visibility to its affairs here?

I doubt it. Indeed, it is very likely that this is the first time you are hearing about the Summit of the Future. And I do not blame you: there is a general discredit of international cooperation and multilateralism among the public. International organizations, and the UN in particular, are perceived as inefficient, distant and elitist, unable to provide meaningful responses to the world‘s pressing needs. Declarations and good intentions are not followed by the necessary action to end poverty, reduce inequalities or protect the planet. With global tensions on the rise and human rights violations exposing double standards by the international community, our multilateral setting looks more and more unfit to deliver even the very fundamental global public good the post World War II system was meant to provide: international peace and security.

It is, therefore, understandable that citizens around the globe are losing trust in international cooperation and disconnecting from major global summitry. While UN members are expected to agree on the Pact for the Future, most likely the current divisive geopolitical context will only allow for a minimum common denominator outcome, lacking the ambition and teeth needed given the urgency of today‘s threats. Even worse, the Summit of the Future runs the risk of being perceived as another diplomatic jamboree producing nice words and promises that quickly turn into a dead letter.

And yet, we should not lose hope. These are certainly difficult times to advance meaningful global cooperation, but the fact that even against the most divisive geopolitical context since the end of the Cold War―with the ongoing war in Ukraine and Gaza and heightened global competition between the United States and China― the 193 members of the United Nations may still be able to agree on basic principles and an agenda forward, offers a beacon of hope for global cooperation upon which we can build in the years to come. This endows the Summit with unique symbolism: showing endurance in the toughest times.

Moreover, a paradox of our current juncture is the coexistence of this gloomy international outlook with a plethora of original thinking and proposals on global governance reform. There is a logic to this: it when the limitations of the existing international order become evident that refection and drive to change it accelerates and shows as most necessary.

토르 웨네스랜드(화면) 유엔 중동평화프로세스 특별조정관이 지난달 22일 미국 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 열린 안보리회의에서 팔레스타인 문제를 포함한 중동 상황에 대해 설명하고 있다. [유엔] Tor Wennesland(on screen), Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative of the Secretary-General, briefs the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. [Source: UN]

Proposals for multilateral reform range in scope, depth and ambition. Many will be discussed in the sidelines of the Summit of the Future, during the Action Days, a forum with multiple stakeholders convened by UN Secretary-General Guterres. It will draw on inputs and discussions with civil society that have taken place over the past couple of years, which had a landmark last May at a UN Civil Society Conference held in Nairobi. There, a set of ImPACT coalitions were established with a goal to continue influencing the Summit and continue the reform drive past September.

Among the most inspiring ideas, there are calls for a new UN Charter, taking advantage of article 109 of the current text and the possibility of calling a review conference that could significantly update the United Nations and bring it up to speed with our times. This would allow to revise the mandates, composition and working methods of key UN bodies, making them more effective and representative.

Front and center is always the reform of the UN Security Council, with special attention to its membership and the perennial issue of the veto right. But proposals go beyond, including aspects such as increasing people‘s voice in UN governance, for instance by creating a Parliamentary Assembly as a principal UN body, alongside a revitalized General Assembly. Others advocate reinforcing the role and centrality of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), strengthening the human rights pillar and machinery, establishing and consolidating the environmental and climate dimension in the work of the UN, or bringing greater transparency and inclusivity to the selection of the Secretary General.

There are also specific proposals to fill the governance gap of critical global public goods, such as creating a Global Environmental Agency to tackle more effectively climate change and biodiversity loss, a World Technology Organization to help regulate the development of Artificial Intelligence, or an International Anti-Corruption Court to help fight corruption. This latest initiative is underpinned by a powerful advocacy campaign that has gained traction in recent months.

The thinking and drive for reform goes beyond the Unite Nations itself, too. There are several ideas and proposals on how to reform the Bretton Woods institutions, in particular the allocation of voting rights, financial instruments, resources and transparency of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund. Also, on how to unlock and revitalize the World Trade Organization, and how to make the global financial system more effective and coherent. How can we better incorporate groupings like the G7, the BRICS and the G20 in the current international architecture? How can we draw on the regional integration processes to improve multilateralism? How do we account for the regional trade and security agreements that have blossomed over the past few decades, and the proliferation of the so-called minilateralism?

At another level, there is a final set of thinking that goes beyond institutional reforms and the distribution of power between countries. It appeals to revisiting the very core foundations and principles of global governance given how planetary interdependence has transformed because of the process of hyper-globalization. It calls for rewiring our mindsets about international relations and reimagine our concepts of sovereignty and citizenship in a world projected to house 10 billion human beings not long after the mid of the century and increasingly endangered by our activity. To tackle global challenges, it claims, we need to transcend inter-national relations and make governance truly global.

Many of these ideas may sound idealistic, and indeed they are. But the nature of our times demands bold, ambitious thinking, and the drive to turn it into action. The landscape may not seem particularly conducive to advance multilateral cooperation, yet opportunities may open sooner than we anticipate. It is critical to be ready to seize them. After all, we should not forget that the darkest moments of history forged the following world orders: the contours of the United Nations and Bretton Woods systems were designed during the worst of the fighting in World War II; likewise, President Wilson‘s 14 Points and the idea of a League of Nations predated the end of the conflict by several months and years. In our case, let us hope that it only takes a crisis like the current one and not undergoing another major global conflict to bring about the transformations needed.

So, when the lights go off in New York at the end of September, we will probably hear different assessments. Was it another disappointing international gathering with empty promises that geopolitics will wash up? Or was it a point of departure that helped cast attention to the urgent need of reforming multilateralism, showcasing valuable ideas and proposals to transform it and building momentum behind them? Only time will tell. Only one thing is sure, though: failure is guaranteed if we give up already and do not mobilize to give the Summit of the Future the attention it deserves, putting pressure on our governments to walk the talk.

아마 들어본 적이 없겠지만, 2024년 9월 22일부터 23일까지 세계 지도자들이 뉴욕에서 ‘미래정상회의’라는 이름으로 모일 예정이다. 이번 회의는 유엔 주도로 우리 시대의 중요한 글로벌 문제들을 더 효과적으로 해결하기 위해 다자 협력을 강화하는 새로운 합의를 도출하는 것을 목표로 한다. 우리가 익숙한 총회 개막을 위해 유엔 본부에서 열리는 연례 모임을 넘어서는 이 회의는, 2021년 구테흐스(Guterres) 유엔 사무총장이 소집한 것이다. 이 회의는 유엔 창립 75주년 기념행사가 지연된 것과 코로나19 팬데믹 이후의 상황에서 추진됐으며, 오늘날의 도전에 더 잘 대응하고 인류의 지속 가능한 미래를 위해 국제 시스템에 필요한 개혁을 촉진하는 것을 목적으로 하고 있다.

뉴욕에서 세계 지도자들은 현재 협상 중인 신중하게 작성된 문서인 ‘미래를 위한 협약(Pact for the Future)’을 채택할 것으로 예상된다. 이 협약은 지속 가능한 발전, 국제 평화 및 안보, 과학·기술·혁신, 청년 및 미래 세대, 그리고 글로벌 거버넌스의 변혁이라는 다섯 가지 핵심 분야에서 글로벌 의제를 진전시키기 위한 제안들을 포함할 것이다. 또한 이 협약에는 디지털화의 개방성, 보안성, 자유를 강화하기 위한 ‘글로벌 디지털 협약(Global Digital Compact)’과 세대 간 연대를 촉진하기 위한 ‘미래 세대에 관한 선언(Declaration on Future Generations)’이라는 두 개의 부속 문서도 포함될 예정이다.

미래정상회의에서 논의되고 채택될 수 있는 중요한 이슈들에도 불구하고, 내가 확신할 수 있는 것은 내 고향인 스페인에서는 이와 관련된 인식이 거의 없다는 점이다. 한국은 상황이 다른가. 유엔 사무총장이 한국인이었던 것도 그리 오래된 일이 아니지 않은가. 당시 반기문 전 사무총장은 주요 글로벌 도전 과제를 해결하는 데 앞장섰고, 유엔을 보다 민첩하고 효율적으로 만들기 위해 제도적 개혁 및 운영 혁신에 집중했다. 그는 2030 의제(2030 Agenda)와 지속가능발전목표(SDGs)를 출범시켰고, 파리협정(Paris Agreement on Climate Change)을 중재했으며, 유엔의 중요한 변화를 추진한 것으로도 잘 알려져 있다. 유엔의 수장에 한국인이 있었던 것이 한국에서는 유엔 관련 사안들이 더 잘 알려지는 데 기여했을까.

나는 그렇지 않다고 본다. 사실, 아마도 이번이 미래정상회의에 대해 처음 들어보는 순간일 것이다. 하지만 이를 탓할 수는 없다. 대중 사이에서 국제 협력과 다자주의에 대한 불신이 널리 퍼져 있기 때문이다. 특히 유엔을 비롯한 국제기구들은 비효율적이고 멀게 느껴지며, 엘리트주의적이라는 인식이 강하다. 이들은 세계가 직면한 시급한 문제들에 대해 의미 있는 대응을 하지 못하고 있다는 비판을 받고 있다. 선언과 선의가 가난을 종식시키고, 불평등을 줄이며, 지구를 보호하기 위한 실질적인 행동으로 이어지지 않고 있다. 글로벌 긴장이 고조되고 인권 침해가 국제 사회의 이중잣대를 드러내면서, 다자간 협력 체계는 제2차 세계대전 이후 구축된 시스템이 제공하고자 했던 가장 기본적인 글로벌 공공재인 국제 평화와 안보조차도 실현하기에 점점 더 부적합해 보인다.

따라서 전 세계 시민들이 국제 협력에 대한 신뢰를 잃고 주요 글로벌 정상회의와 점점 더 멀어지는 것은 충분히 이해할 만하다. 유엔 회원국들이 ‘미래를 위한 협약’에 합의할 것으로 예상되지만, 현재의 분열된 지정학적 상황에서는 오늘날의 위협이 지닌 긴급성에 비해 야망과 실질적인 힘이 부족한, 최소 공통분모에 그치는 결과로 이어질 가능성이 크다. 더 나아가, 미래정상회의가 또 하나의 외교적 행사로 인식돼 멋진 말과 약속만 남기고 금세 무의미해질 위험도 있다.

그럼에도 우리는 희망을 잃어서는 안 된다. 현재가 분명히 의미 있는 글로벌 협력을 진전시키기 어려운 시기임은 틀림없지만, 냉전 종식 이후 가장 분열적인 지정학적 상황인 우크라이나 전쟁과 가자지구 분쟁, 그리고 미국과 중국 간의 치열한 글로벌 경쟁 속에서도 193개 유엔 회원국이 기본 원칙과 앞으로 나아갈 의제에 대해 여전히 합의할 수 있다는 사실은 향후 글로벌 협력을 구축할 수 있는 희망의 등불을 제공한다. 이는 이번 정상회의에 특별한 상징성을 부여하며, 가장 어려운 시기에도 지속되는 힘을 보여주고 있는 것이다.

더욱이, 현재 우리가 직면한 역설 중 하나는 이 암울한 국제적 전망 속에서도 글로벌 거버넌스 개혁에 대한 다양한 독창적인 사고와 제안들이 공존하고 있다는 점이다. 이에는 일리가 있다. 기존 국제 질서의 한계가 분명해질 때, 이를 반성하고 변화시키려는 의지가 가속화되며 그 필요성이 가장 절실해지기 때문이다.

다자간 개혁에 대한 제안들은 범위, 깊이, 그리고 야망에 있어 다양하다. 이러한 제안들은 미래정상회의의 부대행사로 열리는 ‘액션 데이즈(Action Days)’ 동안 논의될 예정이다. 이 포럼은 유엔 사무총장 구테흐스가 주최한 여러 이해관계자들이 참여하는 자리로, 지난 몇 년간 시민 사회와 진행된 논의와 기여를 바탕으로 이뤄진다. 특히 지난 5월 나이로비에서 열린 유엔시민사회컨퍼런스(UN Civil Society Conference)에서 중요한 이정표를 세웠다. 이 회의에서 ‘임팩트(ImPACT) 연대’가 설립됐으며, 이는 정상회의에 지속적으로 영향을 미치고 9월 이후에도 개혁 추진을 계속하기 위한 목표를 갖고 있다.

가장 고무적인 아이디어 중 하나는 새로운 유엔 헌장을 제정하자는 제안이다. 이는 현재 헌장 제109조를 활용해 검토 회의를 소집하고, 유엔을 근본적으로 개혁하고 현대에 맞게 조정할 수 있는 가능성을 제시한다. 이를 통해 유엔의 주요 기구들의 권한과 구성 및 업무 방식을 개정해 보다 효과적이고 대표성을 갖출 수 있게 개선할 수 있을 것이다.

유엔 안보리(Security Council) 개혁, 특히 회원국 구성과 (상임이사국의) 거부권 문제는 항상 중심에 놓여 있다. 그러나 개혁 제안은 여기서 그치지 않고, 유엔의 의사 결정 과정에서 더 많은 사람들의 목소리를 반영하려는 방안도 포함하고 있다. 예를 들어, 유엔의 주요 기구로서 의회(Parliamentary Assembly)를 신설하고, 유엔 총회(General Assembly)를 보다 활발하게 운영하자는 제안이 있다. 다른 이들은 경제사회이사회(ECOSOC)의 역할과 중심성을 강화하고, 인권 기구와 체계를 보강하며, 유엔의 활동에 환경 및 기후 문제를 확립하고 공고히 하거나, 사무총장 선출 과정의 투명성과 포용성을 높일 것을 주장한다.

또한 기후 변화와 생물 다양성 손실 문제를 보다 효과적으로 해결하기 위해 글로벌 환경기구를 설립하거나, 인공지능 개발을 규제하기 위한 세계 기술 기구를 창설하고, 부패와의 싸움을 지원하기 위한 국제 반부패 법원을 설립하는 등 중요한 글로벌 공공재에 대한 거버넌스 격차를 메우기 위한 구체적인 제안도 있다. 이러한 최신 이니셔티브들은 최근 몇 달 동안 강력한 옹호 캠페인의 힘을 얻으며 주목받고 있다.

유엔 개혁을 위한 논의와 추진력은 유엔에만 국한되지 않는다. 브레턴 우즈(Bretton Woods) 기관들을 개혁하기 위한 여러 아이디어와 제안들이 제시되고 있으며, 특히 세계은행 그룹과 국제통화기금(IMF)의 의결권 배분, 금융 수단, 자원, 투명성을 개선하는 방안이 논의되고 있다. 또한, 세계무역기구(WTO)를 활성화하고 재정비하는 방안과 글로벌 금융 시스템을 더 효과적이고 일관되게 만드는 방법에 대한 고민도 포함된다. G7, 브릭스(BRICS), G20과 같은 연합체들을 현 국제 체제에 어떻게 더 잘 통합할 수 있을까? 지역 통합 과정을 통해 다자주의를 어떻게 강화할 수 있을까. 지난 수십 년간 급증한 역내 무역 및 안보 협정과 소위 ‘소다자주의(minilateralism)’의 확산을 어떻게 설명할 수 있을까.

또 다른 차원에서는 제도 개혁과 국가 간 권력 분배를 넘어서는 새로운 사고방식이 필요하다는 주장도 있다. 이는 초글로벌화 과정으로 인해 지구적 상호 의존성이 변화한 상황에서 글로벌 거버넌스의 핵심 토대와 원칙을 다시 검토할 것을 요구한다. 이는 국제 관계에 대한 사고방식을 재구성하고, 세기 중반 이후 100억명의 인구를 수용할 것으로 예상되며 인간 활동으로 인해 점점 더 위기에 처하는 세상에서 주권과 시민권의 개념을 다시 생각해볼 것을 요구한다. 글로벌 과제를 해결하기 위해서는 국가 간 관계를 뛰어넘어 진정한 글로벌 거버넌스를 구축해야 한다고 주장한다.

이러한 아이디어들은 이상적으로 들릴 수 있으며, 실제로 그렇다. 그러나 우리 시대의 본질은 대담하고 야심 찬 사고를 요구하며, 이를 행동으로 옮기는 추진력이 필요하다. 현재의 상황이 다자간 협력을 발전시키기에 특히 유리해 보이지 않을 수 있지만, 예상보다 빨리 기회가 열릴지도 모른다. 그런 기회를 놓치지 않도록 준비하는 것이 중요하다. 결국, 역사의 가장 어두운 순간들이 새로운 세계 질서를 만들어냈다는 사실을 잊지 말아야 한다. 유엔과 브레튼 우즈 체제의 윤곽은 제2차 세계대전 중 가장 치열한 전투가 벌어지던 시기에 설계됐으며, 윌슨 대통령의 14개조 평화 원칙(President Wilson‘s 14 Points)과 국제연맹(League of Nations) 구상도 전쟁이 끝나기 몇 달, 몇 년 전에 제시되었다. 이번에는 또 다른 대규모 글로벌 갈등이 아닌, 현재와 같은 위기만으로도 필요한 변화를 이끌어낼 수 있기를 기대해 본다.

9월 말 뉴욕에서 불이 꺼지면, 우리는 아마도 서로 다른 평가들을 듣게 될 것이다. 또 하나의 실망스러운 국제 회의였고, 공허한 약속들로 가득 찼으며 결국 지정학적 갈등 속에 사라질 것이라는 의견이 나올 수도 있다. 아니면, 다자주의 개혁이 시급하게 필요함을 환기시키고, 이를 변혁하기 위한 가치 있는 아이디어와 제안을 제시하며, 그 뒤에서 동력을 모으는 출발점이 되었다는 평가도 있을 수 있다. 시간이 지나면 알게 될 것이다. 그러나 한 가지는 확실하다. 만약 우리가 이미 포기하고, 앞으로 있을 미래정상회의에 필요한 관심을 기울이지 않으며, 정부가 말한 것을 행동으로 옮기도록 압박하지 않는다면, 실패는 불가피할 것이다.

