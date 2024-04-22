Will the Indian economy ever surpass that of China? [Alicia Garcia-Herrero's A Slowbalizing World]

이 기사는 해외 석학 기고글 플랫폼 '헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션'에 게재된 기사입니다.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests during APEC Leaders' Week at Moscone Center on November, 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The APEC Summit takes place through November 17(left). India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters during an election campaign rally in Pushkar on April 6, 2024, ahead of the country's upcoming general elections. [Getty Images·AFP]

Had I asked this question ten years ago, the answer would have been clear cut: Impossible. But things are changing. The Chinese economy is five to six times bigger than that of India but India‘s growth rate is clearly higher than that of China, especially since 2022, and there is no expectation this trend will change any time soon.

This means that, unless a major shock hits the Indian economy, it will continue to converge in size with that of China for at least 30 years until India completes its urbanization process. Whether this will make the Indian economy bigger than that of China is hard to tell since it will depend on how fast China will decelerate but also for how long India will continue to benefit from its current long-hanging fruits to create growth, from urbanization, a growing population and a very favorable external environment as the most obvious hedge for the West against the rise of China.

The speed of China‘s structural deceleration is probably the least difficult to predict among all the above uncertainties. China’s growth rate has been coming down since 2010 from over 10% to barely 5%. Since China reached GDP 10,000 USD per capita in 2019, the deceleration has been faster although masked by a very large volatility in growth stemming from the Covid pandemic. China‘s growth at 5% for an economy with an income per capita above 10,000 is a very good record and, therefore, very hard to beat. Only South Korea grew over 5% on average (5.5% in particular) for the ten years after it reached 10,000 USD per capita.

In other words, China‘s structural deceleration is a normal feature of any economy, which also means that a renewed acceleration of growth would be like defying gravity. Every factor behind potential growth is slowing down in China, from the contribution of labor and labor productivity to the contribution of investment (still oversized at 40% of GDP) and the return of investment coming down for the past 10 years and now at levels similar to any developed economy. Under the current circumstances, i.e., without major structural reforms, China’s growth rate will land at 2.4 percent by 2035 but will continue to slow, at a much faster rate thereafter as China‘s urbanization rate, currently at 60% of total population, will reach that of developed economies at around 75%. As Chinese cities start to suffer from depopulation, China’s growth will come down much faster, hovering around 1% per year, similar to Japan today.

India is a very different story as its recent past proves. With an average growth rate of around 7% for the last 10 years, India is expected to keep it given the very rapid past of urbanization from a much lower level than China today (35% versus 60%), positive population growth as well as a very favourable external environment. In fact, India is expected to become a large magnet of foreign direct investment into manufacturing, as investors search for alternatives to China in an era of great power competition between the US and China. India‘s central role in the Indo-Pacific, given its population and GDP size, will keep the US interested in supporting India. This is true for the European Union for a different reason, namely its increasing economic rivalry with China as the two largest exporting engines in the world. All in all, the convergence of the Indian economy with that of China is bound to continue until India reaches China’s economic size by 2050 when it will also double China‘s population.

As every projection into the next 30 years, many things can go differently. One big question mark is China‘s ability to innovate its way out. China has been increasing its expenditure in research and development to levels similar to developed economies although still much lower than South Korea or the US. Some positive consequences of innovation are increasingly apparent with China’s fast move up the ladder in many industrial sectors as well as some key breakthroughs in key scientific fields. However, this innovation drive does not seem to be generating any productivity gain based on existing data on China‘s total factor productivity. This disappointing impact of innovation on China’s productivity, and thereby growth, needs to be traced back to the lack of substantial reforms during the last two decades but also the increasingly difficult environment for the most part of the Chinese economy: the private sector. If we add the much harsher external environment due to the US‘s increasing technological containment on China, it seems very difficult to move away from our baseline scenario.

The question, then, is whether the Indian economy can disappoint again. This would not be the first time. Let‘s not forget that the Indian economy was as big as that of China in 1950 but excessive planning and government-led industrial policies without a successful agricultural reform led to an underwhelming growth rate for many years, which a severe economic crisis in 1991.

Drawing from China‘s experience, India will need to dig deeper on its own “Reform and Opening-Up” agenda. While the Modi administration seems to have gotten the message, especially in its second term, questions remain as to whether a third term for President Modi, which seems increasingly likely, will lead to more reform and opening, or less. India is in a sweet spot to attract foreign investment from the West, but also Japan and South Korea. However, Modi’s “India First” policies are pervasive, with a clear tone of self-reliance especially as far as the industrial sector is concerned. Other question marks come from Modi‘s social agenda, in particular on the degree of religious inclusion.

All in all, India seems set to become as large an economy as China by the middle of this century and, most importantly, the ball is on its field as to whether it can achieve it. Having the ball, though, does not equate to winning the match, as China‘s path of relentless deceleration demonstrates. No country is big enough to be complacent as to the importance of stepping up structural reform and keeping the economy open to foreign competition, not even India.

시진핑 중국 국가주석이 지난해 11월 16일캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코 모스콘 센터에서 열린 APEC(아시아태평량경제협력체) 지도자 주간 동안 APEC 정상들과 내빈들과의 비공식 대화에 참석하고 있다(왼쪽). 나렌드라 모디 인도 총리가 다가오는 총선을 앞두고 4월 6일푸쉬카르에서 열린 선거 운동집회에서 지지자들에게 인사하고 있다. [게티이미지·AFP]

인도 경제는 과연 중국을 넘어설 것인가?

필자가 ‘인도 경제는 중국을 넘어설 것인가’라는 질문을 10년 전에 했다면, 답은 명백했을 것이다. 불가능하다. 그러나 세상은 변하고 있다. 경제 규모는 중국이 인도보다 5~6배 더 크지만, 성장률은 특히 2022년을 기점으로 인도가 중국보다 뚜렷이 더 높으며, 이 추세가 금방 바뀔 것이라는 전망도 없다. 즉, 인도 경제에 별다른 충격이 없는 한 인도의 도시화가 완료될 때까지 적어도 30년간은 인도가 중국과의 경제 규모 격차를 꾸준히 좁혀갈 것이다.

그렇게 되면 결국 인도 경제가 중국 경제보다 커질까. 이것은 답하기 어렵다. 이 문제는 앞으로 중국 경제의 둔화 속도 뿐 아니라 인도가 손쉬운 성장 촉진 과제, 도시화, 인구 증가, 중국의 부상에 대응한 서양의 가장 확실한 방어막으로서 갖는 아주 우호적인 외부 환경 등 장점을 언제까지 누릴 수 있을지에 따라서도 좌우되기 때문이다.

이 모든 불확실성 중에서 아마 가장 예측하기 쉬운 것은 중국의 구조적 둔화 속도일 것이다. 중국의 성장률은 2010년 이후 10%대에서 겨우 5%에 미치는 수준으로 하락했다. 코로나19 팬데믹으로 인한 큰 폭의 성장 변동성에 가려지긴 했지만, 중국의 둔화 속도는 2019년 중국이 1인당 GDP 1만달러를 돌파한 후 가속화했다. 1인당 소득이 1만달러를 넘는 중국 경제에서 5% 성장률은 꽤 좋은 기록이고, 이를 이기기는 쉽지 않다.

한국만이 유일하게 1인당 1만달러 달성 후 10년간 평균 5% 이상(정확히는 5.5%) 성장했다. 다시 말해 중국의 구조적 둔화는 어느 경제에나 있는 정상적 특징이며, 성장을 다시 가속하는 것은 중력을 거스르는 것이나 다름없다는 뜻이다. 중국은 모든 잠재적 성장 인자가 둔화하고 있다. 노동 기여도, 노동 생산력, 투자 기여도(여전히 GDP의 40%로 지나치게 큼) 그리고 투자수익률에 이르기까지 모든 인자가 지난 10년간 하락하면서 이제는 여느 선진국 수준으로 떨어졌다.

현재 상황대로면 즉 뚜렷한 구조적 개혁이 없다면, 중국의 성장률은 2035년에 2.4%로 떨어지고, 이후에는 현재 중국 총인구의 60%인 도시화율이 선진국 수준인 75%로 올라감에 따라 훨씬 더 빨리 둔화할 것이다. 중국 도시의 인구 감소가 시작되면, 중국의 성장률은 더욱 급속도로 하락해 현재 일본과 비슷한 수준인 연 1% 정도가 될 것이다.

반면 최근 역사가 증명하듯 인도는 얘기가 전혀 다르다. 인도의 지난 10년간 평균 성장률은 약 7%인데, 도시화가 현재 중국(60%)보다 훨씬 낮은 수준(35%)에서 시작해 아주 빠르게 진행된 점, 인구의 플러스 성장, 그리고 아주 우호적인 외부 환경을 감안할 때, 이 성장률은 앞으로도 유지될 전망된다. 실제로 미국·중국 패권 경쟁 시대에 투자자들이 중국의 대안을 찾아 나서면서, 인도는 제조 분야로 외국인 직접투자를 빨아들이는 거대한 블랙홀이 될 것으로 예상된다. 인구와 GDP 규모로 볼 때, 인도 태평양 지역에서 인도의 중심적 역할은 미국이 인도를 지지할 유인으로 계속 작용할 것이다.

비록 이유는 달라도, 이는 유럽연합 역시 마찬가지다. 유럽연합과 중국은 세계 2대 수출 엔진으로, 양쪽 간의 경제적 경쟁이 점차 심화하고 있기 때문이다. 결국, 인도 경제가 중국 수준에 도달하고, 인구 역시 중국의 두 배가 되는 2050년까지 인도 경제는 꾸준히 중국 경제 수준에 수렴해 갈 수밖에 없다.

미래 30년에 대한 예측이 다 그렇듯, 많은 것이 예상과 다를 수 있다. 한 가지 큰 의문점은 중국이 혁신을 통해 돌파구를 찾을 수 있는가다. 한국이나 미국 수준에는 아직 훨씬 못 미치지만, 중국도 연구·개발비 지출을 선진국과 비슷한 수준으로 확대해 왔다. 중국이 많은 산업 부문에서 빠르게 성장하고 있고, 핵심 과학 분야에서 중요한 성과를 거두는 모습에서 혁신의 긍정적인 결과가 점점 뚜렷하게 드러나고 있다.

그러나 이런 혁신이 중국의 총요소생산성에 관한 기존 데이터에 근거해 생산성 증가로 이어지고 있지는 않는 것 같다. 혁신이 중국의 생산성, 나아가 성장에 미치는 영향이 이처럼 실망스러운 이유는 과거 20년간 대규모 개혁이 부족했던 점, 그리고 중국 경제의 대부분을 차지하는 민간 부문을 둘러싼 환경이 점차 악화하고 있는 점에서 찾아봐야 할 것이다. 여기에 갈수록 심해지는 미국의 대중(對中) 기술 억제로 인해 훨씬 엄혹해진 외부 환경이 더해지면, 중국이 우리의 기본 시나리오에서 벗어나기는 극히 어려울 것으로 보인다.

그렇다면 문제는 인도 경제도 다시 실망을 안겨줄 수 있는가다. 이것이 처음도 아닐 것이다. 인도 경제가 1950년에는 중국 경제만큼 컸지만, 지나친 계획 및 정부 주도의 산업 정책과 농업 개혁 성과의 부재로 수년간 실망스러운 성장률을 기록하고, 마침내 1991년에는 심각한 경제 위기를 맞았다는 점을 기억하길 바란다.

중국의 경험에 비춰 볼 때, 인도는 자국의 ‘개혁·개방’ 의제를 더 깊이 연구해야 할 것이다. 모디 행정부, 특히 2기 행정부는 이 점을 이해하고 있는 듯하지만, 점점 확실시돼 가는 모디 대통령의 3기 행정부가 혁신과 개방을 줄이지 않고 더 확대하는 방향으로 나아갈 수 있는지에 대해서는 여전히 여러모로 의문스럽다. 인도는 서방은 물론, 일본과 한국으로부터도 외국인 투자를 유치할 수 있는 최적의 상황에 있다. 그러나 모디 대통령의 ‘인도 우선(India First)’ 정책이 넓게 퍼져있고, 특히 산업 부문을 중심으로 자립(self-reliance)이 강조되는 분위기다. 한편 모디 대통령의 사회적 의제, 특히 종교적 포용에 대해서도 각종 의문점이 남는다.

전반적으로 인도는 금세기 중반이면 경제 규모에서 중국만큼 커질 것으로 보인다. 가장 중요한 것은 그 달성 여부에 있어서 공은 인도 쪽에 있다는 것이다. 그러나 중국의 그칠 줄 모르는 둔화 현상이 보여주듯, 공을 잡았다고 반드시 경기에서 이기는 것은 아니다. 구조적 개혁을 확대하고, 인도 뿐 아니라 외국과의 경쟁에 대해서도 경제를 계속 개방하는 것이 중요하다는 점에서, 아무리 큰 국가도 현실에 안주해서는 안 된다.

