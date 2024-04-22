Declining Fertility: How it Relates to the Macroeconomy and Growth [Sagiri Kitao’s sketch on Demographic drag]

이 기사는 해외 석학 기고글 플랫폼 '헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션'에 게재된 기사입니다.

사토 에이타(15)와 아오이 호시(15)가 졸업을 앞둔 2023년 3월 일본 후쿠시마현 텐에이 마을의 유모토 중학교 복도를 걷고 있다. 이 학교 는 이들 두 학생의 졸업을 마지막으로 문을 닫았다. [로이터]

In many countries around the world, including several in Asia such as Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, fewer babies are being born. The secular decline in birth rates has been occurring over a long period, with fertility rates falling well below the level needed to replace the current populations for many years. If the trend continues, it could bring trouble for these nations in the years to come.

Why Fertility Matters

Having fewer babies has a significant impact on the economy. With a smaller working-age population, it becomes harder for businesses to find suitable workers. The competition over a limited pool of workers drives up labor costs, forcing some businesses to shrink or even to shut down.

Plus, as people live longer, there will be a larger elderly population who need be supported by fewer young people. In a country with a comprehensive social insurance system, this strains resources such as healthcare and pensions, making it difficult to maintain fiscal sustainability. A rising tax burden on earnings or returns from business creates disincentives for work and investment, exerting downward pressure on economic activities.

Moreover, it is not simply the number of workers; the age composition of the workforce also matters. A significant body of research demonstrates that innovations and economic growth are driven by younger demographics, and an aging society tends to experience stagnation.

Japan‘s Experience

Japan has experienced low fertility rates and aging population for almost half a century now. The total fertility rate in Japan stood above two in the early 1970s and began to decline rapidly thereafter, reaching 1.26 in 2005. Although fertility slightly recovered afterward, it has recently returned to a declining trend and currently stands below 1.3.

In the meantime, other countries in Asia quickly caught up, and now their fertility rates have dropped even below that of Japan. Korea stands out as a notable example, with an astonishingly low fertility rate of 0.72 in 2023, followed by 0.87 in Taiwan and 1.04 in Singapore. While Japan was once considered the sole frontrunner in terms of declining birth rates and the speed of demographic aging, it is now looked up to as a country with a relatively high fertility rate in the region, ironically.

The Complex Factors Behind the Trend: The Case of Japan

So, what can prevent fertility rates from falling? There is no simple answer and miracle solution. The trend occurred as a result of a combination of many factors. Fertility did not decline instantly, nor did it happen spontaneously. Many changes occurred over the last decades, which closely interact with fertility decisions of households.

While fertility declined, marriage rates also decreased in Japan. In 1970, only 3% of Japanese aged 50 were never married. Fifty years later, in 2020, 28% of men and 18% of women have never married. Unlike in some European countries, it is rather rare to give birth outside of marriage in Japan. Therefore, the decline in fertility rates is closely tied to a fall in marriage rates. Five decades ago, it was simply the norm for people to get married when the time came, form a family, and have a few children. This is no longer the case, as marriage and childbirth are now choices that individuals and couples make, taking into account the pros and cons of their decisions.

The average number of children per married couple has also declined over time. Many married couples cite high education costs as one of the top reasons for not having their desired number of children. College graduation rates have risen sharply during the last several decades, especially for women. In 1970, only 27% of men and 7% of women advanced to a college, but now more than half of them do so.

As a result of the educational advancement of women, the wage gap between men and women has rapidly narrowed since the 1970s. Women‘s higher wages also imply that the opportunity cost of leaving the labor force and staying at home has been rising.

Even if women have to take some time off from work to give birth and care for a small child, it would not necessarily be the end of their career if they could return to a similar job afterward. However, the labor market mobility in Japan is not high enough to easily accommodate such a transition. Finding a new regular job at middle age, which offers job security and growth prospects, is tough, if not impossible. Many regular jobs in Japan require long hours of work, making it a difficult choice for parents of small children who need care. While many mothers eventually return to work after quitting a regular job, they often do not return to the same type of job but instead settle for irregular or part-time work, which pays less and offers little prospect of salary growth. If a career pause due to childbirth implies a permanent and irreversible setback for one‘s career, it creates a significant hurdle for family formation.

Another major change in the economy over the last several decades is the growth of aggregate output and household income. Higher income enables households to enjoy more goods and services, potentially allowing them to afford more children. However, if the costs of raising children increase faster than the overall income, they could offset these positive effects. Indeed, education costs, including college tuitions and payments for various extracurricular activities, have risen more rapidly than income. Moreover, parents now spend more hours on childcare than they did five decades ago. As a result, raising children has become more costly in terms of both financial resources and the time commitment of parents.

Burden of Housework and Childcare

Turning our attention now to the dynamics within household and task-sharing, the burden of housework and childcare falls heavily on women in Japan. In the late 1970s, married women spent 38% of their disposable time on housework and 7% on childcare, while married men spent only 0.7% and 0.5% of their time on these tasks, respectively. Forty years later, this wide gap between men and women has persisted largely unchanged. The improvement of work opportunities for women and the narrowing gender wage gap have increased the opportunity costs for women to stay at home, being in charge of housework and childcare. These factors collectively contributed to households choosing to have fewer children than before, or many women, choosing not to marry at all in the first place.

“Quantity-vs-quality” Trade-off of Children

As Gary Becker, the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics, formalized in his seminal work, fertility decisions of households involve a “quantity-vs-quality” trade-off. Faced with limited resources, parents must decide whether to have one more child (“quantity”) or to invest those limited resources in fewer children (“quality”).

The advancement of technology and the transformation of the industrial structure have led to a shift in the labor demand: from middle-skilled jobs that involve simple and routine tasks towards high-skilled jobs that require workers to perform more abstract and complicated tasks. Such transition tilts the parental trade-off towards prioritizing quality over quantity, as parents seek to enhance their children‘s job prospects and earnings potential. This trend increases the desire for parents to devote more resources to fewer children. Childcare necessitates not only financial investment but also increased parental time, particularly from women who spend more time with children, as parental time and financial costs are complementary rather than substitutes. The higher income of women implies greater opportunity costs and provides further disincentives to have a child.

Future Implications and Policy Considerations

How will these trends evolve in the future and affect fertility? The ongoing decline in the working-age population will continue to tighten the labor market. Technological advancement is likely to persist, maintaining strong demand for high-skilled workers. The increasing share of the elderly population will sustain high demand for workers in health and long-term care services. Additionally, government policies aimed at encouraging women‘s participation and increasing their wages will contribute to further shrinking of the gender wage gap. While more work opportunities and higher wages for women are great news, if women face the same trade-off between their careers and family life, the decline in fertility may persist or even be exacerbated. Policies or societal changes are needed to address and alleviate this trade-off.

If women are able to maintain their career path while having a child, or returning to work after a temporary maternity and childcare leave, the costs associated with childbirth would be significantly reduced. Greater flexibility in the labor market, including options for flexible work hours and job mobility, would be crucial. Such changes would also encourage greater involvement and cooperation of fathers at home, helping to alleviate the household burden on women.

While controlling for financial costs of education is important, it does not necessarily warrant an increase in education subsidies. Although such policies, especially if structured as means-tested, may redistribute resources and offers more opportunities for children in less wealthy households, it is unclear whether they will effectively increase fertility rates. Consumers facing decisions on how to allocate limited resources between two goods, such as apples and oranges, may choose to consume more apples if the net price of an apple is lower due to government subsidies, potentially reducing demand for oranges. Similarly, if education subsidies lower the price of education, individuals may allocate more resources toward education rather than having another child, thereby influencing the “quantity-vs-quality” tradeoff in favor of the latter. It is critical to accumulate evidence through the implementation of various policies when formulating pro-natal policies, and to evaluate their effects from a long-run perspectives.

‘아이들을 위한 나라’는 없다

일본, 한국, 싱가포르, 대만, 홍콩 등의 아시아 국가를 포함해 전 세계 많은 국가에서 태어나는 아기의 수가 줄고 있다. 오랜 기간에 걸쳐 쭉 감소해 온 출산율은 지난 몇 년 간 현재 인구를 대체하기 위해 필요한 수준보다 훨씬 아래로 떨어졌다. 이러한 추세가 앞으로 계속된다면 저출산 국가들은 여러 가지 어려움을 겪게 될 것이다.

출산율은 왜 중요한가

저출산은 경제에 큰 영향을 미친다. 생산가능인구가 적어지면 기업은 적합한 인력을 찾기가 더욱 어려워진다. 제한된 인력을 놓고 기업들이 경쟁을 하게 되면, 인건비가 상승하고, 그로 이해 몇몇 사업체는 규모를 줄이거나 심지어 문을 닫게 된다.

더욱이 수명이 길어짐에 따라 젊은이들이 부양해야 하는 노인 인구는 더 많아질 것이다. 포괄적인 사회보장제도를 갖춘 국가들의 경우, 이 상황은 의료보험 및 연금 등의 자원에 부담을 주게 되고, 재정적 지속가능성을 유지하기가 어려워 진다. 또한, 소득이나 사업 수익에 대한 세금 부담이 높아지면 노동과 투자에 대한 의욕이 저하되어 경제 활동은 하향 압력을 받게 된다.

게다가 이는 단순히 근로자의 수에 대한 문제만이 아니다. 인력의 연령 구성도 중요하다. 많은 연구 결과에 따르면, 혁신과 경제 성장은 젊은 세대에 의해 주도되며 고령화된 사회는 침체를 경험하는 경향이 있다.

일본의 경험

일본의 저출산과 고령화는 거의 반세기 동안 지속됐다. 일본의 합계출산율은 1970년대 초엔 2명을 웃돌았지만 이후 급격하게 감소하기 시작해 2005년에는 1.26명까지 떨어졌다. 이후 출산율이 다소 회복됐지만, 최근 다시 감소세로 돌아와 현재는 1.3명 미만에 머물고 있다. 그러는 한편, 아시아의 다른 나라들이 일본을 빠르게 따라잡아 이제는 출산율이 일본보다 훨씬 낮아졌다. 한국의 경우 2023년 0.72명을 기록하며 출산율이 역대 최저치를 기록했다. 이어 대만이 0.87명, 싱가포르가 1.04명으로 뒤를 이었다. 한때 일본은 저출산과 고령화 속도 면에서 독보적인1위로 여겨졌으나, 이제는 아이러니하게도 아시아 국가 중 상대적으로 출산율이 높은 나라로 평가되고 있다.

지난달 일본 정부가 발표한 통계에 따르면 2023년 일본 내 출생아 수는 8년 연속 감소해 사상 최저치를 기록했다. 지난해 일본의 혼인 건수는 전년 대비 6% 가까이 줄어 90년 만에 처음으로 50만 건 아래로 떨어졌다. 매년 태어나는 사람보다 사망하는 사람이 더 많아지면서 인구가 급격히 감소하고 있으며,이는 일본의 노동력, 경제, 복지 시스템 및 사회 구조에 광범위한 영향을 미치고 있다. [AFP]

저출산 이면의 복잡한 요인들: 일본의 사례

그렇다면 출산율 감소를 막을 수 있는 방법은 무엇일까? 쉬운 해답 또는 기적의 해결책은 없다. 이러한 추세는 여러 요인이 복합적으로 작용해서 발생한 결과다. 출산율은 갑자기 감소한 것도 아니고, 저절로 발생하지도 않았다. 지난 수십 년 동안 많은 변화가 있었고, 이런 변화가 가구의 출산 결정에 밀접한 영향을 미쳤다.

일본에서는 출산율이 감소하는 동안 혼인율 또한 줄었다. 1970년에는 50세 일본인 중 단 3%만이 미혼(단 한 번도 결혼한 적 없는)이었지만, 50년이 지난 2020년에는 남성의 28%, 여성의 18%가 미혼이었다. 일부 유럽 국가와는 달리 일본에서 혼외 출산은 찾아보기 힘들다. 따라서 출산율 감소는 혼인율 감소와 밀접한 관련이 있다. 50년 전만 해도 때가 되면 결혼해서 가정을 이루고 몇 명의 자녀를 낳는 것이 일반적인 일이었지만, 더 이상 그렇지 않다. 결혼과 출산은 이제 개인 또는 커플이 장단을 고려해 결정하는 선택의 문제가 됐다. 결혼한 부부의 평균 자녀 수 역시 시간이 지나면서 감소했다. 많은 부부가 원하는 만큼 아이를 낳지 않는 가장 큰 이유 중 하나로 높은 교육비를 꼽았다. 지난 수십 년 동안 대학 졸업률, 특히 여성의 대학 졸업율이 급격히 증가했다. 1970년에는 남성의 27%, 여성의 7%만이 대학에 진학했지만, 지금은 절반 이상이 대학에 진학한다.

여성의 교육수준 향상으로 1970년대 이후 남녀의 임금격차가 급격히 줄어들었다. 여성의 임금이 높아졌다는 것은 일터를 떠나 집에 머무르는 것에 대한 기회비용이 증가했다는 뜻이다.

여성이 출산과 육아를 위해 잠시 직장을 쉬어야 한다고 하더라도, 나중에 비슷한 직업으로 복귀할 수 있다면 꼭 커리어가 끝난다고 할 수는 없을 것이다. 그러나 일본 노동시장의 이동성은 이러한 변화를 쉽게 수용할 만큼 높지 않다. 중년의 나이에 직업 안정성과 승진 가능성이 있는 새로운 정규직을 찾는 것은 불가능하진 않을지 모르지만 매우 어렵다.

일본의 많은 정규직은 장시간 근무를 요구하기 때문에 보살핌이 필요한 어린 자녀를 둔 부모에게는 어려운 선택이다. 많은 엄마들이 정규직을 그만둔 후 다시 직장을 찾긴 하지만, 과거와 유사한 직업이 아니라 급여가 적고 급여 인상 가능성도 거의 없는 비정규직이나 시간제 일자리에 만족해야만 하는 경우가 많다. 출산으로 인한 경력 단절이 커리어에 영구적이고 돌이킬 수 없는 차질을 주게 된다면, 이는 출산 결정에 있어 큰 걸림돌이 된다.

지난 수십 년 동안 있었던 또 하나의 중요한 경제적 변화는 총생산 및 가계 소득의 증가다. 소득이 높을수록 가구는 더 많은 재화과 서비스를 누릴 수 있고, 잠재적으로 더 많은 자녀를 낳을 수 있다. 그러나 아이를 키우는 비용이 총소득보다 빠르게 증가하면 이러한 긍정적인 효과가 상쇄된다. 실제로 대학등록금과 각종 과외활동비 등을 포함한 교육비는 소득보다 더 빠르게 증가했다. 게다가 이제 부모들은 50년 전보다 육아에 시간도 더 많이 투자한다. 그 결과, 자녀 양육에 드는 비용은 금전적으로나 시간적으로나 과거보다 훨씬 높아지게 됐다.

가사 및 육아 부담

일본에서는 가사와 육아 부담이 여성에게 크게 쏠려 있다. 1970년대 후반에 기혼 여성은 가사에 가처분 시간의 38%를, 육아에 7%를 썼지만, 기혼 남성은 가사 0.7%, 육아 0.5%에 그쳤다. 40년이 지난 후에도 남녀 사이의 이 넓은 격차는 크게 변하지 않았다. 하지만 여성의 취업 기회 증가와 성별 임금격차 축소로 인해 여성이 집에서 가사와 육아를 담당하는 기회비용은 증가했다. 결국 이러한 요인들이 합쳐져 부부가 과거보다 아이를 덜 낳기로 선택하거나, 많은 여성이 애초에 결혼을 하지 않기로 선택하게 됐다.

자녀, ‘양과 질’사이의 선택

노벨 경제학상 수상자 게리 베커(Gary Becker)가 그의 독창적인 연구에서 밝혔듯이, 가구의 출산 결정에는 “양과 질” 사이의 선택이 수반된다. 즉, 제한된 자원을 가진 부모는 자녀를 한 명 더 낳을지(“양”) 아니면 제한된 자원을 더 적은 수의 자녀에게 투자할지를(“질”) 결정해야 한다.

기술의 발전과 산업구조의 변화로 인해 노동 수요가 단순하고 반복적인 업무를 수행하는 중숙련 일자리에서 추상적이고 복잡한 업무를 수행하는 고숙련 일자리로 옮겨가게 됐다. 이러한 전환은 자녀의 취업 전망 및 소득 잠재력을 높이길 원하는 부모들이 양과 질 사이에서 질쪽으로 기울어지게 만든다. 즉, 이러한 추세는 더 적은 수의 자녀에게 더 많은 자원을 투자하려는 부모의 욕구를 증가시킨다는 것이다. 또한, 육아는 금전적 투자뿐만 아니라 부모의 시간, 특히 보통 자녀와 더 많은 시간을 보내는 여성의 시간을 필요로 한다. 부모의 시간과 금전적 투자는 서로를 대체하는 것이 아니라 보완적인 관계이기 때문이다. 여성 소득의 증가는 출산 및 육아의 기회비용이 커졌다는 것을 의미하며 출산에 대한 의욕을 더욱 저하시킨다.

시사점과 정책적 고려사항

이러한 추세는 앞으로 어떻게 전개되고 출산율에 어떤 영향을 미칠까? 생산가능인구의 지속적인 감소로 인해 노동시장은 계속해서 긴축될 것이다. 지속적인 기술 발전으로 고숙련 근로자에 대한 높은 수요가 지속될 것으로 보이고, 노인 인구 비율이 증가함에 따라 의료 및 장기 요양 서비스 분야 근로자에 대한 수요가 높아질 것이다. 또한, 여성의 노동 참여를 장려하고 여성 임금을 인상하기 위한 정부 정책으로 인해 성별 임금 격차는 더욱 좁혀질 것이다.

여성에게 더 많은 취업 기회와 더 높은 임금이 제공된다는 건 좋은 소식이기는 하지만, 여성이 일과 가정 사이에서 계속 이러한 상충 관계에 직면해야 한다면, 저출산은 지속되거나 심지어 악화할 수 있다. 그러므로 이런 상충관계를 해결하고 완화할 수 있는 정책이나 사회적 변화가 필요하다.

여성이 아이를 낳고도 경력을 유지할 수 있거나 출산 휴가와 육아 휴직 후에 직장에 복귀할 수 있다면 출산에 따른 비용은 획기적으로 줄어들 것이다. 이렇게 되기 위해서는 유연한 근무 시간 및 직무 이동 기회를 포함해 노동 시장의 유연성을 높이는 것이 중요하다. 또한, 이러한 변화는 가정 내 아버지의 참여와 협력을 높일 수 있어 여성의 가사 부담을 완화하는 데 도움이 될 것이다.

교육의 금전적 비용을 통제하는 것은 물론 중요하지만, 이것이 반드시 교육에 대한 보조금을 증가시켜야 한다는 뜻은 아니다. 이러한 정책은, 특히 자산 조사에 따라 구조화됐을 경우, 자원을 재분배하고 저소득 가정의 아이들에게 더 많은 기회를 제공할 수 있지만, 출산율을 효과적으로 높일 수 있는지는 불분명하다. 사과와 배라는 두 가지 상품에 제한된 자원을 배분해야 하는 소비자는 정부 보조금으로 인해 사과의 순 가격이 낮아지면 사과를 더 많이 소비하기로 선택할 수 있고, 이는 결국 배에 대한 수요를 감소시킨다. 마찬가지로, 교육 보조금으로 교육의 가격이 낮아지면 부모는 자녀를 더 낳기로 결정하는 대신 교육에 더 많은 자원을 쓰기로 결정할 수 있으며, 이로 인해 “양과 질” 사이의 선택에서 또다시 질쪽으로 기울어지도록 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 출산장려정책을 수립할 때에는 다양한 정책의 시행을 통해 근거를 축적하고, 장기적 관점에서 그 효과를 평가하는 것이 중요하다.

