“Is Water too Precious to Price?” [Robert N. Stavins’ An Economic View of the Environment]

Some fifteen years, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state of emergency and implemented mandatory water rationing as the state struggled through its third consecutive year of drought. This well-intentioned response to a water crisis did not come as a surprise.

Whenever prolonged droughts take place ― nearly anywhere in the world ― public officials can be expected to give impassioned speeches, declare emergencies, and impose mandatory restrictions on water use. Citizens are frequently prohibited from watering lawns, and businesses are told to prepare emergency plans to cut their usage. Then, a day after the restrictions are announced, the granting of special exemptions typically begins. The droughts eventually pass, and when they do, water users go back to business as usual, treating water as if it were not a scarce resource. Water conservation efforts become a thing of the past, until the next drought, until the next unnecessary crisis.

A Better Way to Manage Water

We can treat water as a valuable resource and price it accordingly, so that people have incentives to use the resource wisely, especially in times of need. In 1776, Adam Smith described in The Wealth of Nations the apparent paradox that water is absolutely vital to human existence but is sold for no more than a pittance. Some two hundred and fifty years later, I can refill an eight-ounce glass 2,500 times with water from the tap in my home for less than the cost of a single can of soda. Under these conditions, it is hardly surprising that we have so little incentive to conserve our scarce water supplies.

Throughout the United States and many other countries, water is woefully under-priced. Efficient use of water will take place only when the price reflects the actual additional cost of making that water available. Lest one fear that higher water rates would mean that people would go thirsty, take note: On average, Americans use 183 gallons of water a day for drinking, cooking, washing, flushing, cleaning, and watering, but less than 5% of that is for drinking and cooking combined. There is plenty of margin for change if people are given the right price signals.

Fifty years of economic analyses have demonstrated that water demand is responsive to price changes, both in the short term, as individuals and firms respond by making do with less, and in the long term, as they adopt more efficient devices in the home and workplace. For example, when Boulder, Colorado moved from unmetered to metered systems, water use dropped by 40% on a sustained basis.

But prices are typically set well below the social costs of the water supplies, since historical average costs are employed, rather than true additional (marginal) costs of new supplies. Although water scarcity typically develops gradually across seasons of low rainfall and low accumulations of snow pack, pronounced droughts are usually felt in the summer months of greatest demand. The economically sensible approach is to charge more at these times, but such “seasonal pricing” is practiced by less than 2% of utilities across the United States.

A reasonable objection to jacking up the price of water is that it would hurt the poor. But we can take a page from the play book of electric utilities who subsidize the first kilowatt-hours of electricity use with very low “life-line rates.” Indeed, the first increment of water use can be made available free of charge. What matters is that the right incentives are provided for higher levels of usage.

Other innovative possibilities exist. For instance, we have long since learned that the generation of electricity can be separated from its transmission and distribution ― and that generation is a competitive business. Similarly, the supply of water to municipal systems can also be made more competitive, and hence more efficient. The Western states in the USA were the first to innovate with water markets because of their greater scarcity concerns. An example in California involved the sale of water conserved by Imperial Valley farmers to the water authorities in Los Angeles and San Diego, following a blueprint pioneered 40 years ago by the Environmental Defense Fund, an advocacy organization. These markets can address water shortages in droughts without mandatory restrictions on use or rationing, and without the need to construct new, expensive, and environmentally damaging dams and reservoirs.

Droughts, like so many dilemmas, present both challenges and opportunities. Inevitably, citizens and businesses do their best to cope with mandatory restrictions. And with equal inevitability, once droughts have passed and the restraints are lifted, they return to their previous habits of water use and abuse.

Why Is There So Much Resistance to Sensible Pricing?

Despite abundant empirical evidence that using prices to manage water demand is more cost-effective than implementing non-price conservation programs, reliance on inefficient approaches to water management continues in many cases. This may be due to several common and influential misconceptions regarding the use of water pricing.

One misconception is that “because water prices are low, price cannot be used to manage demand.” This misconception that low prices obviate the use of price as an incentive for water conservation may stem from economists‘ definition of a price response in the range observed for water demand as “inelastic.” There is a critical distinction between the technical term “inelastic demand” and the phrase “unresponsive to price.” Inelastic demand will decrease by less than one percent for every one percent increase in price. In contrast, if demand is truly unresponsive to price, the same quantity of water will be demanded at any price. This may be true in theory for a subsistence quantity of drinking water, but it has not been observed for water demand in general in 75 years of published empirical analysis.

A second misconception is that “water customers are unaware of prices, and therefore price cannot be used to manage demand.” If this were true, the hundreds of statistical studies estimating the price elasticity of water demand would have found that effect to be zero. But this is not the case. Instead, consumers behave as if they are aware of water prices.

A third misconception is that “increasing-block pricing provides an incentive for water conservation.” Under increasing-block prices, the price of a unit of water increases with the quantity consumed, based on quantity thresholds. Many water utilities that have implemented such systems consider them part of their approach to water conservation. But analysis indicates that increasing-block prices, per se, have no impact on the quantity of water demanded, controlling for price levels.

A fourth and final misconception is that “where water price increases are implemented, water demand will always fall.” Price elasticity estimates measure the reduction in demand to be expected from a one percent increase in the marginal price of water, all else constant. Individual water utilities may increase prices and see demand rise subsequently due to population growth, changes in weather or climate, increases in average household income, or other factors.

Raising water prices can be politically difficult, and so water demand management through non-price techniques remains the dominant approach in so many parts of the world. But the cost-effectiveness advantages of price-based approaches are clear, and there may be some political advantage to be gained by demonstrating these potential cost savings.

물은 가격을 매기기엔 너무 귀한가

약 15년 전 미국 캘리포니아주(州)가 3년 연속 가뭄에 시달리자 당시 캘리포니아 주지사 아놀드 슈왈제네거는 비상사태를 선포하고 의무적인 물 배급제를 시행했다. 물 위기를 극복하기 위한 이런 식의 대응은 그다지 놀라운 일은 아니었다.

세계 거의 모든 지역에서 가뭄이 장기화할 때면 으레 공무원들이 열정적인 연설을 하고, 비상사태가 선포되고, 의무적인 물 사용 제한 조치가 시행된다. 집 잔디밭에 물 주는 것이 빈번하게 금지되고, 기업들은 물 사용량을 줄이기 위한 비상 계획을 준비하라는 지시를 받는다. 그런 다음 대개 이러한 조치가 발표된 다음 날부터 특별 면제가 부여되기 시작한다. 가뭄은 결국 지나가고, 사람들은 다시 물을 희소한 자원이 아닌 것처럼 취급하며 평소로 돌아간다. 물을 절약하려는 노력은 다음 번 가뭄이 닥치고, 불필요한 위기가 또 다시 벌어질 때까지 잊혀진다.

물을 관리하는 더 나은 방법

물을 귀중한 자원으로 취급하며 그에 따른 적당한 가격을 책정하면 사람들이 특히 물이 부족할 때, 이 자원을 현명하게 사용하도록 동기를 부여할 수 있다. 1776년 애덤 스미스는 국부론(The Wealth of Nations)에서 물이 인간 존재에 필수불가결함에도 헐값에 팔리는 역설에 대해 설명했다. 약 250년이 지난 현재, 필자는 탄산음료 한 캔도 안 되는 값에 집에서 수돗물로 8온스짜리 유리잔을 2500번 채울 수 있다. 이러한 상황에서 사람들에게 부족한 수자원 보존에 대한 동기가 거의 없다는 사실은 당연한 것일 수 있다.

미국과 기타 여러 국가에서 물 가격은 비참할 정도로 싸다. 물을 공급하는 데 실제로 드는 추가 비용이 반영돼야만 물은 효율적으로 사용될 것이다. 수도세가 높아지면 목 마른 사람들이 생길까 걱정이라면 다음 사실을 알아두자. 미국인들은 마시고, 요리하고, 세탁하고, 변기 물을 내리고, 청소하고, 잔디에 물을 주는 데 하루 평균 183갤런의 물을 사용하지만, 그 중 식수와 조리수는 5%도 되지 않는다. 사람들에게 올바른 가격 신호가 제공된다면 변화가 일어날 여지는 충분히 존재한다.

50년 간의 경제 분석으로 물 수요가 단기적으로는 개인과 기업이 물을 아껴 사용함으로써 또 장기적으로는 가정과 직장에 보다 효율적인 장치를 설치함으로써 가격 변동에 반응한다는 것이 입증됐다. 예를 들어, 콜로라도주 볼더 시가 수도 사용량을 계량하지 않다가 계량 시스템으로 전환하자 물 사용량은 40% 감소했다.

그러나 보통 물 가격은 수자원의 사회적 비용보다 훨씬 낮게 설정된다. 새로운 공급에 대한 실제 추가(한계) 비용이 아니라 과거의 평균 비용을 사용하기 때문이다. 물 부족은 일반적으로 강우량과 적설량이 적은 여러 계절에 걸쳐 점차적으로 발생하지만, 가뭄은 보통 물 수요가 가장 높은 여름철에 뚜렷하게 체감된다. 이 문제에 대한 경제적으로 합리적인 해결 방법은 이 시기에 더 높은 비용을 청구하는 것이다. 그러나 이러한 ‘계절별 차등가격제’를 시행하는 미국의 수도 회사는 전체 중 2%도 되지 않는다.

물 가격 인상에 대해 반대하는 합리적인 이유로는 저소득층에 해를 끼칠 수 있다는 점이 있다. 그러나 이 문제는 전기료처럼 첫 사용량 구간에 대해서는 매우 낮은 ‘라이프라인(생명줄) 요율’을 적용하는 방식으로 해결할 수 있다. 물의 경우, 첫 사용량 구간은 무료로 제공될 수 있다. 이 제도의 중요한 점은 그 이상의 물 사용에 대해 적절한 인센티브가 제공된다는 것이다.

다른 혁신적인 방법들도 있다. 예를 들어, 예전부터 발전은 송전 및 배전과 분리돼 경쟁이 존재하는 사업 분야로 인식돼 왔다. 마찬가지로 지자체 상수도에 물을 공급하는 분야에도 경쟁이 존재할 수 있고, 경쟁을 통해 효율성이 높아질 수 있다. 물 부족에 대한 우려로 시달리던 미국 서부 지역은 최초로 물 시장을 혁신했다.

캘리포니아주의 한 가지 예를 보자면, 환경 단체인 환경보호기금(Environmental Defense Fund)이 40년 전 제시한 청사진에 따라 임페리얼 밸리의 농부들이 절약한 물은 로스앤젤레스(LA)와 샌디에고의 수자원 당국에 판매된다. 이러한 물 시장은 가뭄이 왔을 때 물 배급제나 물 사용 제한 없이, 또 비용이 많이 들고 환경에도 해를 끼치는 댐과 저수지를 새로 건설할 필요 없이 물 부족 문제를 해결할 수 있다.

여느 딜레마와 마찬가지로 가뭄은 문제이지만 기회이기도 하다. 가뭄이 오면 의심의 여지없이 사람과 기업들은 의무적인 물 사용 제한 조치에 대처하기 위해 최선을 다한다. 그러나 일단 가뭄이 지나가고 규제가 해제되면 이번에도 의심의 여지 없이 과거의 물 사용 및 남용 습관으로 돌아간다.

합리적인 가격 책정에 왜 그리 반대할까

가격을 이용해 물 수요를 관리하는 게 다른 방식보다 비용 효과적이라는 많은 경험적 증거에도, 많은 경우 여전히 비효율적인 방식으로 수자원 관리를 하고 있다. 그 이유는 물 가격 책정과 관련해 사람들이 흔히 하고 있는 몇 가지 중요한 오해 때문일 수 있다.

첫 번째 오해는 ‘물은 가격이 낮기 때문에 가격을 수요 관리에 사용할 수 없다’는 것이다. 낮은 가격 때문에 가격을 물 절약을 위한 인센티브로 사용하지 못한다는 이러한 오해는 경제학자들이 가격에 대한 물 수요의 반응이 ‘비탄력적’이라고 정의한 데서 비롯된 것일 수 있다. 그러나 경제 용어인 ‘비탄력적 수요’와 ‘가격에 반응하지 않는다’는 문구 사이에는 중요한 차이가 있다. 비탄력적 수요란 가격이 1% 오를 때 수요는 1% 미만으로 감소한다는 뜻이다. 이와는 달리 수요가 가격에 전혀 반응하지 않는 경우, 가격에 상관 없이 물에 대한 수요는 항상 동일하다. 이것이 생존에 필요한 최소 식수량에 대해서는 이론적으로 맞는 말일 수 있지만, 일반적인 물 수요와 관련된 75년 동안의 실증적 분석에서 이런 경향은 나타나지 않았다.

두 번째 오해는 ‘소비자는 물 가격을 모르기 때문에 가격을 수요 관리에 사용할 수 없다’는 것이다. 이 말이 사실이라면, 물 수요의 가격탄력성을 추정하는 수백 건의 통계 연구에서 물의 가격탄력성이 ‘0’으로 나타났어야 한다. 그러나 그렇지 않았다. 소비자들은 마치 물 가격을 알고 있는 것처럼 행동한다.

세 번째 오해는 ‘누진제(구간별 요금체계)가 물 절약에 대한 인센티브를 제공한다’는 것이다. 누진제에서는 구간별 임계값을 기준으로 소비량이 많아지면 물 가격이 비싸진다. 이러한 제도를 사용하는 많은 수도 회사는 이 방식이 물을 절약하기 위한 방법론의 일부라고 생각한다. 그러나 분석에 따르면, 누진제 그 자체는 물 수요량에 영향을 미치지 않는다.

네 번째이자 마지막 오해는 ‘물 가격이 인상되면 물 수요는 항상 감소한다’는 것이다. 가격탄력성을 추정할 땐 다른 요소들은 모두 일정한 상황에서 물의 한계 가격이 1% 증가했을 때 예상되는 수요 감소를 측정한다. 그러나 현실에서는 인구 증가, 날씨 또는 기후 변화, 평균 가계 소득 증가 또는 기타 요인으로 인해 가격이 인상된 후에도 수요가 증가할 수 있다.

물 가격을 인상하는 것은 정치적으로 어렵기 때문에 세계 여러 지역에서 물 수요 관리는 여전히 비가격적인 기법을 통해 이뤄지고 있다. 그러나 가격에 기반한 방식은 비용 효과성이란 분명한 이점을 갖고 있고, 이러한 잠재적인 비용 절감을 입증함으로써 얻을 수 있는 정치적 이점도 있을 수 있다.

