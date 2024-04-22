Who‘s Afraid of Deglobalization? [Robert Dohner’s A Deglobalizing World]

이 기사는 해외 석학 기고글 플랫폼 '헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션'에 게재된 기사입니다.

“Anything that can‘t go on forever will stop” - Herbert Stein

No mega-trend has been as widely and anxiously discussed as globalization and its apparent recent demise. Whether the future is one of deglobalization or, at best, “slowbalization”, many view the consequences as involving huge costs and lost opportunity for world growth. As the president of the World Economic Forum put it, “there can be no recovery without a trade recovery.”

The prima facie evidence of the end of globalization is the peak of world trade relative to world GDP that occurred shortly after the Global Financial Crisis. The peak followed an extraordinary period of growth in global trade that started in the 1980s and tripled the value of world trade to world GDP by the 2010s. This 30-year period also witnessed accelerated growth among emerging market economies, particularly in East Asia, and a remarkable reduction in global poverty.

Starting in the mid-2010s, this globalization measure stalled and went into reverse. The last decade also coincided with a rise in nationalist and protectionist sentiment in major advanced economies, including the UK‘s Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

The previous period of rapid globalization, or “hyperglobalization” as some have termed it, had three powerful, mutually supporting drivers. The first was advances in communications and logistics technology that, along with greatly reduced transport costs (especially the use of containers), made worldwide shipments both manageable and much less expensive.

The second driver was the unbundling and geographic dispersal of manufacturing into production of components. Individual components were sourced from countries with lower labor costs but often as well from highly specialized component firms such as Korean memory chip producers that developed superior technology and lower costs from large-scale production.

The third factor was sharp cuts in tariffs, often to zero within export-processing zones, by emerging market economies. As a result of all three of these drivers, the share of internationally traded intermediate goods in global production increased from 6 percent in 1965 to 17 percent in 2008.

Each of these three drivers was characterized by the now-famous “S-curve” from technology industries ― slow initial adoption, followed by a period of rapid growth, and then eventual tapering off. The slowing rate of globalization is not at all surprising as the force of each of these three factors diminished. (A fourth important driver, the entry of China into the global manufacturing labor force after 1978, followed much the same pattern over the same time period.)

Structural changes within individual countries also contributed to slowing globalization. Emerging market economies that began trade with small value-added slices of production, such as final assembly of imported components, built on their success by moving into production of upstream components they had previously imported. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and also Korea significantly reduced the import content of domestic production between 2011 and 2019.

The most consequential change was in China, the world‘s largest exporter. Between 2008 and 2020 the import content of China’s exports fell from 24 percent to 18.5 percent. The import share of China‘s GDP fell even faster, from 28 percent to 17.5 percent between 2006 and 2022. This alone was enough to drive the deglobalization story. As the graph indicates, the degree of globalization in the world excluding China continued to increase after the Global Financial Crisis, albeit at a slower pace than before.

Why should slower globalization be a matter of concern? The argument turns on trade being a principal, perhaps the principal engine of growth and that reversing the recent turn in trade policy towards protectionism and re-embracing openness and trade liberalization would restore globalization to it previous path.

But this hugely over-estimates the importance of trade policy relative to the technological changes that took place over the past few decades, as well as the importance of the millions of business decisions that drive the location of production. Even if policymakers were to embrace free trade, the world has changed. The S-curves that drove globalization have flattened out and manufacturing employment in China has plateaued.

What‘s more, the world has become a riskier place, with more frequent and damaging natural events and greater political and military conflict risks that have pushed firms towards less extended supply chains.

This is not to say that drastic, beggar-thy-neighbor trade policy could not shrink trade and global output as it did during the 1930s. But that is not where we are and probably not where we are going.

There is a very real possibility ― in fact a strong likelihood ― that many of today‘s policies to promote domestic production, economic resiliency, and national security will turn out to be costly and misguided. But the conventional measure of globalization, the ratio of world trade to GDP, will give no useful information about whether this is the case. Almost all of the factors that affect the trade to GDP ratio ― technology, income differences, changing stages of development, and the changing structure of global demand ― are independent of the actions of policymakers and dwarf the impact of trade policy measures. This also means that a stabilization or even a fall in the globalization ratio does not imply that there are potential gains that have been left on the table.

Instead, in a world that has changed since the period of rapid globalization, it‘s the policies themselves, current and proposed, that must be analyzed, both individually and in the ways that they interact. Doing this will be the focus of future columns.

※Robert Dohner is a Non-resident Senior Fellow in the Indo-Pacific Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council and a former Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Treasury. The opinions expressed are his own.

누가 탈세계화를 두려워하는가

“영원히 지속될 수 없는 것은 멈추게 돼 있다”(허버트 스타인)

세계화, 그리고 최근 뚜렷이 나타난 세계화의 종말처럼 이토록 광범위하고 초조한 논의가 벌어진 메가트렌드는 없었다. 미래는 탈세계화 쪽으로 흘러갈 것인가, 아니면 기껏해야 슬로벌라이제이션(slowbalization·느린 세계화)으로 흘러갈 것인가. 어느 쪽이 됐든, 그 결과는 막대한 비용과 세계의 성장 기회 상실일 거라고 많은 이들은 생각한다. 세계경제포럼 회장의 말 대로, 무역 회복 없이는 어떤 회복도 있을 수 없다.

세계화의 종식을 보여주는 확실한 증거는 세계 GDP 대비 세계 무역이 글로벌 금융 위기 직후 정점에 도달했다는 사실이다. 정점에 이르기 전은 세계 무역의 눈부신 성장기였다. 1980년대에 시작돼 2010년대까지 이어진 이 시기에 세계 GDP 대비 세계 무역액은 세 배 증가했다. 이 30년 동안 신흥시장 특히 동아시아는 가속도로 성장했고, 전세계 빈곤은 눈에 띄게 줄어들었다.

세계화 추세는 2010년대 중반부터 주춤하더니 역전되기 시작했다. 지난 10년간, 영국의 브렉시트 투표, 미국의 도널드 트럼프 당선 등 주요 선진국에서 국수주의와 보호주의 정서가 고개를 들었다.

급속한 세계화, 혹은 일각에서 말하듯 ‘초세계화(hyperglobalization)’라고 불리는 과거 이 시기의 뒤에는 강력하고 상호 협력적인 세 개의 동인이 있었다. 첫째는 통신과 물류 기술의 발달이다. 이는 대폭적인 운송(특히 컨테이너 사용) 비용의 절감과 더불어 전세계 운송물의 관리 용이성 향상과 가격의 대폭 하락을 불러왔다.

두번째 동인은 제조가 각종 부품 생산으로 쪼개져 지리적으로 분산된 현상이다. 각각의 부품은 노동력이 더 저렴한 나라, 혹은 한국의 메모리 반도체 기업들처럼 탁월한 기술, 대량 생산을 통한 보다 저렴한 가격을 앞세운 고도의 전문화된 부품 제조사들로부터 조달됐다.

세 번째 동인은 신흥국들이 수출가공지대(export-processing zone)의 관세를 대폭, 심지어는 ‘영(0)’으로 인하한 것이다. 이 세 가지 동인이 합쳐진 결과, 국제적으로 거래되는 중간재가 전세계 생산에서 차지하는 비중이 1965년, 6%에서 2008년에는 17%로 성장했다.

이 세 동인은 모두 기술 산업에서 나온 유명한 개념인 ‘S-곡선’, 즉 초기의 더딘 도입, 이후의 급속한 성장, 그리고 마지막의 점진적 도태로 묘사할 수 있다. 세 동인 각각의 힘이 수그러들면서 세계화 속도가 느려지는 것은 결코 놀라운 현상이 아닌 것이다. (네 번째 중요한 동인이라 할 수 있는 1978년 이후 중국의 세계 제조 노동력 합류 역시 같은 기간동안 거의 똑같은 패턴을 보였다.)

각 국가 안에서 일어난 구조적 변화도 세계화를 둔화시키는 데 일조했다. 수입된 부품의 최종 조립과 같이 생산에서의 작은 부가가치로 무역을 시작했던 신흥시장국들은 과거 자신들이 수입했던 업스트림(Upstream) 부품의 생산으로 옮겨가면서 성공을 확대시켜 나갔다. 인도네시아, 말레이시아, 태국, 베트남, 그리고 한국 역시 2011년과 2019년 사이 국내 생산의 원부자재 수입 비율(Import Content)이 대폭 감소했다.

가장 중대한 변화는 세계 최대 수출국인 중국에서 일어났다. 2008년과 2020년 사이 중국 수출품의 원부자재 수입 비율은 24%에서 18.5%로 하락했다. 중국 GDP에서 수입의 비중은 2006년과 2022년 사이에 28%에서 17.5%로 훨씬 가파르게 줄어들었다. 그래프에서 볼 수 있듯이, 중국을 제외한 세계는 비록 속도는 이전보다 떨어졌지만, 글로벌 금융 위기 이후에도 계속 세계화돼 갔다.

왜 세계화의 둔화를 걱정해야 할까. 우려하는 측의 주장에 따르면 무역은 중요한 요소, 아마도 성장의 중요한 동력이며, 최근 무역 정책에서 나타나는 보호주의로의 회귀를 저지하고 개방성과 무역 자유화를 포용한다면 세계화가 원래의 길로 되돌아갈 수 있다는 것이다.

그러나 이것은 지난 몇 십년간 일어난 기술적 변화에 대비한 무역 정책의 중요성, 그리고 생산 지역을 좌우하는 수백만 개의 사업상 결정이 가진 중요성을 지나치게 과대평가한 것이다. 설령 정책 입안자들이 자유 무역을 포용한다 하더라도, 세상은 이미 변해버렸다. 세계화를 이끌었던 S-곡선의 오름세가 멈췄고, 중국의 제조업 고용도 정체됐다.

더구나 자연재해의 빈도와 위력은 증가하고, 정치·군사적 위험은 훨씬 커지면서 세계는 예전보다 더 위험한 곳이 됐고, 그에 따라 기업들은 공급망 확장을 줄이게 됐다. 그렇다고 극단적인 ‘이웃나라 거지 만들기(beggar-thy-neighbor)’ 무역 정책이 1930년대처럼 무역과 세계 생산량을 축소시킬 수 없다는 뜻이 아니다. 그러나 지금 우리는 그런 상황에 있지도 않고, 아마 앞으로도 그렇지 않을 것이라는 말이다.

국내생산, 경제적 회복력, 그리고 국가안보를 증진시키기 위한 현재의 많은 정책이 큰 대가를 가져오는 잘못된 것이었음이 드러날 가능성이 있다(실제로 정말 높다). 그런데 이것을 검증하기에 기존의 세계화 측정방법인 GDP 대비 세계 무역의 비율은 전혀 유용한 정보가 되지 못할 것이다. GDP 대비 무역 비율에 영향을 미치는 거의 모든 요인, 예컨대, 기술, 소득 격차, 발달 단계의 변화, 그리고 전세계 수요 구조의 변화 등은 정책 입안가들의 조치와는 독립적이며, 무역정책 조치의 영향을 축소시켜버린다. 이는 또한 세계화 비율의 안정화 혹은 하락이 발생한다고 해서 테이블 위에 남은 잠재적 이익이 있다는 의미도 아님을 뜻이다.

오히려 급속한 세계화 이후 바뀐 세상에서 개별적으로, 그리고 그 상호작용 방식에 따라 분석해야 할 대상은 시행 중이거나 제안된 정책들 그 자체다. 다음 칼럼에서는 이 부분을 다룰 것이다.

로버트 도너 전 미국 재무부 아시아 담당 부차관보

*로버트 도너는 싱크탱크 애틀랜틱카운슬의 인도·태평양 안보 이니셔티브의 비상임 선임 연구원으로 재직 중이며 미국 재무부 차관보를 역임했습니다. 칼럼의 내용은 본인 개인의 의견입니다.