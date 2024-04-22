Lack of exuberance despite soaring stock prices in Japan [SHIN-ICHI FUKUDA’s view on the Japanese Economy]

이 기사는 해외 석학 기고글 플랫폼 '헤럴드 인사이트 컬렉션'에 게재된 기사입니다.

일본 노동조합 연맹 회원들이 도쿄에서 열린 메이데이 집회에서 임금 인상을 요구하며 주먹을 들어 보이고 있다. [로이터]

Stock prices in Japan have been rising at an unprecedented level. The Nikkei 225, one of the leading stock indices in Japan, has been rising sharply since the beginning of 2023, exceeding JPY 40,000 on March 4, 2024. This was the highest price in history, surpassing even the highest price during the ‘bubble period,’ when various asset prices soared, far exceeding their fundamental values. The bull market is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. However, the exuberance of the Japanese people does not seem to match the levels that were conspicuous during the bubble period. People were extremely optimistic about the future in the late 1980s and the early 1990s, when Japan experienced an unprecedented surge in asset prices. With steadily rising incomes, the economy was symbolized by the phrase, “Japan as number one.” Many were so intoxicated by the boom that their sense of money might have been paralyzed. In contrast, now, even as stock prices are soaring, few people have a bright economic outlook or are expanding their spending on luxury goods and services.

The Consumer Confidence Survey conducted by the Cabinet Office (Government of Japan) suggests that consumer confidence remains stagnant. Although recent months have shown some signs of improvement, negative responses still outnumber positive responses. This is very different from what happened during the bubble period, when the survey registered mostly positive responses. Currently, most Japanese consumers are reluctant to increase their personal consumption because of substantial price increases. This contrasts sharply with the bubble period, when consumer spending rose sharply every year owing to strong economic growth.

One of the reasons why consumer confidence has not improved sufficiently is that wage growth has not kept pace with high consumer price increases. The growth rate of the consumer price index (total excluding imputed rent), which temporarily exceeded 5%, was still above 2% in January 2024. In contrast, the growth rate of nominal wages rarely exceeded 2% and frequently did not reach even 1% in recent months. Regardless of the rise in stock prices, if the rate of increase of prices exceeds that of wages, consumers will, expectedly, spend less.

Various structural problems in Japan constitute another reason for stagnating consumer confidence. The declining birth rate and increasingly aging population are expected to continue at an unprecedented pace. The outstanding government debt is already very large, exceeding 2.5 times the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With social security expenditure set to rise further, fiscal austerity is a pipedream for improving the financial health of the Japanese government. Under these circumstances, it is natural that people do not have a bright economic outlook and are reluctant to increase their consumption spending.

Why, then, did stock prices soar in Japan? The key reason is “globalization.” Over the past few decades, the Japanese economy has become highly globalized in its international trade, cross-border flow of people, and international capital transactions. Globalization decouples corporate activities from the domestic economy and weakens the link between domestic consumption and corporate profit. Consequently, Japanese corporate profits and stock prices increased dramatically, even while the domestic economy lacked momentum.

Even without exuberant domestic consumer spending, Japanese companies have performed reasonably well in recent years. Many listed companies achieved record-high net income in 2023. This is the result of globalization, through which many companies have achieved cost reduction and sales growth by expanding outward direct investment and creating sophisticated supply chains. Consequently, when the Japanese yen depreciated dramatically, the increased exports to overseas markets significantly boosted company profits. The increase in companies‘ external asset values in terms of Japanese yen also helped boost their stock prices.

Even in the non-tradable sectors, the rapid recovery in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan has boosted the profits of the travel industry and other related sectors. The number of foreign visitors, who plummeted due to COVID-19, has recently recovered rapidly. The number of tourists from China is yet to recover fully, however, that from other regions, particularly South Korea, has increased significantly. Even as domestic consumer spending lacks momentum, foreign tourists have supported the Japanese economy from the demand side, thereby increasing the stock prices of companies that benefited from this increased demand.

Globalization has directly appreciated Japanese equities in the capital market. During the last couple of years, the market has been buoyed by aggressive purchases by foreign investors. According to data published by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while domestic corporations and individuals sold a large number of Japanese stocks, foreign investors purchased a large amount in 2023. This trend was observed to continue in January and February in the current year. Even though stock prices have reached their highest levels, surpassing those during the bubble period, domestic investors‘ sentiment is conservative. Nonetheless, strong purchasing pressure from foreign investors has led to a dramatic increase in Japanese stock prices.

However, globalization is a double-edged sword for the Japanese economy. This is because it generates a virtuous circle when the external environment is favorable, but may create a vicious circle in case of negative shocks. The outward expansion of Japanese companies and steady increase in foreign tourists have enriched the economy. However, once the supply chain is disrupted, outward expansion could seriously damage domestic production. The number of foreign tourists may also decline when deteriorating diplomatic relations disrupt the cross-border flow of people. The Japanese economy is now more susceptible to external shocks and geopolitical risks in the world.

Even in the stock market, foreign investors‘ aggressive purchases could be reversed due to a change in the external environment. The Japanese stock market benefited from positive spillovers, such as soaring U.S. stock prices, especially those of high-tech companies. Concerns about the Chinese economy have shifted funds away from China, triggering investors to purchase Japanese stock. The rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen, which undervalued Japanese equities for foreigners, has been a tailwind for the market. However, it is unlikely that these favorable environments will persist. In the past, foreign investors who heavily overbought in the Japanese market suddenly reversed the trend, aggressively selling Japanese stocks.

Globalization has benefited the Japanese economy over the past few decades. However, it is too risky to rely solely on the rewards of globalization. To revitalize the Japanese economy, it is necessary to strengthen its internal economic fundamentals and recover domestic consumer confidence, while maintaining a favorable external environment. Although consumer prices are rising, consumers‘ deflationary mindsets persist. Unless people have a bright economic outlook and expand their spending, a true revival of the Japanese economy will not be realized. To change consumer confidence, we do not need the exuberance that prevailed during the bubble period. We need to improve this mindset by strengthening the country’s internal economic fundamentals. In light of the unprecedented rapid aging of the society and serious fiscal deficits, structural reforms are far from easy. However, without fundamental structural changes such as reforming the rigid labor market and enhancing the entry and exit of firms, it will be difficult for domestic businesses and consumers to improve their mindsets, which is critical for achieving self-sustaining recovery. In Japan, there have been many calls for higher increases in wages than in prices. A definitive commitment to effective structural reform will result in a genuine virtuous cycle of wages and prices in Japan.

임금과 물가 미스매치 심해진 일본경제

일본의 주가가 전례 없는 수준으로 상승 중이다. 일본의 간판 주가 지수 중 하나인 닛케이 225가 2023년 벽두부터 가파른 상승세를 보이더니, 2024년 3월 4일에는 4만선을 돌파했다. 이것은 역대 최고가로, 각종 자산 가격이 본질 가치를 훨씬 뛰어넘었던 ‘거품(버블) 경제’ 시절의 최고치를 경신한 것이다. 증시 호황은 당분간 지속될 전망이다. 그런데 일본 국민들에게서 버블 경제 때만큼의 뚜렷한 활기는 찾아보기 힘든 것 같다. 일본이 미증유의 자산 가격 급등을 경험했던 1980년대 말과 1990년대 초, 사람들은 미래에 대해 대단히 낙관적이었다. 소득이 꾸준히 증가하던 당시 일본 경제는 “재팬 애즈 넘버원(Japan as Number One, 세계 제일 일본)”이라는 문구로 상징된다. 많은 이들이 경기 호황에 취한 나머지 돈에 대한 감각마저 마비됐는지도 모른다. 반면 지금은 치솟는 주가에도 불구하고 경제를 낙관적으로 전망하거나 사치품과 서비스에 대한 소비를 늘리는 사람은 찾아보기 힘들다.

일본 내각부(일본 정부)가 실시한 소비자 신뢰도 조사에 따르면 소비자 신뢰도는 여전히 침체되어 있다. 최근 몇 달 사이에 개선의 기미가 보였지만, 아직도 숫적으로는 부정적 응답이 긍정적 응답을 웃돌고 있다. 조사 응답이 거의 긍정 일색이었던 버블 시기와는 사뭇 다른 모습이다. 현재 대부분의 일본 소비자는 상당한 물가 상승으로 인해 개인 소비 확대를 주저하고 있다. 이는 왕성한 경제 성장에 힘입어 소비자 지출이 매년 큰 폭으로 증가했던 버블 때와 극명한 대조를 이룬다.

소비자 신뢰도가 충분히 개선되지 않은 이유 중 하나는 임금 상승률이 소비자 물가 상승률을 따라가지 못한 탓이다. 일시적으로 5%를 초과했던 일본의 소비자물가지수(귀속지대를 제외한 전체) 상승률은 2024년 1월에도 여전히 2%를 상회했다. 반면, 명목임금 상승률은 최근 수개월간 1%에도 미치지 못하는 경우가 많았다. 주가 상승과 관계없이, 물가상승률이 임금상승률을 추월하면, 예상할 수 있듯이 소비자는 지출을 줄이게 된다.

소비자 신뢰도 부진의 또 다른 이유는 일본이 안고 있는 다양한 구조적 문제에 있다. 출생률 하락과 점진적인 인구 고령화는 앞으로도 전무후무한 속도로 계속될 것이다. 정부의 미불 채무는 이미 막대한 수준으로, 국내총생산(GDP)의 2.5배가 넘는다. 사회보장 지출이 더욱 증가할 수밖에 없는 상황에서, 일본 정부가 재정 건전성 제고를 위해 긴축재정을 편다는 것은 어불성설이다. 그러니 사람들이 경제를 낙관적으로 전망하지 않고 소비 지출 확대를 망설이는 것은 당연하다.

그렇다면 일본 주가는 어째서 급등한 것일까? 핵심적인 이유는 ‘세계화’다. 지난 수십 년간, 일본 경제는 국제무역, 국가 간 인적 이동, 국제자본거래 면에서 고도로 세계화됐다. 세계화는 기업 활동과 국내 경제를 분리시키고, 내수와 기업 이익 간의 연결고리를 약화시킨다. 그 결과, 일본 국내경제는 탄력을 잃었음에도 일본 기업의 이익과 주가는 극적으로 상승했다.

왕성한 국내 소비자 지출 없이도 지난 몇 년간 일본 기업들은 꽤 괜찮은 실적을 냈다. 2023년에는 다수의 상장 기업이 사상 최고 순이익을 달성했다. 이는 세계화의 결과물이다. 많은 기업이 세계화를 발판삼아 국외 직접투자를 늘리고 정교한 공급망을 구축하며 비용 감축과 매출 신장을 이뤘다. 그 결과, 엔화 가치가 급락할 때도, 해외시장 수출 확대가 기업 이익을 상당 부분 뒷받침했다. 엔화 측면에서 기업이 보유한 해외자산의 가치 상승 역시 그들의 주가를 견인하는데 일조했다.

심지어 비교역재 부문에서도 일본을 방문하는 외국인 관광객 수가 빠르게 회복되면서 관광산업과 기타 관련 부문의 이익이 증가했다. 코로나19 시기에 급락했던 외국인 관광객 수는 최근 신속히 회복됐다. 중국인 관광객 수는 아직 완전히 회복되지 않았지만, 다른 지역, 특히 한국에서 유입되는 관광객 수는 대폭 늘어났다. 국내 소비자 지출이 활기를 잃었을 때도, 외국인 관광객이 수요 측면에서 일본 경제를 지지했으며, 이 수요 증가가 수혜 기업들의 주가를 끌어올렸다.

세계화는 자본시장에서 일본 자본의 가격을 직접적으로 인상시켰다. 지난 2년간, 일본 자본 시장을 떠받친 것은 외국인 투자자의 공격적 매수였다. 도쿄증권거래소가 발표한 자료에 따르면 2023년 일본 국내 기업과 개인들은 일본 주식을 대량 매도한 데 반해, 외국인 투자자는 대량 매수했다. 이 추세는 올해 1월과 2월에도 지속될 것으로 관측됐다. 주가가 버블 경기 때의 기록을 갈아치우며 최고가를 경신했음에도 불구하고, 국내 투자자 정서는 보수적이다. 그런데도 외국인 투자자의 강한 매수 압력으로 일본 주가는 극적으로 상승했다.

하지만 세계화는 일본 경제에 양날의 검이다. 세계화는 외부 환경이 유리할 때는 선순환을 일으키지만, 부정적 충격이 발생하면 악순환을 만들 수도 있기 때문이다. 일본 기업의 해외 확장과 외국인 관광객의 꾸준한 증가는 일본 경제를 윤택하게 만들어 줬다. 그렇지만 공급망이 붕괴되면, 해외 확장은 국내 생산에 심각한 타격을 줄 수 있다. 외교 관계 악화가 국가간 인적 흐름에 지장을 주면 외국인 관광객 수도 줄어들 수 있다. 일본 경제는 지금 외부 충격과 세계의 지정학적 리스크에 더욱 취약한 상태다.

일본 노동조합 연맹 회원들이 도쿄에서 열린 메이데이 집회에서 임금 인상을 요구하며 주먹을 들어 보이고 있다. [로이터]

주식시장에서도 외국인의 공격적인 매수는 외부 환경의 변화에 따라 역전될 수 있다. 일본 주식시장은 미국 주가, 특히 첨단기술 기업 주가의 폭등과 같은 긍정적인 파급효과의 수혜자다. 중국 경제에 대한 우려로 자금이 중국을 빠져나오면서, 투자자들의 일본 주식 매수로 이어졌다. 외국인 입장에서 일본 주식의 과소평가를 낳은 엔화의 급격한 평가절하는 일본 시장에 순풍을 불어넣었다. 그러나 이런 유리한 환경이 지속될 가능성은 낮아 보인다. 과거, 일본 시장에서 지나치게 많은 매수를 했던 외국인 투자자들은 갑자기 돌변해 일본 주식을 공격적으로 매도했었다.

일본 경제는 지난 몇 십 년에 걸쳐 세계화의 이점을 누렸다. 하지만 세계화가 주는 보상에만 의존하는 것은 너무 위험하다. 일본 경제를 다시 활성화시키기 위해서는 유리한 외부 환경을 유지하는 한편, 내부의 경제적 펀더멘털을 튼튼히 다지고 국내 소비자 신뢰를 회복해야만 한다. 소비자 물가는 오르고 있지만, 소비자들의 디플레이션 심리는 여전하다. 사람들이 경제를 밝게 전망하고 지출을 확대하지 않는 한, 일본 경제의 진정한 부활은 현실화되지 못할 것이다. 소비자 신뢰도를 변화시키기 위해 버블 경제를 뒤덮었던 활기가 필요한 것은 아니다. 국가 내부의 경제적 펀더멘털을 강화해 이러한 심리를 개선해야 한다. 어느 때보다 빠른 고령화와 심각한 재정적자로 볼 때, 구조적 개혁은 쉽지 않다. 그러나 경직된 노동시장 개혁과 기업의 진·출입 제고 등 근본적인 구조 변화가 전제되지 않는다면, 자급자족적 회복을 위해 필수적인 국내 기업과 소비자의 심리 개선은 요원할 것이다. 일본 내에서는 지금까지 물가 상승보다 높은 수준의 임금 인상을 요구하는 목소리가 많았다. 실질적인 구조 개혁에 대한 확실한 의지가 있다면 일본은 임금과 물가의 진정한 선순환을 이룰 수 있을 것이다.

후쿠다 신이치 도쿄대학교 경제학 교수