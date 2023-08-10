“한국, 이민자 수용 없으면 77년 뒤 한국전쟁 직후 인구로 회귀” [더들리 포스턴의 韓 인구문제 고찰]

얼마 전 서울을 방문한 필자는 그때 마주쳤던 택시기사, 호텔 종업원, 호텔 객실청소원, 행사 주최 측 직원 등이 실제로 모두 한국인이라는 사실에 충격을 받았다. 그중 외국인은 단 한 명도 없었다.

이와는 달리 최근 영국 런던에서는 전혀 반대되는 경험을 했다. 필자가 만난 위 업종의 사람 가운데 영국인이 한 명도 없었기 때문이다. 그들은 모두 중동이나 동유럽 출신이었다. 심지어 런던에서 이용한 택시나 우버(Uber) 기사 중 네 명은 이름이 모하메드였다.

이 같은 한국과 영국 간 서비스직 종사자의 국적 차이는 다소 놀라웠다. 따지고 보면 한국과 영국은 정치, 경제, 인구학적 측면에서 상당히 비슷한 나라이기 때문이다. 두 나라 모두 국민이 정부를 선출하는 민주주의 국가다. 경제적으로는 두 나라 모두 현대화된 선진 자본주의 부국이다. 1인당 국민총생산(GNP)도 영국은 4만9420달러, 한국은 4만7490달러로, 비슷한 수치를 나타낸다.

두 나라는 인구학적으로도 유사한 면이 있다. 2022년 기준 한국의 총 인구수는 5180만명, 영국은 이보다 조금 많은 6750만명이었다. 영국은 4개의 독립된 지역으로 나뉘는데 그중 잉글랜드의 인구가 5700만명으로 가장 많으며, 나머지 세 지역인 웨일스(310만명), 북아일랜드(190만명), 스코틀랜드(550만명)가 뒤를 잇는다.

기대수명은 한국이 84세이고, 영국은 81세다. 도시 인구비율은 한국이 81%, 영국은 84%다. 양국 모두 출산율이 대체출산율 2.1명을 훨씬 밑돌지만 영국의 출산율이 한국보다 다소 높다. 한국의 영아사망률은 1년간 출생아 1000명당 3명이며, 영국은 4명이다.

또 한 가지 중요한 사실은 양국 모두 수년래 처음으로 연간 사망자 수가 출생아 수를 앞질렀다는 점이다. 한국 통계청의 발표에 따르면 한국은 2020년 기준 사망자 수가 출생아 수보다 3만2600명 더 많았으며, 2021년에는 사망자가 출생아보다 5만7100명 더 많았고, 2022년에는 12만3800명 더 많았다. 한국에서 연간 사망자 수가 출생아 수를 앞지른 것은 1950년대 초 한국전쟁 당시를 제외하고 처음이다.

영국도 2020년 기준, 사망자 수가 68만9600명인 데 반해 출생아 수는 68만3200명에 그쳤다. 2021·2022년 정부 추정치를 보면 이 같은 사망과 출생 간 불균형은 지속될 것으로 보인다. 2020년 영국에서는 사망자 수 증가와 출생아 수 감소가 맞물려 44년 만에 처음으로 인구의 자연적 변화(natural change)가 마이너스를 기록했다.

그러나 양국 간에 참으로 중대한 차이점이 한 가지 있는데 이는 바로 ‘국제 이주’와 관련돼 있다.

2021년 6월 말 현재, 영국 이외 지역에서 출생해 영국에 거주하는 사람이 약 1000만명에 이르렀으며, 이는 영국 총인구의 14.4%에 해당한다.

반면 한국은 외국 출생 거주자 비율이 극히 낮다. 2019년 기준 한국 인구에서 외국 출생 거주자가 차지하는 비율은 단 2.3%였다. 세계 평균인 3.5%에 훨씬 못 미치는 수치다.

오늘날 한국은 심각한 인구학적 문제에 직면해 있다. 극도로 낮은 출생률, 현저히 적은 국제 이주 비율, 그리고 사망자 수 대비 적은 출생아 수는 앞으로 한국의 인구가 감소하고 노인 인구 비율은 현저히 확대될 것임을 시사한다.

유엔 추계 인구를 살펴보면, 한국은 출생률의 극심한 감소와 현재 및 추정 수명의 연장에 따라 2100년이면 인구수가 2022년 대비 절반으로 줄어들 것이며, 노인 인구가 상당한 비중을 차지하게 될 것이다.

2022년 영국과 한국의 인구수는 각각 6750만명과 5180만명으로, 영국 거주자 수가 한국보다 1600만명가량 많다. 그러나 유엔의 추정에 따르면 2022년과 2100년 사이 영국 인구는 300만명 더 증가할 것으로 예상되며, 반대로 한국 인구는 80년 이내에 현재 총 인구수인 5180만명에서 2410만명으로 줄어들 것으로 보인다.

이 추세를 더 명확히 이해하기 위해 각국의 총 인구수를 ▷청소년 및 아동 그룹(0~19세) ▷청년노동자 그룹(20~29세) ▷숙련노동자 그룹(30~59세) ▷은퇴 연령 이상(60세 이상) 등 네 개의 연령대로 세분화했다.

한국의 공식 은퇴 연령은 60세다. 영국은 전반적인 은퇴 연령이 현재 65세이지만 60세에 은퇴하는 사람의 수가 증가하고 있고, 그전에 은퇴하는 경우도 많은 상황이다.

영국과 한국은 인구학적으로 상당한 유사점이 있지만 국제 이주만큼은 예외다. 영국은 국제 이주를 통해 청년노동자를 공급하고 있으며, 이 젊은 이주자들이 영국 현지인들보다 더 자녀를 많이 낳기에 영국 인구는 앞으로 80년간 소폭 상승할 것이다.

그러나 한국은 국제 이주로 청년노동자를 공급하지 않으며 적극적인 이민 정책도 펴지 않는 만큼 영국과 반대의 길을 걸을 것이다. 한국 인구의 반이 사라질 것으로 생각된다. 필자는 한국이 가까운 미래에 대대적인 이민 정책을 단행하지 않는 한, 2100년이 되면 인구는 절반으로 줄고 노령층은 훨씬 증가하는 반면 청년노동자는 상당히 감소할 것으로 생각한다.

데이터에 따르면, 2022년 기준 한국과 영국 모두 인구의 4분의 1이 은퇴 연령인 60세 이상인 것으로 나타났다. 〈표 참조〉

2100년이면 이 비율은 영국은 38%로, 한국은 충격적 수준인 50% 이상으로 치솟을 수 있다. 한국이 이 심각한 인구 문제를 해결하지 못한다면 80년 내로 한국 인구의 절반 이상이 60세 이상이 되고 말 것이다.

또한 2022년 영국과 한국 모두 20~29세 사이 청년노동자층이 인구의 12% 이상인 것을 알 수 있다. 영국에서 이 연령대는 외국 출생 노동자 수가 가장 많은 그룹이다. 이 비율은 소폭 하락할 것이다. 그러나 한국의 경우에는 12.9%에서 7.8%로 급락이 예상된다.

끝으로 30~59세 연령대의 데이터를 살펴보자.

이 연령대는 핵심 노동자 연령대다. 2022년 기준 한국 인구의 약 46%가 30~59세이고, 영국은 39%다. 그런데 2100년이 되면 한국에서 이 연령대 노동자 비중은 약 46%에서 29% 남짓으로, 현격히 감소할 것으로 보인다.

이와 반대로 영국의 핵심 노동자 연령대는 감소폭이 6%가 채 되지 않을 것이다. 한국의 인구 추계자료를 보면 한국의 미래는 밝지 않다. 이 추계자료에 따르면 한국이 적극적인 이민 정책을 시행하지 않는 한, 한국 인구는 뚜렷하게 감소할 것이다. 한국은 2100년이면 인구 2400만명의 나라가 될 것이며, 그중 절반을 고령층이 차지할 것이다.

한국이 이 수렁에서 벗어나려면 ‘이민’을 활용해야 한다. 한국은 그동안 출생률을 끌어올리기 위해 각종 정책을 시도했지만 별다른 성과를 거두지 못했으며, 앞으로도 마찬가지일 것이다.

해답은 ‘이민’이다. 이민자를 겪어본 경험도 적고 선호하지도 않는 나라가 적극적인 이민 정책을 도입하고 시행하기는 결코 쉽지 않을 것이다. 이민자가 대거 유입되면 가장 큰 영향을 받는 계층은 한국의 청년노동자들이 될 것이다. 최근 적극적인 이민 정책 도입을 둘러싸고 한국 내에서 깊은 우려의 목소리가 나오는 듯하다. ‘더 적은 임금을 받는 이민자들이 일자리를 가로채면 일자리를 잃을 수도 있다’는 걱정이 있다고 들었다. 가사도우미나 호텔 노동자의 경우 특히 사실일 것이다.

물론 새 이민 정책이 시행되는 초기 몇 년간은 이민자에게 일자리를 잃고 다른 일자리를 찾아봐야 하는 한국인이 일부 발생할 것이다. 특히 청년노동자들이 그럴 것이다.

그러나 전체적으로 이민자들은 내국인이 선호하지 않는 일자리를 찾아갈 것이다. 대다수의 유럽 국가, 그리고 미국에서는 분명히 그랬다. 저임금 일자리에 고용된 젊은 한국인 노동자들에게 몇 년은 고비가 될 것이다. 그러나 문제가 해결되고 균형이 맞춰질 것으로 여겨진다.

필자는 한국이 적극적인 이민 정책을 펴지 않는 한, 다음 세기 초까지 한국이 지금의 절반 규모로 줄어들고, 세계에서 가장 고령화된 나라까지는 아니더라도 그중 한 나라로 꼽히게 될 것으로 생각한다.

South Korea Will Lose Half Its Population by 2100 If No Immigrants Are Allowed In

Dudley L. Poston, Jr.

On a recent trip to Seoul, South Korea, I was struck by the fact that virtually all the taxi drivers, hotel staff attendants, hotel room cleaning personnel, and restaurant service and host personnel with whom I interacted were Koreans; none were foreigners. In contrast on a recent trip to London, United Kingdom, I had the opposite experience. None of the persons with whom I interacted in the above job categories were British; all were from Middle Eastern and Eastern European countries. Indeed, four of my taxi and Uber drivers in London were named Mohammad.

This difference between South Korea and the United Kingdom regarding the nationalities of the service workers was somewhat of a surprise. After all, South Korea and the United Kingdom are very similar countries, politically, economically, and demographically. Both countries are democracies with elected governments. Economically, both are capitalist countries, developed, modernized, and rich. Both countries have similar rates of GNP per capita, $49,420 for the UK, and $47,490 for SK.

Demographically, the two countries are similar. In 2022 South Korea had a total population of 51.8 million compared to a slightly higher number in the UK, 67.5 million. The UK consists of four separate countries, with England and its population of 57 million people the largest; the other three countries in the UK are Wales (3.1 million), Northern Ireland (1.9 million) and Scotland (5.5 million).

Life expectancy at birth in SK is 84 years, versus 81 years in the UK. SK is 81% urban compared to 84% in the UK. Both countries have fertility rates well below the replacement level of 2.1, although the UK‘s fertility rate is a little higher than SK’s rate. The infant mortality rate of SK is 3 infant deaths in a year per 1,000 babies born, compared to a rate of 4 infant deaths in the UK(https://www.prb.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2022-World-Population-Data-Sheet-Booklet.pdf).

Also, very importantly, both countries, for the first time in many years, are now having more deaths each year than births. The Korean Statistical Office reported that the country had 32.6 thousand more deaths than births in 2020, 57.1 thousand more deaths than births in 2021, and 123.8 thousand more deaths than births in 2022 (https://kosis.kr/statHtml/statHtml.do?orgId=101&tblId=DT_1B8000F&language=en). Korea has not experienced more deaths than births in a single year since the years of the Korean War in the early 1950s.

Similarly, in the UK in 2020, there were 689.6 thousand deaths compared to 683.2 thousand births. Government estimates for 2021 and 2022 indicate a continuation of the death-birth imbalance. In 2020 in the UK, increases in the number of deaths, along with decreases in the number of births resulted in a negative balance for the first time in the UK in 44 years (https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/articles/impactofbirthsanddeathsonukpopulationchange/2020).

However, there is one truly major difference between the two countries, and that has to do with international migration. In the year ending June 2021, the UK had almost 10 million residents who were born outside the UK, equaling 14.4% of its total population (https://migrationobservatory.ox.ac.uk/resources/briefings/migrants-in-the-uk-an-overview/).

In contrast, South Korea has an extremely low percentage of residents born in another country. In 2019, foreign born residents made up only 2.3% of the country‘s population, a figure well below the world average of 3.5% (https://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/migration/publications/migrationreport/docs/MigrationStock2019_TenKeyFindings.pdf).

Korea today is confronting a very serious demographic problem. With an extremely low fertility rate, very low rates of international migration, and more deaths each year than births, Korea‘s future is one of declining population, with a big increase in the percentage of elderly people. UN population projections indicate that Korea’s much lower fertility rate, coupled with current and projected gains in longevity, will produce by 2100 a country with half as many people as in 2022, and with a very large percentage of elderly people.

I present in the figure below data on the total population counts for South Korea (closed circles) and the United Kingdom (open circles) from 1950 to 2022, and projections of these total counts to the year of 2100. The data are from the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022, and the projections are based on the UN medium fertility scenario (see the base of the table below for more information on this scenario) (https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/wpp2022_summary_of_results.pdf).

In the year of 2022 the UK had about 16 million more residents than South Korea, with populations of 67.5 million and 51.8 million respectively. But between 2022 and 2100, according to the UN projections, the UK is expected to increase by another 3 million residents. In contrast, South Korea‘s population is projected to drop from its current total of 51.8 million residents to 24.1 million residents in less than 80 years.

In an attempt to gain a better understanding of these trends, in the table below I have broken out the total populations of the two countries into four age groups:

--young people and children, age group 0 to 19;

--persons in the young workers group, age 20 to 29;

--persons in the experienced labor force group, age 30 to 59; and

--persons of retirement age and older, age 60 and above.

The official retirement age in Korea is 60. The general retirement age in the UK is now 65, but increasing numbers of persons in the UK are retiring at age 60, many at even earlier ages.

The UK and South Korea are very similar demographically, with the exception of international migration. Because the UK relies on international migration to provide young workers, and because these young immigrants have more babies than the local people, the UK will increase its population slightly in the next eighty years. But because South Korea does not rely on international migration to provide young workers and does not have an active immigration policy, SK will experience the opposite. South Korea is projected to lose half its population. I argue that unless Korea implements a major immigration policy in the years ahead, the country will end up half as large in 2100, with a much older population and many fewer young workers.

According to the data in the table below, in the year 2022, one-quarter of the populations of both Korea and the UK were in the retirement ages of 60 and over. By 2100 this percentage is projected to increase to 38 percent in the UK, and to an astounding high of over 50 percent in South Korea. Unless Korea addresses its serious demographic problem, in less than 80 years more than half the country‘s population will be of age 60 and older.

The data also indicate that in 2022 both the UK and South Korea had over 12% of their populations in the young working ages of 20 to 29. In the UK, this is the age group with the greatest numbers of foreign-born workers. This percentage is projected to drop slightly in the UK. But it is projected to drop significantly in South Korea, from 12.9% to 7.8%.

Look finally at the data for persons in the age group 30 to 59; this is the main age group of labor force workers. In South Korea in 2022 almost 46% of the population is age 30 to 59, versus 39 percent in the UK. But by 2100 this labor force age group is projected to drop dramatically in South Korea from almost 46% to just over 29%. In contrast the percentage of persons in the main labor force ages is projected to drop by less than 6% in the UK.

The population projection data for South Korea (in the figure and the table) do not bode well for the future of the country. These projections paint a picture of major declines in population in South Korea if an active immigration policy is not introduced. South Korea will be a country in 2100 with 24 million residents, half of whom are elders. Korea needs to turn to immigration to get them out of this quagmire. The country‘s several attempts to implement policies to increase the birth rate have not worked, and they will not work. Immigration is the answer.

It will not be easy to introduce and implement an active immigration policy in a country with little experience and few preferences for immigrants. The young Korean workers will be the ones most affected by a large increase of immigrants. I understand there is a big concern these days about South Korea adopting an active immigration policy. I have been informed that there are worries that some Koreans could lose their jobs because the immigrants would take over their jobs at lower wages. This is especially the case with household workers and hotel workers.

Yes, in the early years of a new immigration policy, some Koreans will lose their jobs to immigrants and will need to find employment elsewhere. This will especially be the situation for young workers. But in general, the immigrants will be seeking employment in jobs the local people do not prefer. This has surely been the situation in most European countries and definitely in the U.S.

Yes, there will be difficult times for several years for young Korean workers employed in low-paying jobs. But the issues will be addressed, and balances will result. It is my opinion that if an active immigration policy is not implemented in South Korea, by the beginning of the next century, South Korea will be half as large as it is today and will be one of the oldest countries ― if not the oldest country ― in the world.

