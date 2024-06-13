India’s Growth Prospects [Bibek Debroy’s India Rising Insights]

In 2023, India‘s GDP reached $3.73 trillion and is poised to break the $4 trillion barrier in 2024. Initially aiming for $5 trillion by 2024-25, COVID-19 nudged this target to 2026 or 2027. Much like Alice in Wonderland, who questioned the Cheshire Cat about which path to take, India too had its moments of uncertainty. Yet, unlike Alice who declared, “I don’t much care where,” India has its sights firmly set on a clear destination. As the Cheshire Cat wisely noted, “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” and India plans to mark its centenary of independence in 2047 with significant economic achievements.

The terminal date for many projections is 2047, when India celebrates one hundred years of Independence. This is described as Amrit Kaal. There is an aspirational goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. This was articulated by the Prime Minister, in his 77th Independence Day speech, on 15th August 2023.

Strictly speaking, the notion of a “developed economy”, as contrasted with a “developing economy”, does not exist any longer. “There is no definition of developing and developed countries (or areas) within the UN system... Over time the use of the distinction between ”Developed regions“ and ”Developing regions“, including in the flagship publications of the United Nations, has diminished.” To pin down the expression “developed”, one can use indicators like HDI (human development index), UNDP‘s composite index based on life expectancy, education and per capita income. Defined thus, for India to become developed in 2047, the HDI value would have to be higher than 0.800. A more common definition of “developed” is in terms of per capita income. Although the correlation between HDI and per capita income is not perfect, and there can be question marks about direction of causation, the correlation cannot be denied.

Laborers work at a construction site in Mumbai in November 2023. [AFP]

The World Bank no longer uses terms like “developed” and “developing”. Instead, the categories are low-income, lower-middle income, upper-middle income and high income. Low income is for per capita income less than $ 1,085, lower-middle income for per capita income between $ 1,086 and $ 4,255, higher-middle income for per capita income between $ 4,256 and $ 13,205 and high-income for per capita income more than $ 13,205. India‘s per capita income in 2023 was around $ 2,600, while the PPP per capita income was around $ 9,200. With official exchange rates, India is in the lower-middle income category now. What kind of per capita income can be projected for India in 2047? Will India move to the higher-middle income category, or move further up to the high-income category? The latter ensures a transition to developed economy status, while the former will mean India falls just short.

Any projection requires a set of assumptions ― real growth rate, inflation rate, rate of population growth, total factor productivity increases and the rupee/dollar exchange rate. For instance, pre-Covid, Economic Survey 2018-19 stated, “Given 4% inflation, as the Monetary Policy Framework specified by the Government for the Reserve Bank of India, this requires real annual growth rate in GDP of 8 per cent.” A more recent report states, “The path taken by India since 2014 reveals that India is likely to get the tag of the 3rd largest economy in 2027 (or FY28).... At this rate, India is likely to add $ 0.75 trillion in every 2 years, implying that India is all set to touch $20 trillion by 2047, at least on current numbers. Behind this surge, India needs to grow by CAGR of 8.4% till 2027 (in dollar terms). This translates into 11.0-11.5% nominal GDP growth per annum (in Rs terms), which is eminently achievable with a 6.5-7% growth rate.” This doesn‘t state the per capita income in 2047 directly. But with a projected population of 1.7 billion in 2047, one can deduce that the per capita income is expected to be short of US $ 12,000, that is, short of the “developed country” label.

WSJ reported that Apple and its suppliers are aiming to produce more than 50 million iPhones annually in India within the next two to three years. Foxconn's India plant. [Foxconn's India]

In contrast, there is a study done by Ernst and Young which states that in the most preferred scenario, India is expected to reach GDPs of $5 trillion by 2028, $10 trillion by 2036, and $20 trillion by 2045. Per capita income may exceed $13,000 by 2045, positioning India among developed economies. Real GDP is projected to grow at 6-6.4% annually from 2023 to 2048, with nominal GDP growth averaging 8.4% annually, factoring in 4.5% inflation and 2.5% currency depreciation. When thinking about such projections, it is important to bear in mind an obvious point. These terminal goals are in current US dollars, not constant US dollars. In constant US dollars, a goal may seem difficult. In current US dollars, it is eminently achievable.

Differences in economic projections may stem from varying assumptions about inflation, though this is unlikely due to the Reserve Bank of India‘s 4-6% tolerance band. They could also result from different exchange rate predictions and productivity changes, or from assumptions about population growth. However, they often derive from different forecasts of the actual growth rate. Even a slight variation, such as between 6% and 6.5%, can have exponential effects over time, especially as growth rates tend to slow as the economy expands.

India's economic growth rate is expected to remain strong, supported by macroeconomic and financial stability. Moody's Ratings on Monday, March 4, increased India's GDP growth forecast for 2024 to 6.8 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. Further, the ratings agency said that it has pegged the GDP growth projection for 2025 at 6.4 percent. the central Mumbai's financial district(pictured) [Reuters]

2024 is pivotal for India, which is in the midst of general elections. During the next government‘s term (2024-29), India is poised to surpass a GDP of $5 trillion and become the world’s third-largest economy. By the term‘s end, the world will near the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite most countries falling behind, India has fared relatively better, though it remains off-track. Economic growth correlates with improvements in social sectors. India’s projected medium-term growth rates range from 6% to 8%, with significant implications at each level, significantly shaped by governance at both the union and state levels. The new government must strategize effectively to target the higher end of this range, around 8%.

The Narendra Modi government has returned to power, implying continuity in policies amidst the change. Despite this being a coalition government, the reform agenda will certainly be pursued, the template set by the forthcoming union budget. Many reforms items are of course state subjects under the constitution of India. In 2023-24, real GDP grew by a phenomenal 8.2%. Healthy GST (goods & services tax) underlines the broad based nature of the growth. These augur well for the new government and the new India that aspires towards becoming a developed country in 2047. India‘ time has come.

Bibek Debroy & Aditya Sinha

Bibek Debroy profile

Bibek Debroy is a prominent Indian economist currently serving as the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. In this role, he provides strategic economic insights and policy recommendations at the highest level of government.

Debroy‘s academic and professional contributions span several fields, including game theory, economic theory, and a broad array of social issues such as income and social inequalities, poverty, and law reforms. His work in railway reforms has been particularly noted for its impact on improving the efficiency and functionality of this vital sector. Furthermore, he is recognized for his scholarship in Indology, contributing to a deeper understanding of India’s historical and cultural context through economic principles.

인도의 시간이 왔다

2023년에 GDP 3조7300억 달러를 기록한 인도는 2024년 현재 4조 달러선 돌파를 눈앞에 두고 있다. 당초 2024~2025년에 5조원 돌파가 목표였으나 코로나19 팬데믹으로 그 시기가 2026~27년으로 조금 늦춰졌다.

체셔 캣에게 어느 길로 가야 할지 물었던 이상한 나라의 앨리스처럼 인도에게도 불확실한 순간이 여러 번 있었다. 그러나 “어디든 상관없어”라고 말한 앨리스와 달리 인도는 가야할 곳을 분명하게 정해 뒀다. “그건 네가 어디로 가고 싶은지에 달렸지”라던 체셔 캣의 현명한 대답처럼 인도는 독립 100주년을 맞는 2047년을 굵직한 경제 성과로 기념할 계획이다.

각종 예측의 최종일자가 인도의 독립 100해째가 되는 2047년에 모여 있다. 이것을 암릿 카알(Amrit Kaal)이라고 한다. 2047년까지 선진국에 진입한다는 열망 어린 목표가 있다. 나렌드라 모디 인도 총리가 2023년 8월 15일, 제77주년 독립기념일 기념사에서 구체적으로 밝힌 내용이다.

엄밀히 따지면 “개발도상국”과 대비되는 “선진국”의 개념은 더 이상 존재하지 않는다. “UN 시스템 안에는 개발도상국(또는 지역)과 선진국(또는 지역)의 정의가 없다... 시간이 흐르는 동안 국제연합의 주요 간행물 등에서 ”선진지역(Developed region)“과 ”개발도상지역(Developing region)“의 구분이 사라졌다.”

“선진”이라는 표현의 정확한 정의를 내리기 위해, 기대수명, 교육, 1인당 국민소득에 기초한 유엔개발계획(UNDP)의 종합지수인 HDI(인간개발지수) 등 지표를 사용할 수도 있다. 그 정의에 따르면, 인도가 2047년까지 선진국이 되기 위해서는 HDI 값이 0.800을 초과해야 한다. 이보다 널리 통용되는 “선진”의 정의는 1인당 국민소득과 관련된 것이다. 물론 HDI와 1인당 국민소득 간의 상관관계가 완벽하지 않고 인과관계의 방향에 대해서도 의문이 들 수 있지만, 상관관계는 부정할 수 없다.

2023년 11월 뭄바이의 한 건설 현장에서 노동자들이 일하고 있다. [AFP]

세계은행은 더 이상 “선진”과 “개발도상”이라는 용어를 쓰지 않는다. 대신 저소득, 중저소득, 고중소득 및 고소득으로 분류한다. 저소득이란 1인당 국민소득이 1,085달러 미만인 경우를 말하며, 중저소득은 1,086~4,255달러, 고중소득은 4,256~1만3205달러, 그리고 고소득은 1인당 국민소득이 1만3205달러를 초과하는 경우다.

2023년, 인도의 1인당 국민소득은 약 2,600달러, 1인당 구매력 기준 국민소득(PPP per Capita Income)은 9,200달러였다. 공식 환율 기준으로 인도는 지금 중저소득국에 해당한다. 그렇다면 인도의 2047년 1인당 국민소득은 어떨지 예측할 수 있을까? 인도가 고중소득국, 혹은 더 높은 고소득국 카테고리로 올라갈 수 있을까? 후자가 된다면 인도는 분명 선진국 지위를 갖게 될 것이고, 전자라면, 인도가 거기에 약간 미달한다는 뜻이 된다.

어떤 예측을 하든 여러 가지 가정이 필요하다. 실질성장률, 물가상승률, 인구 증가율, 총요소생산성 증가, 그리고 루피/달러 환율 등이다. 예를 들어 코로나 이전, 2018~2019 경제보고서에 따르면 “인도 정부가 정한 인도중앙은행 통화정책체계 대로 인플레이션이 4%라고 할 때, GDP 실질 연간성장률이 8%가 돼야 한다”.

WSJ은 애플과 그 공급업체들이 향후 2~3년 내에 인도에서 연간 5000만 대 이상의 아이폰을 생산하는 것을 목표로 하고 있다고 보도했다. 사진은 폭스콘의 인도 공장. [폭스콘 인도]

보다 최근 보고서에 따르면 “2014년 이후 인도가 걸어온 길을 보면 인도는 2027년(혹은 2028 회계연도)에 세계 3대 경제대국이라는 이름표를 얻게 될 가능성이 높다.... 이 속도라면 인도는 매 2년마다 0.75조 달러씩 성장할 것이며, 이는 인도가 적어도 현재 수치를 기준으로 2047년까지 20조 달러에 도달할 것이 분명하다는 뜻이다. 이런 급성장을 위해서는 인도가 2027년까지 8.4%의 연평균 성장률로 성장해야 한다(달러 기준). 이것은 연간 명목 GDP 성장률로 환산하면 11.0~11.5%이며(루피 기준), 6.5~7%의 성장률을 넉넉히 달성할 수 있다.”

이 보고서는 2047년 1인당 국민소득을 직접 제시하지는 않았다. 그러나 2047년 예상 인구가 17억명인 것을 감안할 때, 1인당 국민소득이 12,000달러, 다시 말해 “선진국” 지위에 못 미칠 것임을 누구나 짐작할 수 있다.

반면 언스트앤영의 연구 내용에 따르면, 최고의 시나리오 상에서 인도는 2028년까지 GDP 5조 달러, 2036년까지 10조 달러, 그리고 2045년까지 20조 달러를 달성할 것으로 예상된다. 1인당 국민소득이 2045년까지 1만 3,000달러를 초과하면서 인도가 선진국 대열에 합류할 수도 있다. 인플레이션이 4.5%, 통화 절하가 2.5%라고 가정할 때, 실질 GDP는 2023년부터 2048년까지 매년 6~6.4% 성장하고, 명목 GDP 성장률은 매년 평균 8.4% 기록할 것으로 예상된다.

이런 예측을 고려할 때, 한 가지 분명한 사실을 기억해야 한다. 이런 궁극적 목표는 불변 미화 달러가 아닌 경상 미화 달러를 기준으로 한다는 사실이다. 불변 가격을 놓고 보면, 목표 달성이 힘들어 보일 수도 있다. 그러나 경상 가격을 기준으로 하면 훌륭하게 달성할 수 있다. 경제 예측에 차이가 나는 이유는 인플레이션에 대한 가정의 차이가 원인일 수도 있다(물론 인도중앙은행의 공차 범위가 4~6%이므로 그럴 가능성은 낮다). 혹은 환율 예측 차이나 생산성 변화, 또는 인구 증가에 대한 가정 탓일 수도 있다. 그러나 경제 예측의 차이는 실제 성장률에 대한 예측 차이에서 발생하는 경우가 많다. 특히 경제가 확장되면서 성장률이 둔화하는 경향이 있으므로, 가령 6%와 6.5% 사이처럼 근소한 차이에도 시간이 지나면서 기하급수적인 효과가 나타날 수 있다.

인도의 경제 성장률은 거시 경제 및 금융 안정에 힘입어 견조한 성장세를 유지할 것으로 예상된다. 지난 3월 무디스는 인도의 2024년 GDP 성장률 전망치를 종전의 6.1%에서 6.8%로 상향 조정했다. 사진은 인도 뭄바이 중심부의 금융 지구. [로이터]

2024년은 인도에게 중요한 해다. 다음 정부 임기 (2024~29년) 중에 인도는 GDP 5조 달러를 뛰어넘어 세계 3대 경제 대국이 될 예정이다. 임기 말이면 세계는 지속가능발전목표(SDGs) 마감시한에 가까워진다. 대부분의 국가가 뒤쳐진 가운데, 인도는 궤도에서 벗어나 있긴 해도 비교적 잘 해온 편이다. 경제성장은 사회 부문의 개선과 밀접하게 연관돼 있다. 인도의 예상 중기 성장률은 6~8% 범위이고, 이는 각 수준에서 상당한 함의가 있으며, 연방과 주 모든 차원에서 상당한 거버넌스의 영향을 받는다. 새 정부는 이 범위에서도 윗부분인 약 8%를 목표로 효과적인 전략을 수립해야 할 것이다.

나렌드라 모디 정부가 재집권했다. 변화하는 와중에도 정책의 연속성이 유지될 거라는 의미다. 비록 연립정부라 하더라도 개혁 의제는 확실히 추진될 것이며, 다음 연방 예산에 따라 기본 틀이 정해질 것이다. 물론 인도 헌법에 따라 주 차원인 개혁 과제가 다수다. 2023~2024년, 실질 GDP는 8.2%라는 경이로운 성장률을 보였다. 견조한 상품서비스세(GST)는 이 성장의 광범위성을 여실히 보여준다. 이는 2047년, 선진국이 되기를 염원하는 새 정부와 새로운 인도에게 좋은 전조임이 확실하다. 인도의 시간이 온 것이다.

비벡 데브로이·아디티아 신하

비벡 데브로이 프로필

현재 인도 나렌드라 모디 총리 경제자문위원회 위원장을 맡고 있는 저명한 인도 경제학자다. 이 직책을 통해 그는 정부 최고위층에 전략적 경제 인사이트와 정책 권고안을 제공하고 있다. 학문과 전문 분야에서 게임 이론, 경제 이론, 소득 및 사회적 불평등, 빈곤, 법 개혁과 같은 다양한 사회 문제를 포함한 여러 분야에 걸쳐 기여하고 있다. 특히 철도 개혁에 대한 그의 연구는 이 중요한 부문의 효율성과 기능을 개선하는 데 큰 영향을 끼쳤다. 인도학 분야의 학자로도 인정받아 경제 원리를 통해 인도의 역사적, 문화적 맥락을 더 깊이 이해하는 데 기여하고 있다.